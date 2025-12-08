Somalia: Somaliland Denies Somalia Talks, Accuses Mogadishu of Interference

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports suggesting renewed dialogue with Somalia, saying the negotiation track remains fully suspended and no discussions are underway.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the ministry said "there are no ongoing talks with Somalia", adding that the government had formally halted the dialogue earlier this year following what it described as "Somalia's blatant interference in Somaliland's internal affairs."

Somaliland government said it has "never been part of the federal system created in Somalia after 2012" and continues to operate with its own sovereign governance structures.

The ministry stressed that the previous dialogue initiative, launched more than a decade ago, had been permanently stopped. "The dialogue process has formally ceased. No official has the authority to distort this fact or issue misleading statements to international media for personal recognition," it said.

Officials also accused Mogadishu of spreading unfounded claims about resumed engagement. "Somalia must stop circulating false claims about supposed ongoing talks. It was Somalia that disrupted and collapsed the 13-year dialogue process," the ministry wrote, adding that current statements from Somali officials "only highlight that failure."

The ministry concluded by underscoring Somaliland's stability and national unity amid rising regional attention. "Somaliland remains a sovereign, stable, and peaceful nation. Our people are united and resilient. No unfounded remarks will create division or uncertainty within Somaliland."

The renewed exchange comes as political tensions between the two sides flare, and as Somaliland deepens diplomatic outreach with Gulf, African and Western partners.