Nigeria Must Come First in Your Career Progression, Coas Charges Officers, Soldiers

Kaduna — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, yesterday charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to place the nation above every personal consideration as the Army commissioned 250 new officers from the Executive Commission Course 2/2025 at the Jaji Military Cantonment.

Addressing the passing-out cadets at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry Parade Ground, Shaibu described their commissioning as a milestone earned through sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering commitment to national service.

He reminded the new officers that they were now full stakeholders in safeguarding Nigeria's sovereignty and must be guided at all times by the principle that "Nigeria must come first" in every action and decision throughout their careers.

Many of the officers, he noted, would soon be deployed to operational theatres where their courage, discipline, and training would be tested. He urged them to draw on the knowledge, skills, and values instilled in them, while remaining focused and adaptable.

The COAS assured them that they would never face challenges alone, stressing that the Nigerian Army officers' corps is built on camaraderie, loyalty, and shared commitment to the fatherland. He urged them to uphold these values as they prepare for the realities of command.

Shaibu emphasized sound judgment, strategic planning, and responsibility, warning that leadership carries both consequences and rewards. "Always have a plan. A bad plan is better than none," he told the new officers.

He reiterated the Army's dedication to improving personnel welfare and supporting their career development, urging them to pursue continuous professional growth in line with his vision of a more adaptable, combat-ready, and resilient force.

The Army chief also reaffirmed the military's unwavering subordination to democratic authority, describing respect for constitutional governance as the foundation of professionalism. He charged all personnel to be proud defenders of democracy and remain apolitical in the discharge of their duties.

Shaibu commended the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Maj.-Gen. Frank Etim and his team for successfully shaping the cadets into officers ready for field operations. He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained support of the Army.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Etim highlighted that the course, which commenced on 6 September 2025, was deliberately structured to instill leadership, physical fitness, integrity, and loyalty. The cadets were also trained in counter-terrorism and counterinsurgency tactics to prepare them for current operational challenges.

He declared the new officers fully prepared for greater responsibilities and urged them to remain steadfast as they assume command roles. "Be prepared for uncharted challenges. Yield to nothing," he charged.

Shaibu thanked Governor Uba Sani and the people of Kaduna State for their consistent support of the Army and wished the new officers fulfilling careers as they formally join the officer corps.