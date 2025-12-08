West Africa: Ecowas, Nigeria Condemn Attempted Coup in Benin Republic

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Nigerian Government have separately condemned the coup attempt in Benin Republic, which has been reportedly thwarted by loyal troops in the West African country on Sunday, December 7, 2025

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement on Sunday, said it received with consternation reports of the military take-over in Benin Republic, stressing that the leaders of the plot must be held responsible both individually and collectively for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action.

Part of the statement said, "ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

"ECOWAS calls for the full respect of the constitution of Benin and salutes the efforts of the Government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control.

"ECOWAS will support the government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force to defend the constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin."

In the same vein, the Nigerian government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also flayed the attempted coup, calling it an act of destabilisation and a direct assault on democracy.

A statement by the Ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said "the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has received with grave concern and unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted forcible seizure of power in our friendly neighbour and brotherly nation, the Republic of Benin in the early hours of Sunday 7th December, 2025.

"This act of destabilization represents a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to peaceful political transitions.

"Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the "Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace.

"We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President. Their dedication ensured that the unfortunate attempt to subvert democracy was decisively repelled."

The Nigerian government further reiterated its strong commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law as fundamental pillars for peace, development and regional stability.

It added that unconstitutional changes of government are an unacceptable and retrogressive step that threatens the hard-earned democratic gains and socio-economic progress of our sub-region.

"As a steadfast partner within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, Nigeria calls on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and in reaffirming our shared commitment to the African Union's Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance," the statement added.

The Nigeria government also urged all parties in the Republic of Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional, and democratic means.

It also reassured the Government of the Republic of Benin of its full support and continued cooperation to deepen democracy and ensure lasting peace and prosperity for the peoples and the entire West African region.

LEADERSHIP reports that a group of soldiers calling itself the Military Committee for Refoundation appeared on State Television and announced the removal of President Patrice Talon, the closure of borders and suspension of political parties.

However, Interior Minister of Benin Republic, Alassane Seidou, announced that the coup attempt was thwarted by loyal troops, stressing that the situation was under control.

"A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions," said Alassane Seidou.

"Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt," he added.

Benin was scheduled to hold an election in 2026, when the 67-year-old Talon is due to step down at the end of his second term next year, the maximum allowed by the constitution.

There were sporadic gunfire in the capital Cotonou early on Sunday and this development has caused panic in the diplomatic circles as the French, Russian and US Embassies have warned their citizens living in the West African country to take extra security measures and remain indoors.