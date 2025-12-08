Liberia: Early Tensions Between Up and CDC Spark Fears of Future Chaos

MONROVIA -- Tensions flared along Tubman Boulevard on Saturday as supporters of the ruling Unity Party and the opposition Congress for Democratic Change confronted each other near their adjacent headquarters, renewing fears that the parties' close proximity is becoming a dangerous trigger for political unrest.

The clash unfolded during the Unity Party's Homecoming and Mobilization Rally in Congo Town, alarming residents and analysts who say the incident underscores growing political volatility as early maneuvering for the 2029 elections quietly intensifies.

A Flashpoint in Congo Town

The UP and CDC headquarters--separated by less than five minutes' walking distance--sit in one of the city's busiest corridors. For years, observers have warned that such an arrangement heightens the risk of street-level confrontations in a political environment often defined by insults, intimidation, and long-standing grudges.

On Saturday, those warnings materialized.

UP Supporters Allege Intimidation

Several UP partisans said the trouble began when they attempted to pass the CDC headquarters during their rally procession.

"When you are passing, they will be mocking you and even threatening to burn tires on the main road," a female UP supporter said. "They had their program here and nobody gave them hard time, so why can't we pass?"

Jefferson Limerick, another supporter, described the incident as "shocking and unacceptable."

"What the CDCians are doing here is wrong," he said. "We were passing and they blocked us, accusing our political leader of using government money to buy the UP headquarters. While walking, someone slapped me. We cannot continue to live this way."

CDC Counters: 'They Provoked Us'

CDC partisans rejected the accusations, insisting the UP supporters were the aggressors.

"No day we wear our T-shirt and enter Unity Party area," said Pheneh Sormah. "But they pass through our area throwing rocks and booing us in the presence of the police. It's wrong."

Another supporter, Memuna Weah, accused UP partisans of deliberate provocation.

"This is the residence of the CDC. We have our right to assemble," she said. "But since day, the UPists have been booing us. We see it as an attack."

Barbera P. Moore issued one of the day's most heated threats.

"We expected the Unity Party people to stay on their side, but they came here to misbehave," she said. "Telling us that as long as Joseph Boakai is living there will be no CDC--we will not take that. If they want us to share this country, we will share it into two."

A Political Culture of Resentment

Liberian politics has long been marked by sharp rivalries, often spilling into intimidation, tribal undertones, and inflammatory rhetoric. Saturday's confrontation, analysts say, is another reminder of how normalized political hostility has become.

Police Intervention and Public Concern

The Liberia National Police intervened after nearly 30 minutes and restored order. But eyewitnesses questioned the neutrality of the response and warned that such confrontations could escalate as the election season approaches.

"Let the police be a country police and not a party police," said eyewitness Patrick Coco Wuleh. "If proper care isn't taken, the worst may occur during future political seasons."