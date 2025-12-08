Nigeria: Govt Backs Creative Sector As Zuma Festival Ends in Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, has restated the federal government's commitment to supporting the film industry, as the 2025 Zuma International Film Festival ended at the weekend in Abuja.

Speaking at the closing and award ceremony, Mahmoud described the festival as a key platform for talent development and cultural projection. She noted that the theme: "Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force", underscored cinema's expanding role in diplomacy and national identity.

"This festival has affirmed its reputation as Nigeria's most prestigious platform for celebrating creativity, talent and the transformative power of storytelling. Our stories have travelled far beyond our borders, carrying with them our humour, resilience and collective spirit," she said.

Mahmoud said the creative industry remains central to the federal government's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in job creation and digital economy growth. "The creative sector generates employment, fuels entrepreneurship, expands the digital economy and opens doors for youth innovation," she added.

She emphasised Abuja's rising cultural profile and said the administration will continue to strengthen infrastructure and policies that support filmmakers.

"The FCT is not just the political capital; it is a growing hub for arts, culture and creative expression," she said.

Addressing award recipients, Mahmoud noted that Nigerian cinema continues to influence global perception. She urged filmmakers to expand into animation, streaming, documentary and digital storytelling, adding that the festival showcased the depth of Nigeria's creative voice.

"Every script and every frame contributes to how the world sees us. We must use this power intentionally, responsibly and boldly. We must continue building partnerships, nurturing young talent and amplifying our soft power through film," she added.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) Ali Nuhu, said the industry's growth continues to motivate the corporation's commitment to the annual event.

"Obviously, we have been transported into the world of creative excellence, with nothing short of exceptional experiences. From the success so far, we intend to use Zuma 2026 and those thereafter to sustain conversations, strengthen partnerships, boost co-production and reward excellence," he stated.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of awards across categories, including best filmmaker, best children's film, best foreign film as well as best sound and digital content.