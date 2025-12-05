Central Africa: Burundi's Former Attorney General Arrested After Gold Bars, Elephant Tusks Found in Office

Burundi's former Attorney General, Léonard Manirakiza, has been detained by the National Intelligence Service (SNR) following the discovery of two gold bars, several elephant tusks, and close to one billion Burundian francs in his former office.

Burundian media reported that Manirakiza has been held in SNR cells in the capital Bujumbura since December 1.

Manirakiza had just returned from a shortened mission to Switzerland on November 28 and reported to resume duties and complete a handover.

During the process, the new Attorney General, Rose Nkorerimana, insisted on jointly entering the office.

It was during this inspection that the gold, ivory, and bundles of cash -- in both local and foreign currency -- were uncovered.

Manirakiza reportedly claimed the items were part of seized evidence from ongoing investigations, but officials say he has produced no formal documentation or reports to verify the claim.

An officer who witnessed the discovery described the moment as unprecedented, citing the rarity and high value of the items.

The combination of gold, elephant tusks, and large cash sums immediately triggered concerns within the justice system.

SNR operatives arrived shortly after the discovery and placed the former attorney general under immediate arrest, reportedly acting on direct instructions from Nkorerimana.

The incident has intensified scrutiny on asset management within the Office of the Attorney General and raised broader questions about transparency and accountability in Burundi's justice sector.

Manirakiza remains under strict surveillance as investigations continue. The case has sparked debate in Burundi and internationally, drawing attention to possible implications for internal power dynamics and the integrity of law enforcement institutions.