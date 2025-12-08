Nigeria: U.S. Delegation Arrives Nigeria, Meets Ribadu On Strategic Security Partnership

Sunday's visit by the US congressional team signals continued high-level engagement and Washington's growing interest in Nigeria's internal security dynamics.

A United States Congressional delegation has arrived in Abuja and met with Nigeria's National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, as both countries intensify diplomatic engagement on security cooperation and rising concerns in Washington over allegations of religious persecution.

Mr Ribadu confirmed the visit in a statement on Sunday afternoon, saying he received the delegation "on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria," following earlier engagements in Washington, D.C. on shared security priorities.

The delegation included Representatives Mario Díaz-Balart, Norma Torres, Scott Franklin, Juan Ciscomani, and Riley Moore.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, was also in attendance, "reflecting the importance both nations attach to this engagement," Mr Ribadu noted.

According to the NSA, discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening the Nigeria-US strategic security partnership.

"I'm optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and our shared commitment to peace and security," Mr Ribadu said.

Nigeria, the US, and a false genocide claim

Sunday's meeting comes weeks after Mr Ribadu led a high-level Nigerian delegation to Washington amid heightened US congressional scrutiny and a renewed push by some American lawmakers to categorise Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) over alleged Christian persecution.

During that US visit, the Nigerian delegation, which included senior government, security, intelligence, and diplomatic officials, held a series of engagements with key administration figures, including the US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

Mr Hegseth said he discussed "horrific violence against Christians" in Nigeria with the delegation, adding that Washington was working "aggressively with Nigeria to end the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists."

Earlier, the delegation also met with Rep. Riley Moore, one of the most vocal promoters of the false "Christian genocide" narrative.

Mr Moore described the talks as "frank, honest, and productive," saying Nigerian officials outlined concerns about counterterrorism operations, security assistance, and the protection of vulnerable communities.

A divided "Christian-genocide" debate in Washington

Since September, several US politicians and campaigners, including Mike Arnold, Senator Ted Cruz and some Christian leaders, have amplified claims that Islamist militants in Nigeria are systematically targeting Christians.

Senator Cruz has even sponsored a bill seeking punitive action against Nigerian officials. At the same time, a coalition of Christian leaders submitted a petition in October pushing for Nigeria's redesignation as a CPC.

The issue has sharply divided US lawmakers. PREMIUM TIMES reported that a congressional hearing held last week split along partisan lines, with some members framing the crisis as "Christian genocide" and others warning that the narrative dangerously oversimplifies Nigeria's complex and multi-layered security challenges.

Security researchers and credible media reports (including a PREMIUM TIMES editorial and a recent BBC fact-check) have raised doubts about the data driving the genocide claims, noting that many figures cannot be independently verified.

Analysts argue that the narrative misrepresents Nigeria's security challenge, which affects both Christians and Muslims and is driven mainly by non-state armed groups.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly rejected the allegation, describing it as "a gross misrepresentation of reality." Officials insist that terrorists attack anyone who opposes their ideology, regardless of faith.

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria will continue working with international partners, including the United States, "to defeat terrorism in all its forms" while resisting narratives that inflame religious tensions or mischaracterise the country's security situation.

Sunday's visit by the US congressional team signals continued high-level engagement and Washington's growing interest in Nigeria's internal security dynamics as both sides negotiate the future shape of their strategic partnership.