Nigeria: Champions Lagos Legends Basketball Club Set for Grand Reception in Abuja

8 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Igoche Mark, initiator of the Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship, has extended an invitation to leading figures in basketball and enthusiasts to join him in honoring the 2025 champions of Nigerian basketball in Abuja.

In recognition of their outstanding performance and historic victory in the recently concluded abridged basketball league organised by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Lagos Legends Basketball Club will be hosted to a grand reception by prominent basketball promoter Igoche Mark in Abuja on Monday.

Lagos Legends Basketball Club emerged victorious in the Nigeria Basketball Premier League, defeating Rivers Hoopers 74-72 in a thrilling Final 4 decider in Port Harcourt on 24 November.

This remarkable win secures Lagos Legends' spot in next year's Basketball Africa League (BAL), marking a significant achievement for the team.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Mark, initiator of the Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship, has extended an invitation to leading figures in basketball and enthusiasts to join him in honoring the 2025 champions of Nigerian basketball in Abuja.

The reception promises to be a grand celebration of Lagos Legends' triumph and a testament to their dedication and excellence in the sport.

The event is expected to bring together prominent figures in Nigerian basketball, including NBBF officials, coaches, players, and fans, to congratulate Lagos Legends Basketball Club on their hard-fought victory and historic qualification for the BAL.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.