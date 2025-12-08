Liberia: Freeport-Bridge Road Rehabilitation Gains Momentum

5 December 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-December 5, 2025: The Government of Liberia has announced renewed progress on the ongoing Freeport Bridge road rehabilitation project, with drainage construction now fully underway.

The update was delivered by Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah during MICAT's regular Thursday press briefing held in Monrovia.

Minister Piah told journalists that resuming drainage work marks an important milestone in restoring smooth traffic flow along the highly traveled corridor. He noted that the Freeport-Bridge stretch remains one of the most economically significant routes in the capital, connecting major commercial hubs and daily commuters.

According to the Minister, persistent and unusual rainfall throughout December has slowed certain components of the project. He explained that the heavy downpours have prevented contractors from laying asphalt, as doing so under wet conditions would compromise the durability and safety of the road. "No responsible contractor will place asphalt in the rain," he stressed.

With asphalt work temporarily on hold, Piah said the project team has redirected its focus to activities that can continue despite the weather. These include improving drainage systems, installing streetlights, and conducting crucial groundwork needed for the next phases of construction.

He emphasized that drainage remains a priority because it will prevent future flooding and prolong the lifespan of the road once completed. The addition of modern streetlights along the corridor, he added, will enhance safety and visibility for motorists and pedestrians.

Despite the weather-related setbacks, Minister Piah reaffirmed the government's determination to complete the Freeport-Bridge project on schedule. He said Liberians deserve durable, safe, and modern road networks that reflect the country's development aspirations.

Piah encouraged residents and road users to remain patient as the government accelerates efforts to improve national infrastructure, noting that all current work is geared toward ensuring a high-quality final output.

