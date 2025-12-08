Liberia: FPA Releases Government Performance Report of Cabinet, Integrity Institutions for 2025

Monrovia — Heading into the third year of governance, the ruling Unity Party led by President Joseph Boakai unraveled targets in hopes of assessing its direction. This coming on the heels of its 2023 election mandate aiming to steer the nation toward progress and development. The country's key stakeholders like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proved pivotal, especially in a year when the country was faced with difficult challenges in the midst of uncertainty from its traditional stepfather, the United States of America, now under President Donald Trump, shifting priorities away from Africa, to the detriment of countries like Liberia.

For years, Liberia was one of the main beneficiaries of USAID. The abrupt cutting of aid has no doubt thrown a monkey wrench into the economic projections for the ruling Unity Party government.

The USAID was crucial to Liberia during the civil war when it flew in food supplies to the Ebola epidemic, when Liberia was at the mercy of the US, the World Bank and the IMF. Liberia received an average of $527.6 million in aid annually between 2014 and 2023. In the year under review, Liberia was supposed to receive $443 million, but the total estimated impact of the cuts is $290 million.

Funding from the USAID had helped to build schools and health clinics. These include contributions to the health system, toward malaria control, maternal health programs, HIV/AIDS treatment and community health programs. It has also provided training for teachers and doctors. It not only gave scholarships for many Liberians to study in the U.S but also supported farming projects and initiatives.

In the year under review, both the IMF and the World Bank have stepped in to support economic stabilization, private sector growth, and job creation through a new County Partnership Framework (FY2025-2030 looking to highlight the need for policy reforms, providing financing for a new education project, and addressing challenges like macroeconomic instability and low investor confidence.

Since the end of the civil war, Liberia has been engulfed in a lingering crisis of bad governance, corruption and greed, mired in a system where many continue to live below the poverty line, trapped in a recurring circle of impunity and uncertainty.

As 2025 comes to a close, we kick off our annual assessment of government with the Executive Branch and Integrity Institutions.

PRESIDENT, JOSEPH NYUMAH BOAKAI

THE LOWDOWN: The President was clear in acknowledging the obvious disparities crippling the nation he inherited from the former Coalition for Democratic Change government. "We cannot speak about the state of the Republic only in terms of the material conditions of the people-the so-called "bread and butter" issues," the President declared in his Annual Message last January.

The President went to great length during the year to reaffirm his administration's dedication to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while emphasizing that his administration will continue to prioritize education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and climate action to build a resilient and self-reliant nation.

During his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September, the President announced an ambitious five-year development agenda that will see Liberia invest US$8.3 billion to transform lives and strengthen national progress. The plan, which falls under the government's Agenda for Inclusive Development, places emphasis on social and economic reforms designed to uplift vulnerable communities across the country. According to President Boakai, the initiative prioritizes gender equality, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and social development as the central pillars of his administration's strategy. He stressed that inclusive growth must remain the cornerstone of Liberia's future, ensuring that no group is left behind as the country pushes for recovery and transformation. The President assured Liberians that his government is committed to delivering tangible results through transparent investment and accountable leadership. He called on international partners, the private sector, and local communities to support the agenda, describing it as a shared vision to build a Liberia where opportunities are accessible to all.

While pledging to go beyond policy to address the deeper social and political dynamics affecting Liberians, the President was quick to outline the undercurrent issues running deep in the country.

What is clear for sure is that the UP-led government's successes and challenges in the first two years, since ascending to power remains divided in the court of public opinion.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the Boakai administration focused on restoring public trust, strengthening governance systems, stimulating national development, and positioning Liberia as a respected and engaged member of the global community.

One of the most historic achievements was Liberia's election to the United Nations Security Council as a Non-Permanent Member for the 2026 to 2027 term. Liberia secured 181 out of 188 votes, confirming renewed international confidence in the country and restoring its global standing in matters of peace, security, and diplomacy. The President's strategic foreign engagements, including outreach to key partners in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, resulted in strengthened bilateral cooperation, increased development commitments, and renewed respect for Liberia's voice in international affairs.

Domestically, the administration prioritized governance reform and institutional integrity. The Office of the President and key ministries implemented systems to address corruption, improve accountability, and enhance efficiency. The Ministry of State achieved an unprecedented implementation of General Auditing Commission recommendations and introduced biometric payroll verification, financial controls, and the first Financial Operations Manual for the Executive Mansion. These steps significantly reduced waste and strengthened public financial management.

A major milestone was the significant growth of the national budget, which reached 1.2 billion United States dollars for the first time in Liberia's history. According to the draft Fiscal Year 2026 National Budget, domestic revenue accounts for 1.13 billion United States dollars representing ninety four percent of total financing, while external resources represent seventy-two million United States dollars or six percent. Domestic revenue projections include tax revenue of seven hundred twenty-six point nine seven million United States dollars, non-tax revenue of eighty-three point nine two million United States dollars, a Mittal sign on bonus of two hundred million United States dollars, and contingent revenue of twenty-eight million United States dollars.

The proposed Budget prioritizes investments that align with the ARREST Agenda. It allocates approximately two hundred eighty million United States dollars to projects under the Public Sector Investment Plan, which is a key pillar of the Administration's development framework focused on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism. In his Budget Message to the Legislature, President Boakai commended lawmakers for the timely passage of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Budget, which facilitated a more effective and transparent implementation of government programs during the current fiscal year.

The President also advanced the ARREST Agenda through major progress in agriculture, road connectivity, concession reform, education support, sanitation improvements, and tourism and technology development. Notable achievements include the national rail authority to ensure and cement the President's drive to independently manage and modernize the national railway corridor, initial funding for the Public Sector Investment Plan, support to farmers, and the restructuring of concession frameworks to promote value addition. In education, the 88.7-million-dollar World Bank EXCEL Program was launched to improve learning outcomes, while the Presidential Scholarship Program supported 455 underprivileged students who provided community service across the country.

The Executive Mansion completed major renovation phases, improved water and power systems, upgraded waste management, and improved logistics and fleet capacity. Planning for Presidential Palaces in four counties advanced, strengthening regional administrative presence.

Also, social welfare and staff well-being received attention through the introduction of the first group medical insurance scheme for civil servants within the Office of the President, with the government covering sixty percent of premiums beginning in January 2026. The administration also prioritized community service and youth development, promoting volunteerism and national pride.

Overall, 2025 demonstrated measurable progress in governance, accountability, infrastructure development, fiscal growth, international credibility, and human capacity investment. President Boakai's leadership transitioned the nation from stabilization to renewed direction and strategic growth, restoring hope and confidence among Liberians and the global community.

During the course of the year under review, the President worked to rebuild trust with international financial institutions and the donor community, securing a US$210 million financing package from the IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to address macroeconomic imbalances and improve debt sustainability from 2024 to 2027.

According to the President, the inclusion in the ECF has unlocked support from both multilateral and bilateral partners. The World Bank provided $60 million in support, US$40 million of which was budget support and the balance of US$20 million went to a Special Disaster Fund for Liberia to be administered by Liberia. The World Bank has also pledged $40 million in budget support for this year and 2026. We secured a $60 million grant from the European Union for 2025-2027, while the African Development Bank provided $40 million for road projects.

While his government made some inroads on the international stage, the President was put in a difficult dilemma in July while in the US for a summit of African leaders with US President Donald Trump. President Trump raised eyebrows when he showered praise on the Liberian President for his strong grasp of the English language. As he hosted five African leaders at the White House, Trump asked Boakai: "Such good English, it's beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?"

Critics were baffled that Mr. Trump lacked knowledge that the Liberian leader was educated in Liberia, where English is the official language. President Boakai informed Trump of his place of education, prompting Trump to express his curiosity. "That's very interesting," he said, "I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well."

2025 LOW: During the course of the year under review, the President came under fire over his use of private jets for travel, something he criticized his predecessor former President George Weah of doing a lot during his days as an opposition leader. "I do not ride private jets just because I want to ride them, but there are occasions when it becomes necessary," President Boakai, defended the practice during a BBC interview in June.

The administration has come under fire over its controversial negotiations regarding the purchase of 256 earth-moving equipment for all counties.

Despite declaring the drug epidemic a public health emergency, the Boakai administration has faced mounting criticisms over widespread drug use in the country.

Stakeholders have taken the government to task over the rising increase in the use/abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs and substances, particularly acute among young people, many of whom are drawn into substance abuse by socio-economic hardship, unemployment, trauma, and limited educational opportunities. During the year, the President sought to strengthen the government's response to the crisis, by replacing the leadership of Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) twice. Ghettos are being raided and demolished, and traffickers are arrested, while users are being taken to rehabilitation centers for care. Lately, the Government has been providing logistical support for the LDEA across the country.

The jury is still out on the administration's push in making structural reforms in the health and education sectors, rule of rule and corruption, vital to improving service delivery and maintaining oversight of public infrastructure and investments.

GRADE

FOREIGN POLICY: B+

DOMESTIC: B-

2026 OUTLOOK: Anticipation has dwindled on the much-anticipated reshuffle as the President enters the midway point of his presidency. Will a shakeup finally happen in the coming year?

VICE PRESIDENT, JEREMIAH KPAN KOUNG

THE LOWDOWN: The Vice President finds himself navigating a year defined by ambition, controversy, political rivalry and the weight of expectations that stretch far beyond the present administration. What emerges is a portrait of a rising political figure whose actions in 2025 are laying the groundwork not only for the remainder of the Boakai presidency but for his own future in the years leading up to the 2029 election.

The most consequential matter that shaped his year, and continues to shape perceptions of his effectiveness, is his stewardship of the government's plan to procure 285 road construction machines, known nationwide as the "yellow machines."

2025 HIGH:

2025 LOW: The Boakai administration tied its image to the promise of roads and development, and when the initial attempt to secure the machines became embroiled in controversy following the premature announcement by Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, President Boakai turned to Koung to steady the process and rescue a flagship commitment of the government.

Vice President Koung took ownership of the renegotiation, traveled with his delegation to China, and returned to Liberia with a revised agreement at an estimated cost of twenty-two million dollars, significantly reduced from early projections and spread over a longer payment period intended to ease the fiscal burden.

But even after accomplishing what appeared to be the most difficult part of the mission, the Vice President found himself entangled in a storm of procurement complaints, legal threats and heightened scrutiny. A Liberian firm, ABK Incorporated, accused the evaluation team of discarding its bid improperly and failing to apply the margin of preference required by procurement laws, raising questions about whether the process disadvantaged local companies and whether the renegotiated deal would eventually face review or injunction.

By November, Vice President Koung maintained publicly that the machines would arrive soon, but he avoided giving a specific delivery date, prompting critics to question whether the government's most advertised development pledge was drifting into uncertainty.

This pressure over infrastructure has been compounded by political clashes at home. Back in Nimba County, once the united stronghold of Koung, Prince Johnson and those they helped ascend, the Vice President faced open resistance from Representative Musa Hassan Bility and Senator Samuel Kogar. What began as disagreements over influence, allegiances and endorsements spiraled into very public confrontations into late 2025.

Rep. Bility accused the Vice President of manipulating Nimba politics and undermining his business ventures, labeling him an "enemy" forever after months of mutual hostility. Senator Kogar, whom Vice President Koung had supported during the senatorial by-election triggered by the passing of the late Johnson, later voiced grievances that he had been sidelined and that rumors about his ambitions for higher office were being used against him. This tension played out dramatically on Capitol Hill when Senator Kogar entered the Senate chamber without greeting the Vice President who was presiding, a symbolic rupture that exposed deepening divisions.

