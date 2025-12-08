Morocco: Liberian Senator Findley Reaffirms Support for Morocco's Sovereignty On 50th Anniversary of the Green March

As Morocco marks the 50th anniversary of the historic Green March, Grand Bassa County Senator and former Liberian Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley has reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering support for Morocco's sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara, emphasizing the enduring diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Speaking to journalists at the close of the anniversary events, Senator Findley described the recent United Nations Resolution 2797, which reinforces Morocco's position over the territory, as a "victory for the King and the people of Morocco," and a testament to persistent diplomatic engagement.

"As former Minister of Foreign Affairs, I can say there has never been any question about Liberia's support for Morocco's right to its territory," he stated. "Liberia has always stood firm on this issue, and we continue to do so."

"We Can't Talk Politics All the Time, We Talk Development Too"

Senator Findley highlighted that the Morocco-Liberia partnership extends far beyond political alignment.

He underscored Morocco's growing role in Africa's development trajectory, citing the kingdom's investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and South-South cooperation.

"We can't talk politics all the time, we talk politics, but we also talk development," he remarked. "Morocco has shown leadership not only in defending its territorial integrity but also in contributing to Africa's development through diplomacy, trade, and innovation", he re-emphasized.

Backing UN Resolution 2797 and Africa's Voice on Unity

Reasserting Liberia's support for UN Resolution 2797, Senator Findley said African nations increasingly acknowledge Morocco's historic and legal ties to the Sahara.

"Africans believe Morocco must be united as a whole body," he emphasized. "The Spanish came in, and they left what remains is the sovereign right of the Moroccan people and their King", he maintained.

The senator's comments reflect a broader continental trend: more than 40 African nations now support Morocco's autonomy plan, which the UN has praised as "serious, credible, and realistic."

Highlighting Morocco's Diplomatic Gains

Findley applauded Morocco's long-standing commitment to diplomacy, noting that the country has successfully navigated political challenges through dialogue, institution building, and international engagement.

"Morocco has been able to overcome major political hurdles through diplomacy," he said. "This shows a maturity and consistency in leadership that many countries admire."

Tribute to King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan People

The Liberian statesman concluded by paying homage to King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan population, acknowledging their resilience and unwavering commitment to unity and development.

"As we commemorate this milestone, I extend profound respect to the King and the people of Morocco," he said. "Their persistence and vision continue to inspire the continent."