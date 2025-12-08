Nigeria: How Tinubu Ordered Nigeria's Military to Foil Benin Coup - Presidency

Responding to an emergency call in a manner characteristic of the place of Nigeria on the continent, President Bola Tinubu's timely reaction to a distress call by President Patrice Tallon of the Republic of Benin saved the country from the hands of rogue officers, who attempted to seize power in the early hours of yesterday.

Tinubu, following the call for help, sent in both air and ground troops from Nigeria, who helped to secure the neighbouring country and rally the coup plotters, paving the way for the loyal local military men to reclaim power and restore democracy.

The federal government described the failed coup in the Republic of Benin as a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people, who had consistently demonstrated their commitment to peaceful political transition.

The government maintained that unconstitutional changes of government were unacceptable, and a retrogressive step that threatened the hard-earned democratic gains and socio-economic progress of the sub-region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also condemned the attempted military takeover of government in Benin Republic, saying the move represents a subversion of the will of the people.

But Campaign for Democracy (CD), a Nigerian-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), warned ECOWAS that its routine condemnation of coups would no longer deter military takeovers unless African leaders embraced genuine good governance that would improve the lives of their citizens.

A faction of the military in Benin Republic had attempted to oust Tallon in the early hours of Sunday. The soldiers appeared on Benin's state television, claiming to have ousted Talon from office and dissolved all state institutions.

The coup attempt began with an attack on Talon's official residence in the capital, Porto-Novo.

The French Embassy said on X that "gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo", near Talon's home, and advised French citizens to remain indoors for security.

In their television appearance, the soldiers, allegedly led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, read out a statement, and declared that they had removed the president from power.

"The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail," they had stated.

Buy the loyal military group, with the help of Nigerian troops, later rallied round the president to ward off the threat of the dissident soldiers and restore democracy.

Acting on two separate requests from the government of Benin, Tinubu had, first, ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the national TV station and a military camp, where they had regrouped.

The Republic of Benin, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had in a note verbale, requested immediate Nigerian air support "in view of the urgency and seriousness of the situation and to safeguard the constitutional order, protect national institutions and ensure the security of the population".

In the second request, the authorities in Benin requested the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets within Beninese airspace for surveillance and rapid intervention operations under Benin-led coordination.

The Benin government also requested Nigerian ground forces, "strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority in support of the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed groups".

Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, said all the requests were fulfilled, with Nigerian ground forces now in Benin.

"Ours is to comply with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Tinubu," Oluyede said.

Tinubu commended the gallantry of the Nigerian military in responding swiftly to the request by the government of Benin Republic to save its 35-year-old democracy from coup plotters who struck at dawn.

Tinubu saluted the Nigerian armed forces for standing firm as protector and defender of democracy, a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said.

He said, in the statement, "Today, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin on the invitation of the government. Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

"They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and have made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999. Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin."

Similarly, condemning the development, a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, read, "The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has received with grave concern and unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted forcible seizure of power in our friendly neighbour and brotherly nation, the Republic of Benin, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December, 2025.

"This act of destabilisation represents a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to peaceful political transitions.

"Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace.

"We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President. Their dedication ensured that the unfortunate attempt to subvert democracy was decisively repelled."

The statement added, "Nigeria reiterates its strong commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law as fundamental pillars for peace, development and regional stability.

"Unconstitutional changes of government are an unacceptable and retrogressive step that threatens the hard-earned democratic gains and socio-economic progress of our sub-region.

"As a steadfast partner within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, Nigeria calls on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and in reaffirming our shared commitment to the African Union's Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance."

The ministry also stated, "We urge all parties in the Republic of Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional, and democratic means.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria reassures the Government of the Republic of Benin of its full support and continued cooperation as we work together, as brothers and partners, to deepen democracy and ensure lasting peace and prosperity for our peoples and the entire West African region."

ECOWAS: It's Subversion of People's Will

ECOWAS condemned the attempted military takeover of government in Benin Republic, calling the move a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

A statement by the ECOWAS office in Abuja read, "ECOWAS Commission has received with consternation, reports of an attempted military take-over in the Republic of Benin.

"ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

"ECOWAS calls for the full respect of the Constitution of Benin and salutes the efforts of the Government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control.

"ECOWAS holds the leaders of the plot both individually and collectively responsible for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action.

"ECOWAS will support the government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin."

ECOWAS also deployed a standby force in Benin Republic to forestall law and order and safeguard constitutional democracy.

ECOWAS, in its second statement, highlighted action taken to forestall democracy in Benin Republic.

The statement read, "Further to its earlier statement on the Republic of Benin, the ECOWAS Commission hereby informs the general public that:

"1. Pursuant to the provisions of relevant ECOWAS instruments, in particular Article 25(e) of the 1999 Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution Peacekeeping and Security, and

"2. After consultation among members of the Mediation and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, a. The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.

"b. The Regional Force shall be made up of troops from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and Republic of Ghana.

"c. The Force shall support the Government and the Republican Army of Benin to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin."

Fix Bad Leadership or Expect More Military Takeovers, CD Advises ECOWAS

Campaign for Democracy (CD) warned that routine condemnation of coups by ECOWAS might no longer deter military takeovers, stressing that African leaders must, instead, embrace genuine good governance that would improve the lives of their citizens.

Reacting to the failed coup in the Republic of Benin in the early hours of yesterday, the pro-democracy group said ECOWAS had reduced itself to a mere statement issuing organisation after every military incursion, instead of confronting the root causes of the rising appetite for soldiers in politics.

CD's position was contained in a statement signed by its National President, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, in Abuja.

The statement said, "ECOWAS would never serve the African people merely by denouncing coups. Only firm regional policies compelling leaders to uphold transparency, accountability, and justice can stem the tide of political instability sweeping across the continent."

Odili stated that the growing public frustration across West Africa was a direct consequence of leaderships, which had abandoned responsible governance and plunged their nations into economic hardship, soaring inflation, insecurity, and political uncertainty.

According to him, any democracy that consistently inflicts suffering on citizens "is destined to collapse, either through revolution or a military intervention".

He stressed that uninterrupted democracy could only be sustained when governments enjoy genuine popular support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Odili stated, "African politicians cannot continue to lead the continent into hardship and expect the populace to remain passive. The people will always seek alternatives when governance fails."

CD said the recent pattern in several African countries, where an increasing number of citizens openly preferred military rule to what they described as a dysfunctional form of democracy, should alarm ECOWAS and compel it to rethink its approach to governance challenges in the region.

The group urged the regional bloc to go beyond condemnations and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and poor leadership among presidents and political office holders.

It said ECOWAS must begin to demand ethical leadership, fulfilment of electoral promises, and strict accountability from member states if it intended to preserve democracy on the continent.

"It is not enough to oppose coups. ECOWAS must insist that leaders govern with fairness, justice, and integrity. Otherwise, coups, whether successful or failed, will continue," Odili said.

He said only good governance could insulate Africa from recurring disruptions of constitutional order, adding that democracy survive only where citizens see tangible benefits from the system they are asked to defend.

It's Concerning, Atiku Declares

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the attempted coup d'etat in the Benin Republic, describing the development, especially the spate of occurrence, as concerning.

In a statement last night, Atiku said, "I condemn, without reservation and in the strongest possible terms, the coup d'état in the Benin Republic.

"This reckless trend of assault on constitutional order is utterly unacceptable, not only because of its dangerous proximity, but because the era of military interference in governance is long over in Africa and our sub-region.

"It is concerning that these coups are happening around election times in the affected countries.

"The Benin presidential election is scheduled for April 2026 while the purported military take-over in Guinea-Bissau happened on the eve of the expected announcement of the results of that country's poll."

Atiku said, "It raises fears that some political operators may be using the military to cancel the democratic processes.

"This trend is dangerous for the health of democracy in the West African sub-region and must be stopped before it becomes the rule and not the exception.

"Soldiers have no business anywhere outside their barracks, and every decisive measure must be taken to crush any emerging appetite for subverting democracy."