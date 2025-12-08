West Africa: Nigerian Fighter Jets in Benin Republic Inline With Ecowas Standby Force Protocol - NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its aircraft flew to the neighbouring Republic of Benin on Sunday in line with ECOWAS protocols and the Standby Force mandate.

The NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, stated this following reported coup d'etat in Benin Republic and the Nigerian Government's deployment of fighter jets to help quell the coup.

He said the operation underscored Nigeria's commitment to regional security and was being conducted in coordination with ECOWAS and the host nation authorities in full adherence to international norms and regional directives.