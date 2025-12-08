Liberia: Rep. Norman Heads to Supreme Court As Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Misusing Over Four Hundred Thousand Dollars

Monrovia — A long-running financial dispute between Gbarpolu County District #1 Representative Zinnah Norman and his former girlfriend, Ms. Special Yah Flomo, has now advanced to the Supreme Court of Liberia after months of legal wrangling, sharply conflicting claims, and allegations involving more than four hundred thousand United States dollars.

The case centers on Ms. Flomo's allegation that Representative Norman received 436,600 United States dollars of her money during the course of their relationship and used it without her authorization. According to documents from the Civil Law Court, the lawmaker acknowledged receiving and using the funds and signed a formal payment agreement in 2023 confirming the debt.

As part of that agreement, he turned over several pieces of heavy equipment as partial repayment, including a front-end loader and several trucks, and also provided the title deeds to two properties in Johnsonville and along the Robertsfield Highway as collateral.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Those assets were valued collectively at 130,000 dollars, leaving a balance of 306,600 dollars which he committed to pay in installments. In her account to the court, Ms. Flomo described the steps the lawmaker took in an attempt to settle the matter, saying, "He pond the three trucks and one frontend loader to me and the money came up to USD 306,600 and after a week he sold the Johnsonville property to me as a guarantee then he later retrieved from me the documents to the Robert Field Highway to enable him pay my balance USD 150,000. There are two witnesses to that. He even paid the surveyor to survey to come and value the property in question."

Court filings show that despite the agreement and the transfer of assets, Ms. Flomo later became dissatisfied with what she described as the lawmaker's failure to honor the repayment schedule.

She subsequently filed a petition seeking the cancellation of the deeds associated with the properties, arguing that the agreements should be voided because, in her view, the lawmaker did not comply with the conditions under which the documents were entrusted to him.

The matter proceeded before the Civil Law Court in Montserrado County under the oversight of Judge J. Boima Kontoe. Throughout 2025, the court issued a series of notices assigning hearing dates and instructing both parties to appear with legal counsel. While the court eventually rendered a final judgment, the details of that ruling have not been publicly disclosed.

Following the decision, Ms. Flomo filed a notice of completion of appeal, moving the case to the Supreme Court for its March Term of 2026. To perfect the appeal as required by Liberian law, she posted a 5,000-dollar appeal bond underwritten by Sky International Insurance Corporation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The case file also includes materials from the Monrovia City Court, where Ms. Flomo pursued a separate criminal complaint through the Republic of Liberia against another individual in a matter involving misapplication of entrusted property and theft of property.

While Representative Norman is not listed as the defendant in that particular filing, legal observers note that the documents suggest larger concerns about the handling of Ms. Flomo's assets during the period in question.

When contacted for comment regarding the civil case now before the Supreme Court, Representative Norman confirmed that he owes Ms. Flomo but did not indicate the total amount. He stated that he could not address the matter further, explaining that the case was active in court and that he had been advised by his lawyers to avoid continued public comment.

Beyond the financial issues, the legal confrontation carries political risks for the Gbarpolu lawmaker. With increasing national attention on transparency and public integrity, the dispute has raised questions among constituents and political observers who are closely monitoring how the Supreme Court will interpret the agreements, the transferred properties, and the legal obligations of an elected official engaged in a private financial conflict.