These clashes illustrate a larger challenge looming over Vice President Koung. His influence in Nimba, once unquestioned, is now the subject of competition and resentment. The ethnic undertones surrounding recent political contests in the county have increased the stakes even further, with critics accusing him of enabling tribal rhetoric during the process of endorsing Kogar in April.

These events, taken together, set the stage for the true story of 2025. The year has not simply been a series of tasks and controversies for the Vice President. It has been a test of resilience, political calculation and long-range ambition. As Liberia moves into 2026, Vice President Koung is entering a phase where his performance, strategy and alliances will define how he is perceived not only as Vice President but as a potential national contender in 2029.

If the yellow machines arrive and begin transforming roads across the country, he will be credited with salvaging a mission that nearly collapsed. If the procurement dispute escalates or if delays continue, opponents will seize the narrative that he over promised and under delivered. If he manages to reconcile the fractures in Nimba, he could emerge as the unifying successor to the era of Prince Johnson. If he fails to do so, his rivals, especially Bility and Kogar, could chip away at the influence he needs to build a national profile.

What is evident is that 2025 has pushed Jeremiah Koung into the unavoidable center of Liberia's political conversation. He has gained visibility, accumulated responsibilities and attracted scrutiny in equal measure. His future will be shaped by whether he can deliver results, calm the storms he faces at home and broaden the coalition he needs as the country begins its long march toward 2029.

In the end, the conclusion of this entire year's narrative is not about the machines alone, nor the rivalries, nor the many public statements. It is about whether the Vice President can position himself as a formidable political force in the years ahead, standing at the intersection of governance, development and the evolving power dynamics of Nimba County.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: As Nimba remains a decisive electoral force nationally, the fragmentation of its political elites threatens to weaken the very base that Koung will depend upon if he intends to pursue higher office in the future.

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE

MINISTER, DR. J. ALEXANDER NUETAH

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry mandated to develop the agriculture sector and putting in place an effective organizational structure to implement, monitor and evaluate agricultural development programs is widely tasked with ensuring that staff and the farmers are trained to cope with the challenges of developing the agriculture sector.

The MOA also ensures that agricultural challenges that impede production are investigated and lasting solutions found, and the farmers are provided with the supportive services and the enabling environment to produce. The core general areas of responsibility of MOA will likely continue to consist of: agriculture, both smallholder and commercial; plantation crops; fisheries; and livestock.

The Ministry continues to face various challenges, including limited and unequal access to social services and infrastructure, post-conflict recovery, and climate change impacts, leaving the country at one of the lowest levels of food security and nutrition status in the world.

Today, thousands of Liberians remain undernourished and according to the World Food Programme, the prevalence of undernourishment in the total population in the country remains as high. The sector is also faced with the daunting reality that more than 81% of the population in Liberia experience moderate or severe food insecurity, and 93% of the population cannot afford a healthy diet.

Nevertheless, the sector remains a sleeping giant, accounting for approximately 38.8% of Liberia's GDP. More importantly, about 70% Liberians work in the sector, making it very important to the economy.

Some major crops include natural rubber, rice, cassava, bananas, and palm oil, with rubber being a critical export that generates substantial revenue for the country. The tropical climate, combined with Liberia's fertile soil and abundant water resources, creates ideal conditions for diverse agricultural production. This includes cocoa and rubber, cash cows, and staple foods such as rice and cassava, which are crucial for the country's food security.

2025 HIGH: During the year, the MoA officially commenced the rehabilitation and reconstruction of eighteen (18) rural road lots in Lofa County under the Tree Crops Extension Project II (TCEP II). Supported by funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the project represents a major push to improve rural infrastructure, strengthen value chains, and enhance economic opportunities for smallholder farmers

Minister Nuetah concluded a four-day working mission to Nansha District, Guangdong Province, People's Republic of China, where he participated in the 2025 International Conference on Agricultural Service Trade held under the theme "Digitization-Empowered Value Chain." The visit, organized at the request of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, focused on strengthening agricultural trade collaboration, advancing technology-driven farming practices, and deepening the relationship between Liberia and China. Minister Nuetah was joined by Mr. Peter D. Gbawoquiya, Director of Sector Coordination at the Ministry.

Also, during the year, the ministry moved to strengthen market access for smallholders, through its Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), with support from the World Bank. The bank handed over a modern vegetable kiosk at Barnersville Junction, situated in the Monrovia suburb. The facility is expected to transform how farmers sell their produce and enhance food availability in the capital region. Valued at over USD 45,000, the solar-powered kiosk is equipped with modern features, including an electronic price display board and toilet facilities, offering a clean, safe, and organized space for vegetable sellers and buyers.

During the year under review, the ministry also launched Coffee Liberica as its flagship product under the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) initiative, a global program that promotes distinctive agricultural products with high market and development potential.

In a significant step toward reaching national food security under the "Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda," the MoA launched the Gbedin Rice brand in partnership with Gbedin Agro-Business Incorporated (GABI) and the Dokodan Farmers' Cooperative in Nimba County.

The initiative highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to reducing rice imports by 70% and achieving self-sufficiency in food production by 2029.

2025 LOW: Despite making some strides, the MoA encountered criticisms during the year over the lack of market price information keeping farmers trapped in poverty. Experts cautioned that, as predatory middlemen exploit their ignorance and reap most of the profits from their crops. With no national pricing system or access to reliable information, rural farmers--many of them women--are forced to sell harvests far below market value while imported goods dominate local markets. Analysts and advocates are urging basic information tools such as SMS alerts and radio price bulletins to level the playing field, even as government pledges for agricultural reform have yet to deliver results.

The sector also faces significant challenges including low productivity, lack of technology, poor infrastructure, and the impacts of climate change. These issues are compounded by a history of conflict, which has led to a reliance on subsistence farming, high post-harvest losses, and difficulty accessing markets and finance. Climate change, in particular, causes erratic rainfall and increased temperatures, which damage crops and increase pest outbreaks.

Industry experts warn that there is a significant need for modern tools, machinery, and techniques to increase efficiency. Farmers continue to decry climate change is leading to new and more resilient pests and diseases that further reduce crop yields.

GRADE: B

2026 OUTLOOK: Will the ministry overcome recurring challenges brought on by low government budget allocation and potential risks from underfunding and unstable electricity? With a projected support of an overall GDP growth of 5.4% in 2026, driven by strategic investments and projects aimed at increasing rice and cassava production, boosting tree crops like cocoa and coffee, how will farmers benefit? The bottom line is, limited 2026 draft budget for the sector is expected to raise concerns about fiscal priorities.

MINISTRY OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

MINISTER, MINISTER MAGDALENE E. DAGOSEH

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for the growth and development of Liberia's economy and international trade continue to bounce from the departure of former Minister Amin Modad. In a nation defined largely by a commodities-based economy relying heavily on imports even for most basic needs like fuel, machinery and transport equipment, clothing, and rice - Liberia's most important staple food, price fluctuations remain high.

2025 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the ministry unveiled its Five-Year Strategic Plan. Described by development experts as ambitious, the plan aligns with the Liberian Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AIID). Recognizing the importance of collaboration on the global stage, the document also connects with other trade-related instruments across Liberia's borders. According to Minister Dagoseh, the validation of the Ministry's Five-Year Strategic Plan marks a significant milestone in ongoing collective efforts to shape a more inclusive, competitive and resilient economy. The minister Dagoseh added that the strategic plan also represents a pivotal step in aligning the Ministry's national economic direction with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. She described the Five-Year Strategic Plan as a product of thoughtful collaboration, interdepartmental coordination, and stakeholder consultation.

The ministry also took steps against the unauthorized commercial use of copyrighted works, citing widespread violations. The Ministry went on to emphasize that suitable licenses must be obtained before making use of any copyrighted works. To reinforce a commitment to its international trade obligations on intellectual property rights, the Ministry announced plans to launch surveillance and inspection operations in partnership with the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO) and the Copyright Society of Liberia (COSOL).

