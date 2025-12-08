Sudan: RSF Militia's Shelling of a Kindergarten and Hospital in Kalogi Is a Barbaric and Savage Act - Prime Minister

Port Sudan, December 7, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris, condemned the shelling of a kindergarten and a hospital in the city of Kalogi, in Gadir Locality of South Kordofan State, by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, describing the attack as a barbaric and savage act.

Dr. Idris asserted that the incident constitutes a fully fledged war crime, further reaffirming that the militia has met all criteria for designation as a terrorist organization that deliberately targets civilians, including children in preschool.

The Prime Minister appealed to international and human rights organizations to denounce what he called a heinous, unprecedented, and inhumane crime committed by the rebel militia and by those backing it with planning, funding, and training.

This came during a phone call the Prime Minister made to the families of the victims, local officials in Kalogi, and the Locality's Executive Director, in addition to his direct call with the Wali of South Kordofan State.

Dr. Idris pledged full support for the victims and those affected, affirming the government's readiness to provide all possible assistance to the state to achieve victory and stability.

He added: "It has become clear that the militia is determined to target civilian facilities and essential public services, as demonstrated by its deliberate strike on the Roseires power substation, in an explicit violation of all international and humanitarian norms and laws."

The Prime Minister renewed his call on the United Nations, human rights bodies, and all people of conscience around the world to condemn the militia and designate it as a terrorist organization.