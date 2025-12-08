Nigeria: Imo Govt Seals Hotel, Mortuary Over Alleged Kidnapping, Organ Harvesting

The Imo State government has ordered the closure of a hotel and a mortuary allegedly used for kidnapping and the harvesting of human organs.The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu; Chief Pathologist of the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ibeaja Okechukwu; and the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, visited the hotel and mortuary in the Ngor Okpala area of the state, where decomposing and mutilated corpses were reportedly found.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night, noting that the operation followed credible intelligence.

Okoye stated that the owner of the hotel and mortuary, one Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, has been declared wanted.

"As part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes along the Owerri-Aba Expressway, a high-powered team led by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, on Saturday, 6th December 2025, inspected suspected kidnappers' hideouts in Umuhu Autonomous Community in Ngor-Okpala following credible intelligence on Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, who is currently at large.

"The delegation included the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu; Chief Pathologist, Imo State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ibeaja Okechukwu; members of the Ngor Okpala Vigilante Group led by Mr. Henry Ikpe; and the Chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, Hon. Mrs. Chika Ibekwe.

"A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected. At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

"Following these discoveries, both the hotel and mortuary were sealed on the directive of the State Government. The suspect's residence was also searched, and crucial exhibits were recovered.

"Forensic experts documented and secured evidence. The Commissioner of Police assured the public that all accomplices would be identified and brought to justice.

"Stanley Morocco Oparaugo has been declared wanted. Anyone with useful information should contact the nearest police station," the statement added.