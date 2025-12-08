Rwanda: PM Nsengiyumva in Côte d'Ivoire for Ouattara's Inauguration

7 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva on Sunday, December 7, arrived in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d'Ivoire, where he will attend the inauguration of President-elect Alassane Ouattara.

Nsengiyumva will represent President Paul Kagame at the inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Upon arrival in Abidjan, Nsengiyumva was received by his Ivorian counterpart Robert Beugré Mambé.

Ouattara secured a fourth term after winning the October 25 elections, with 89.77 per cent of votes.

He has been president of the West African country since 2011.

