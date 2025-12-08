West Africa: Benin Coup - Ecowas Orders Immediate Deployment of Standby Force

ECOWAS said it had decided to deploy the standby force following wide consultations with its Heads of State and Government.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the immediate deployment of its Standby Force in Benin following Sunday morning's aborted coup d'etat in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ECOWAS Commission, hours after releasing its first statement on Sunday regarding the coup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had on Sunday reported that, based on the veiled threat in the earlier statement, ECOWAS would likely deploy its standby force in Benin soon.

Hours later, ECOWAS, in another statement, said it had decided to deploy the standby force following wide consultations with its Heads of State and Government, and the Mediation and Security Council.

It explained that the decision, taken at the highest level, was based on Article 25(e) of the 1999 ECOWAS Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Security.

"The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.

"The Regional Force shall be made up of troops from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, and Republic of Ghana.

"The Force shall support the Government and the Republican Army of Benin to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin," the statement said.