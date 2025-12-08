West Africa: Nigerian Fighter Jets in Benin Republic Inline With Ecowas Standby Force Protocol - NAF

7 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its aircraft flew to the neighbouring Republic of Benin on Sunday in line with ECOWAS protocols and the Standby Force mandate.

The NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, stated this following reported coup d'etat in Benin Republic and the Nigerian Government's deployment of fighter jets to help quell the coup.

He said the operation underscored Nigeria's commitment to regional security and was being conducted in coordination with ECOWAS and the host nation authorities in full adherence to international norms and regional directives.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.