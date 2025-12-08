West Africa: Coup Attempt - Ecowas Deploys Standby Force in Benin

Abuja — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has deployed a standby force in Benin Republic to forestall breakdown of law and order and safeguard constitutional democracy.

The deployment followed the unsuccessfully attempt by a faction of the military to oust President Patrice Tallon in the early hours of Sunday.

A group of soldiers had early on Sunday appeared on Benin's state television claiming to have ousted President Patrice Talon from office and dissolved all state institutions.

The coup attempt began in the early hours of Sunday, with an attack on President Patrice Talon's official residence in the capital Porto-Novo.

The French Embassy had also said on X that "gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo" near the Talon's home and advised French citizens to remain indoors for security.

In their television appearance, the soldiers allegedly led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri - then read out a statement, declaring they had removed the president from power.

"The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail."

The loyal military group later rallied round the president to ward off the threats of the dissidents soldiers and kept democracy alive.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in early release condemned the attempted military takeover of government in Benin Republic

In the first statement, the regional bloc said: "ECOWAS Commission has received with consternation reports of an attempted military take-over in the Republic of Benin.

"ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

"ECOWAS calls for the full respect of the Constitution of Benin and salutes the efforts of the Government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control.

"ECOWAS holds the leaders of the plot both individually and collectively responsable for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action.

"ECOWAS will support the Government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin."

Nigeria government also condemned the military incursion in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The statement read: "The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has received with grave concern and unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted forcible seizure of power in our friendly neighbour and brotherly nation, the Republic of Benin in the early hours of Sunday 7th December, 2025.

"This act of destabilization represents a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to peaceful political transitions.

"Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace."

"We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President. Their dedication ensured that the unfortunate attempt to subvert democracy was decisively repelled," the statement added.

The statement further read: "Nigeria reiterates its strong commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law as fundamental pillars for peace, development and regional stability. Unconstitutional changes of government are an unacceptable and retrogressive step that threatens the hard-earned democratic gains and socio-economic progress of our sub-region.

"As a steadfast partner within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, Nigeria calls on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and in reaffirming our shared commitment to the African Union's Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

"We urge all parties in the Republic of Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional, and democratic means.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria reassures the Government of the Republic of Benin of its full support and continued cooperation as we work together, as brothers and partners, to deepen democracy and ensure lasting peace and prosperity for our peoples and the entire West African region."

A second statement by ECOWAS Commission highlighted action taken to forestall democracy in Benin Republic.

The statement read: "Further to its earlier statement on the Republic of Benin, the ECOWAS Commission hereby informs the general public that :

1.Persuant to the provisions of relevant ECOWAS instruments, in particular Article 25(e) of the 1999 Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution Peacekeeping and Security, and

2.after consultation among members of the Mediation and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government,

a. The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.

b. The Regional Force shall be made up of troops from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Cote Divoire, and Republic of Ghana.

c. The Force shall support the Government and the Republican Army of Benin to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin."