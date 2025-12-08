Nigeria: Govt Reportedly Secures Release of 100 Abducted Catholic School Children in Niger State

About 100 children abducted from St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State have reportedly regained their freedom two weeks after they were taken by armed men, according to media reports on Sunday.

Although multiple international outlets, including AFP and France 24, cited UN and security sources confirming the release, the federal government has yet to issue an official statement or provide details of the operation.

Local sources in Niger State told THISDAY that about 40 Hilux vehicles were seen moving through New Bussa towards Wawa in Borgu LGA on Sunday evening. A senior security/intelligence official was said to be among those in the convoy.

At the game reserves between New Bussa and Wawa, the abducted children were reportedly brought out of the forest and handed over to the top security official leading the operation. It remains unclear whether any ransom was paid. The children were said to have been taken to the Air Force base in Wawa for medical evaluation following their release.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Armed men on motorbikes invaded the school at around 2:00 a.m. on November 21, kidnapping 315 people--303 students and 12 teachers--in an attack that lasted approximately three hours.

Within the first 24 hours, about 50 pupils managed to escape, leaving 265 people, including all 12 teachers, in captivity until Sunday's reported development.

Security operations had intensified across Niger, Kwara, and Kebbi states over the past week, supported by aerial surveillance and community hunters combing the forests.

Despite widespread reports of the rescue, local authorities and school officials said they had not yet received official confirmation.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yahana, proprietor of St. Mary's Catholic Schools, told reporters earlier on Sunday that he was not aware of any rescue operation. Similarly, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the command had no information on the reported release.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said he would look into the matter but had not provided clarification as of press time.

Still, the church expressed cautious optimism. Dan Atori, spokesman for Bishop Dauwa Yohanna, told THISDAY that while the school had not been officially briefed, "we are happy with the development." He added that the Bishop urged the federal government to ensure the safe return of the remaining abducted children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Parents in Papiri remained anxious on Sunday night. One father, who requested anonymity, said he had not been informed about the release of his daughter and was still awaiting news