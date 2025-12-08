The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has explained its role in the regional response to an attempted coup in the Benin Republic, following unrest that was reported on Sunday.

In a late-night statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the air operations were carried out within the framework of existing Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) security protocols.

According to him, the NAF operated in Beninese airspace in line with ECOWAS guidelines and the mandate of the ECOWAS Standby Force, stressing that the deployment was consistent with Nigeria's wider regional security obligations.

Ejodame added that the mission underscored Nigeria's commitment to maintaining stability in West Africa and was being executed in coordination with ECOWAS and host-nation authorities, in strict adherence to international standards and regional directives.

Tension heightened in Cotonou earlier on Sunday after gunfire was reportedly heard near the residence of President Patrice Talon, while armoured vehicles were seen patrolling around the presidential palace.

A group identifying itself as the Military Committee for Refoundation later claimed to have removed the president and dissolved state institutions.

However, the Presidency in Lomé dismissed the claim, insisting that President Talon was safe and that loyalist forces were steadily restoring order.

Benin's Interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, later appeared on national television to confirm that the mutiny had been contained and that government control had been fully re-established.