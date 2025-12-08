Liberia Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

Monrovia -- November 23, 2025: The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has officially announced its calendar of activities to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, aimed at intensifying nationwide efforts to curb abuse against women and girls.

Speaking during a press conference held over the weekend in Congo Town, Deputy Gender Minister Laura Golakeh revealed that the campaign will commence on Tuesday with a colorful parade involving various women's groups. The parade will be followed by a National Gender-Based Conference at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, bringing together government officials, civil society organizations, development partners, and advocates to discuss strategies for combating gender-based violence.

Minister Golakeh noted that throughout the 16-day period, the Ministry and its partners will roll out series of awareness and advocacy activities designed to educate the public, strengthen prevention mechanisms, and encourage reporting of abuse cases.

According to her, Liberia continues to grapple with deep-rooted challenges in addressing all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, particularly against women and girls. She stressed that the campaign is not only symbolic but a call to action for all stakeholders to intensify their commitment to ending violence in homes, schools, workplaces, and communities.

"The 16 Days of Activism is intended to raise awareness, inspire collective action, and mobilize communities and institutions to stand against all forms of violence directed at women and girls," Minister Golakeh emphasized.

She further called on citizens, traditional leaders, religious institutions, and youth groups to actively participate in the activities and support the national agenda for a safer and more inclusive Liberia.

The deputy minister explained that 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign observed annually from November 25 to December 10, uniting countries around the world in the fight to eliminate violence against women and girls.

