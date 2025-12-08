Nigeria: Mactay Golfers Pro-Am Makes Its Debut At Ikoyi

MacTay Professional and Amateur Golf tournament marks its debut with the successful hosting of its maiden edition at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 last Thursday.

The 18-hole competition which featured professional and amateur golfers was also used to showcase the youth development initiatives being embarked upon by MacTay Group.

Themed "Heritage of Champions," the tournament brought together elite professional golfers and dedicated amateur players of Ikoyi Club in a spirited Pro-Am format that honoured the Club's legacy of excellence, discipline, and sporting mastery

The debut edition delivered a memorable blend of competition, camaraderie, and community impact-highlighted by two major unveilings that underscore MacTay's continued investment in the growth of golf in Nigeria: The MacTay Pro-Am Tournament 2026, a full-scale annual tournament designed to elevate professional and amateur golf and The MacTay Golfers Grassroots Initiative, an inclusive development programme launched with five outstanding students from Ansar-Ud-Deen Nursery and Primary School.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meanwhile, Mike Makinde has emerged winner of the maiden MacTay Golfers Pro-am, shooting 67-net score to win by 3-shots over the hard hitting Ikoyi Club 1938 Vice Chairman, Bolaji Martins, who carded 90-gross for 70-net to duck in the second position. Femi Feyide was further down on the winners chart after 71-net while Sunkanmi Iyiola with a score of 74-net completed the Top-4 in the net category for men.

Tim Ayomike won in the Gross category after carding 75 followed by Paul Tijani in the second position.

Emmanuel Samuel won in the Pro category shooting 68 followed by Monday Eze also 68 and Vincent Ikemefuna 69-gross. Other winners include: Ronke Iyiola, Ladies Gross winner, Candy Agu, Ladies net winner and Jerome Bello, Veteran Winner.

Chairman of MacTay Group, Tayo Rotimi, expressed satisfaction at the competition. "The Heritage of Champions speaks to both history and responsibility. Today, we honoured Ikoyi Club's enduring legacy while investing in the next generation through our grassroots initiative. Supporting this Pro-Am through MacTay Group is our way of giving back to the golf community that has shaped us."