2025 LOW: The ministry came under fire during the year when employees demanded full transparency and accountability after raising serious concerns over the procurement of a staff bus and motorbikes. Workers contended that the purchases do not reflect what was initially promised and believe the discrepancies point to deeper problems within the Ministry's administrative and financial operations.

The concerns date back to June 17, 2025, when the Minister of Commerce reportedly informed staff during a general meeting that the Ministry had procured a 30-seater Toyota Coaster bus valued at US$65,000. Employees were told the bus would be delivered by August. However, months later, no bus arrived. Instead, staff were shown pictures of a Chinese BLK bus that workers insist is significantly cheaper than the Toyota Coaster initially announced. Market checks by several staff members placed the value of the BLK bus at no more than US$30,000, leaving employees questioning why they were told otherwise.

During the year, the ministry also came under Scrutiny relating to a US$429,000 Industrial Park Renovation. The ministry clarified that the park was established by an Act of the National Legislature in February 1966, which authorized the expropriation of 1,112 acres of land between the Mesurado River Bridge and the Gardnersville access road for the development of an industrial estate to host local and foreign manufacturers. Over the years, significant encroachment reduced the original size of the park to approximately 200 acres, currently occupied by small and medium industrial enterprises producing essential commodities such as nails, flour, paint, oxygen, and steel rods.

The MIP is governed by an Inter-Agency Advisory Board established under Section 5.1 of the Administrative Regulation. The Board comprises representatives from key ministries and agencies, including the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Finance and Development Planning, Public Works, Justice, Labor, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Investment Commission, the Liberia Business Association, the Liberia Revenue Authority, and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce.

GRADE: C+

2026 OUTLOOK: Much of the projections for the coming year will center on a record-high national budget, a new five-year strategic plan for trade and industry, and efforts to leverage regional trade agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area. The government anticipates strong domestic revenue growth, although some independent analysts and the opposition have raised concerns about the realism of some projections.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

MINISTER, Jarso Maley Jallah

THE LOWDOWN: The Ministry tasked with providing quality and affordable education for all continues to struggle to find its footing. Since the end of the civil war and two successive democratic transitions conflict, significant progress has taken place in the education sector. With close to 1.4 million children registered in pre-primary, primary and high school, the ministry in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners have teamed up and continue to repair or build new classrooms, train teachers, revise curricula and develop policies and plans for the education sector.

Despite these in-roads, Liberia still has one of the world's highest levels of out-school children, with an estimated 15 to 20 percent of 6-14-year-olds who are not in class. According to UNICEF, just over a third of pre-schoolers have access to early childhood learning programmes and only 54 per cent of children complete primary education.

During the year under review, Minister Jallah emphasized the pivotal role of good governance, accountability, and integrity in advancing the education landscape while underscoring her dedication to addressing challenges through proactive engagement with stakeholders to gain comprehensive insights into sector-specific issues. She has outlined key initiatives aimed at enhancing the education system, including a comprehensive review of remittance and payment processes associated with WASSCE fees.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry announced departmental audits and acquaintances within the Ministry, emphasizing a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency. Minister Jallah has also underscored the ministry's readiness to embrace transformative change, fostering a culture of professional excellence and academic achievement within the sector.

The ministry remained focused on several achievements, including a major education reform initiative to build over 100 new schools, the launch of the National Academic Excellence Award to celebrate student performance, and recognition of Liberian ingenuity through the African Union (AU) Best Teacher Award, won by physics teacher Allen A. Thomas.

Other key efforts undertaken during the year included the recruitment of volunteer teachers, providing resources like textbooks, and fostering international partnerships for professional development.

The ministry launched an ambitious plan to construct over 100 new schools nationwide to improve both access and quality and also introduced a National Academic Excellence Award to celebrate exceptional student performance in areas like debate, essay writing,

During the year, the government announced salary increases for more than 9,000 teachers in the 2025 draft budget as part of a plan to boost morale and compensate public servants adequately.

