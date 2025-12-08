Nigerian Air Force Explains Role in Restoring Constitutional Order in Benin Republic

8 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Linus Aleke

Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has provided clarification on its involvement in ongoing regional efforts to counter an attempted coup in the Benin Republic, following unrest that erupted early Sunday.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in one paragraph statement on Sunday explained that NAF's operations within Benin's airspace were authorised under existing Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) security frameworks.

"The Nigerian Air Force has operated in the Republic of Benin in line with ECOWAS protocols and the ECOWAS Standby Force mandate," Ejodame said, emphasising that the deployment was consistent with broader regional commitments.

He added that the mission reinforces Nigeria's dedication to the stability of West Africa and is being executed "in coordination with ECOWAS and host-nation authorities, in full adherence to international norms and regional directives."

Tensions escalated in Benin Republic earlier on Sunday when gunfire was reported near the residence of President Patrice Talon. Armoured vehicles stationed around the presidential palace were also seen conducting patrols as uncertainty spread across the capital.

A group calling itself the Military Committee for Refoundation later announced that it had removed the president and dissolved all state institutions.

However, the presidency countered the claim, stating that President Talon was safe and that loyalist forces were steadily restoring order.

Benin's Interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, subsequently appeared on national television to confirm that the mutiny had been contained and that government control had been re-established.

