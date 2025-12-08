Somalia: Somaliland Information Minister Resigns After Borama Clashes

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Information Minister, Ahmed Yasin Sheikh Ali Ayanle, has resigned following unrest in Borama triggered by his announcement permitting the Xeer Ciise commemoration.

The announcement, read to the media last Thursday, sparked protests that left several people dead in Borama. Minister Ayanle, who was absent from the city during the two days of demonstrations, said the decision had been authorized by the President and that he had only conveyed the directive to the public.

"I cannot take personal responsibility for a controversial decision that affects my family and region; the President authorized it and I merely communicated it," Ayanle said.

He described the President as generous for giving him the opportunity to serve and expressed gratitude for their collaboration. Ayanle added that he personally submitted his resignation to the President, who accepted it, and they prayed together for the nation.

"I pray for the people of Somaliland and thank them for their support during my tenure," he said.

The death toll is rising, and the medical sources put the latest toll at least 15 people, with more than 20 were wounded.