Nigeria: Alleged Christian Genocide - U.S. Congressional Delegation Meets NSA in Abuja

Abuja — A United States Congressional delegation has met with National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja as part of intensified diplomatic engagements following renewed allegations of Christian genocide in the country.

Ribadu confirmed the meeting in a post on his X handle on Sunday, noting that the lawmakers were in Nigeria on a fact-finding mission.

He explained that the visit was a continuation of earlier discussions held in Washington, DC, where both sides examined shared security priorities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the NSA, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, also attended the meeting, a development he said underscored the significance both nations attach to the ongoing consultations.

Ribadu said the talks focused on enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, promoting regional stability, and strengthening the broader security partnership between Abuja and Washington.

He expressed confidence that the engagement would "deepen trust, collaboration, and the shared commitment to peace and security."

The diplomatic visit comes at a sensitive moment in Nigeria-US relations, following the recent decision by US President Donald Trump to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over allegations of religious freedom violations -- allegations that critics describe as tantamount to claims of a Christian genocide.

The redesignation has fuelled tensions, especially with accompanying suggestions in Washington of possible punitive measures, including military intervention.

The Federal Government has consistently rejected accusations of systematic persecution of Christians, insisting that Nigeria's security challenges affect both Muslims and Christians alike.

With growing international scrutiny, Nigeria has expanded diplomatic outreach to address concerns and secure support from key global partners.

Earlier, Ribadu met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon for further discussions on coordinated strategies to tackle the country's worsening insecurity.