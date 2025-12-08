Nigeria: Obasanjo, Governors Honour Ooni, First Lady At 10th Anniversary, Installation

Prominent Nigerians yesterday converged on Ile-Ife to celebrate the 10th-year coronation of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and the installation of the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as the Yeye Asiwaju of Yorubaland.

Those who graced the occasion included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima, and the wife of former President Dame Patience Jonathan.

Others were Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole, Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, former Osun first lady, Kafayat Oyetola, first lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, first lady of Osun State, Titilayo Adeleke.

Royal fathers, including Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdulwahab Oyedotun, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye (Orumogege III) and numerous others, also graced the occasion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking, the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja ll, expressed gratitude to God for His grace over his life in the past ten years since he ascended the throne of his forebears.

He extolled the virtue of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whom he described as a worthy mother of the nation by virtue of her achievements as the wife of President Bola Tinubu.

In her response after her installation, Senator Tinubu assured Nigerians of a better life, stating that her husband is committed to elevating Nigeria's status among the comity of nations and alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

Her words: "Nigeria's joy has come; those wondering how we want to do it will see, and we will show them how things are being done.

"By 2026, Nigeria will be in prosperity, and other countries will come and borrow money from us. It is important to say here at the source of the Yorubaland today, that during this present administration led by President Bola Tinubu, they will wonder how he was able to achieve such a milestone".

In his goodwill message, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who felicitated Oba Ogunwusi, expressed his commitment to support traditional institutions in the state.