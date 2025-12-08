Somalia: Somaliland Information Minister Resigns After Borama Clashes

6 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Information Minister, Ahmed Yasin Sheikh Ali Ayanle, has resigned following unrest in Borama triggered by his announcement permitting the Xeer Ciise commemoration.

The announcement, read to the media last Thursday, sparked protests that left several people dead in Borama. Minister Ayanle, who was absent from the city during the two days of demonstrations, said the decision had been authorized by the President and that he had only conveyed the directive to the public.

"I cannot take personal responsibility for a controversial decision that affects my family and region; the President authorized it and I merely communicated it," Ayanle said.

He described the President as generous for giving him the opportunity to serve and expressed gratitude for their collaboration. Ayanle added that he personally submitted his resignation to the President, who accepted it, and they prayed together for the nation.

"I pray for the people of Somaliland and thank them for their support during my tenure," he said.

The death toll is rising, and the medical sources put the latest toll at least 15 people, with more than 20 were wounded.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.