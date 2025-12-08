Nigeria: This Trend Must Be Stopped - Atiku Condemns Benin Coup Attempt

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned Sunday's attempted coup in the Benin Republic, warning that the growing pattern of military interventions across West Africa poses a grave threat to democracy in the region.

The attempted takeover was announced on Benin's national television by a group calling itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, claiming it had seized power, removed President Patrice Talon and dissolved state institutions.

The move comes less than two years before the country's presidential election scheduled for April 2026.

Reacting in a statement on his X account, Atiku denounced the development as "utterly unacceptable," stressing that the era of military rule in Africa "is long over."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I condemn, without reservation and in the strongest possible terms, the coup d'état in the Benin Republic," the former vice president said.

"This reckless trend of assault on constitutional order is utterly unacceptable, not only because of its dangerous proximity, but because the era of military interference in governance is long over in Africa and our sub-region."

Atiku also raised concerns about what appears to be a pattern of coups occurring around election periods in affected countries.

He noted that Guinea-Bissau experienced an attempted military takeover "on the eve of the expected announcement of the results of that country's poll," describing the developments as a worrying signal.

"It raises fears that some political operators may be using the military to cancel the democratic processes," he warned.

"This trend is dangerous for the health of democracy in the West African sub-region and must be stopped before it becomes the rule and not the exception."

He insisted that the military has no role in politics, adding that "Soldiers have no business anywhere outside their barracks, and every decisive measure must be taken to crush any emerging appetite for subverting democracy."

Meanwhile, authorities in Benin say the attempted coup has been foiled. Thirteen suspects -- all serving military personnel except one former soldier -- have been arrested.

The presidency also confirmed that President Talon is safe and that loyalist forces have restored control.

Vanguard News