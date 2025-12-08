Nigeria: Sabon Birni Council Dismisses 'Mosque Massacre' Report As Troops Foil Bandit Attack

Sokoto — Authorities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State have debunked reports claiming that bandits attacked a mosque and killed worshippers, including an Imam, describing the story as false and misleading.

The Council Chairman, Alhaji Ayuba Hashimu, said the report was a fabrication aimed at creating fear and panic among residents.

"I don't know any mosque that was attacked, not to talk of killing of an Imam and worshippers. The story is false," he said on Sunday.

Also reacting, the member representing Sabon Birni in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Boza, dismissed the claim, insisting that no such incident occurred.

"I don't know how they got their story, but it is not true. No mosque was attacked by bandits," Boza stated.

However, security sources confirmed that an attempted attack by armed bandits was repelled in Gatawa village in the early hours of December 5, 2025, along the Dan-Kamarawa-Gatawa corridor.

According to the sources, the suspected bandits exchanged sporadic gunfire with local vigilantes before troops of the Nigerian Army arrived, confronted the attackers and forced them to retreat.

Four vigilante members were injured during the clash and are currently receiving medical treatment.

A security source said the swift intervention by the troops prevented what could have been a major attack, adding that the situation in the area is now stable and under control.

Residents have been urged to ignore unverified reports and rely only on credible sources of information, as security measures have been reinforced across the local government area.