Nigeria: ADC Threatens to Join Protesting Pensioners, Contractors Over Unpaid Entitlements

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned that it may join the ongoing nationwide protests by local contractors and pensioners if the Federal Government failed to address their long-standing grievances.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party condemned what it described as the Federal Government's "insensitivity" to the suffering of ordinary Nigerians, particularly those owed for completed contracts and outstanding pension arrears.

Abdullahi expressed worry over the weeks-long demonstration by indigenous contractors who have camped at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja with coffins, demanding payment for projects executed. He also decried the desperation among pensioners, many of whom have threatened to march naked if their entitlements remained unpaid.

The ADC questioned the Federal Government's continued boasts of meeting and surpassing revenue targets while failing to settle debts reportedly exceeding N500 billion owed to contractors or release long-approved increments and palliatives for pensioners.

According to the party, a government that cannot meet its financial obligations has "no moral right" to begin political mobilisation for the 2027 elections.

The ADC vowed to march in solidarity with the protesters if immediate steps were not taken to resolve the crisis, insisting that it stands with all Nigerians "pushed into hardship" by the current administration's failures.

Meanwhile, contractors and pensioners have continued their protests at the Finance Ministry, insisting that government's refusal to pay their entitlements has plunged many into bankruptcy and hardship after taking loans to execute federal projects or completing years of service to the nation.