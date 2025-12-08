Nigeria: France'll Intensify Counter-Terrorism Support to Nigeria - Macron

7 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday pledged his country's support for Nigeria in tackling terrorism and other security challenges especially in the country.

This was sequel to a telephone discussion President Maron had with his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday morning.

In a tweet on his verified X handle, @Emmanuel Macron, the French President said he had conveyed France's solidarity with Nigeria in the face of "various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the north".

Macron, in the tweet, stated inter alia:

"I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT.

"I conveyed France's solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North.

"At his request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations. We call on all our partners to step up their engagement.

"No one can remain a spectator."

