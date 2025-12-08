Nigeria: CSOs Demand Stronger Support for Women's Political Representation

Civil society organisations have urged national and sub-national governments to mainstream gender equality across political and governance structures, insisting that women must be given more substantial support and fairer opportunities in leadership.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day Administrator Partners Power-Table on the Reserved Seats for Women Bill held in Kaduna.

The document was endorsed by several organisations, including the National Human Rights Commission, League of Women Voters, WRAPPA, Amplify Youth Initiatives, Marhaba Alumma Foundation, Ciki Da Wuje, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women, Hope for the Village Child Foundation, and the Kaduna State Civil Society Coalition Against Gender-Based Violence, among others.

According to the communiqué, political parties must prioritise women for elective and appointive positions ahead of future elections.

It also urged citizens and community influencers to challenge gender stereotypes that restrict women's ambitions, and called on donors and partners to increase funding for gender-based political empowerment programmes.

Stakeholders further recommended the creation of a Women in Politics Working Group to monitor implementation of resolutions and the hosting of quarterly review meetings to track progress.

The communiqué noted that participants reaffirmed their commitment to advancing women's political participation, describing women's leadership as essential for sustainable development, peacebuilding, and equitable governance.

During the panel discussion, participants highlighted several issues affecting women in politics, including low representation in leadership roles, cultural and socio-economic barriers, gender-based intimidation, limited access to campaign financing, weak enforcement of gender-responsive laws, and poor support from women themselves.

The role of the media in shaping public perceptions about women leaders, as well as the need for mentorship and capacity-building, was also emphasised.

Stakeholders resolved to promote inclusive political party practices, advocate for gender quotas and affirmative action, strengthen protection against violence in politics, expand capacity-building initiatives, and support mentorship networks linking experienced female leaders with emerging ones.

They also called on lawmakers at the state and national levels to urgently pass the Reserved Seats for Women Bill.

The meeting outlined commitments for key sectors, with government agencies tasked with implementing gender-inclusive laws and allocating resources. Political parties were asked to adopt internal quotas and reduce nomination fees for women. Civil society groups were to provide advocacy and monitoring, and the media were to champion responsible reporting.

Development partners were encouraged to invest in training, research, and advocacy, while traditional and community leaders were urged to accelerate community acceptance of women in leadership roles.

The dialogue, held at the Stonehedge Hotel conference hall, brought together representatives from women-led businesses, CSOs, government agencies, youth groups, traditional and religious institutions, political parties, persons living with disabilities, political office holders, and the media.

The Power-Table aimed to review barriers limiting women's political participation, promote inclusive environments, strengthen stakeholder commitment, and develop actionable recommendations to enhance women's leadership.

It also sought to deepen understanding of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, address misconceptions about its impact, and build consensus among stakeholders ahead of its expected passage.