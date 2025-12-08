Sudan: Death Toll From Kalogi Massacre Rises to 114 - South Kordofan Govt

Kadugli, December 7, 2025 (SUNA) - The Government of South Kordofan has confirmed that the death toll from the shelling by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu and its rebel ally, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, on Thursday, December 4, has risen to 114, with 71 others injured. The number of child victims has reached 63.

The Wali of South Kordofan, in a press statement, noted that some of the injured remain in critical condition and expressed hope that the death toll--among both children and civilians--will not rise further as they receive treatment. He also indicated that some families have transferred their relatives to hospitals outside Kalogi.

The Wali reassured the public that calm has returned and that daily life is resuming its normal course.