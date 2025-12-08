Liberia: CDC Accuses Boakai Administration of Escalating 'State Intimidation' After Police Block Party Headquarters Construction

Monrovia — The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has accused the Unity Party (UP)-led government of engaging in "state-sponsored intimidation," alleging that officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) barricaded the construction site of its new party headquarters on Friday, December 6, 2025.

In a strongly worded statement issued by National Chairman Atty. Janga A. Kowo, the CDC described the police action as a "coordinated political attack" and part of what it says is a growing pattern of provocation under the administration of President Joseph N. Boakai.

CDC: Police Action 'Political Intimidation Masquerading as Authority'

The CDC is constructing its new headquarters in Congo Town, not far from the Unity Party's re-claimed headquarters.

According to the party, armed police officers reportedly stormed and blocked access to the construction grounds early Friday morning in what it claims was a deliberate attempt to instill fear and disrupt the party's activities.

"This was not policing. It was state intimidation masquerading as authority," the CDC alleged, adding that the action carried "all the markings of a regime desperate to provoke unrest."

The party referenced previous incidents, including the demolition of its former headquarters and an earlier LNP operation it says was carried out under the pretense of serving documents "meant for an entirely different location."

Inspector General Coleman Accused of Partisanship

The CDC also accused Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman of acting as "a political operative," citing what it calls selective enforcement of public order regulations.

According to the statement, the LNP allowed supporters of the ruling Unity Party to parade freely during the recent UP Homecoming festivities but imposed restrictions on the CDC's own groundbreaking ceremony.

"The police became spectators and facilitators of political celebrations," the CDC charged, arguing that the police leadership has abandoned its neutrality.

CDC Says UP Officials Violating Code of Conduct

The statement further faulted UP-appointed officials for what it described as blatant violations of the Code of Conduct for public officials. It alleged that senior government appointees openly participated in partisan street celebrations during working hours.

"These actions mock the laws of the republic," the CDC said.

Executive Mansion Accused of Using State Platforms for Partisan Messages

The CDC also criticized the Executive Mansion for using official communication channels to promote the ruling party's homecoming activities, describing the action as a "desecration of the presidency."

"When the Executive Mansion becomes a megaphone of factional politics, democracy is threatened," the party said.

CDC Warns of Resistance if 'Oppression Continues'

While noting that it has shown restraint "out of responsibility," the CDC warned that the Boakai administration should not interpret its calm posture as submission.

"Peace does not mean surrender," the statement reads. "If defending democracy demands resistance, then let history record that we stood our ground."

The party vowed to "defend the republic" against what it describes as creeping authoritarianism.

Government Yet to Respond

As of press time, neither the Liberia National Police nor the government had publicly responded to the CDC's allegations.