The government, with support from programs like the Excel program is also funding training and resources for teachers to implement a new competency-based curriculum, improving teaching quality from early childhood through grade 6.

During the year under review, the ministry took another major step toward transforming how Liberian children learn science. One in particular was at the Paynesville Elementary and Junior High School, where Minister Jallah launched the "Lab in a Box" Science Kits, an innovation designed to bring hands-on STEM learning to Grades 1-6 classrooms across the country. The new kits will help young learners conduct simple experiments, ask questions, and learn through discovery, teaching them not just what to think, but how to think.

The ministry also broke new boundaries with a program aiming to curb the practice of young girls missing days of learning, simply because they didn't have access to menstrual hygiene products. Through the Nurture, Empower, and Protect (NEP) Project, a partnership between the Ministry of Education, UNFPA, and UNICEF, with support from the Government of Ireland, new Pad Dispensers is being installed in 175 schools across Montserrado, Grand Gedeh, and Rivercess Counties, helping girls manage their periods with dignity, confidence, and safety.

Minister Jallah also tackled a bold plan to strengthen the country's education system, with teachers and curriculum reform at the center of national renewal. According to the Minister, Liberia's 48% literacy rate was a "non-negotiable barrier to progress" and announced two key priorities to drive change.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, teachers face a dual plight: some are still protesting delayed salaries and inadequate support, while others benefit from government salary increases and efforts to place volunteer teachers on the payroll. While the government has been working to address these issues by improving compensation and transitioning over 2,000 volunteer teachers to a stable salary, significant challenges remain with delayed payments, a lack of infrastructure, and concerns about how volunteer teachers are being handled.

Complicating the matter is that many teachers complained about being undervalued and lack of professional development and promotions. The recurring theme of dilapidated conditions and poor infrastructure, with issues like broken windows and doors needing repairs remains a never-ending story.

GRADE: B

2026 OUTLOOK: Echoes of free education and salary increases are often lost in translation - with teachers barely able to get by. Will the trend continue in the new year?

MINISTRY OF FINANCE & ECONOMIC PLANNING

THE LOWDOWN: At the start of the year under review, the ministry tasked with formulating, institutionalizing and administering economic development, fiscal and tax policies for the promotion of sound and efficient management of financial resources of the government, was projected to experience strengthened GDP growth, driven by the booming iron ore sector and significant infrastructure development. Economic Growth: Real GDP growth was projected to accelerate to 5.6% in 2025, driven by improved infrastructure and agriculture, according to the IMF. At the climax of the year, the ministry faced challenges like inflation, fiscal deficit, and institutional weaknesses. While the government remains focused on boosting mining, improving infrastructure, and diversifying the economy to create more quality jobs, visible signs of a weakened economy surfaced.

During the year under review, The World Bank released the Sixth Edition of its annual Liberia Economic Update, titled "From Stabilization to Inclusion - Pathways to Resilient Growth and Productive Jobs. The report, focusing on Liberia's recent economic developments, analyzes the status of the private sector and how it can be strengthened to deliver productive jobs.

The report highlights the importance of unlocking employment potential which requires enabling firm growth, expanding production capacity, and addressing spatial and sectoral concentration. As currently structured, Liberia's private sector is unable to generate quality jobs on a large scale, amid a prevalence of informal, micro-sized firms with limited employment capacity.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry launched the Arrest Agenda for Development (AAID) 2025-2029, a new national development plan; improving public financial management through reforms like the roll-out of IFMIS; and increasing revenue collection, which reached a historic high in late 2024. The Ministry also focused on economic stabilization, resulting in a growth rate of 4.0% in 2024 and a decrease in inflation from 10.1% in 2023 to 8.3%.

In 2025, the MFDP achievements include managing the first $1.2 billion national budget, seeing strong revenue collection surpassing goals, and securing significant funding for infrastructure and energy projects. Key goals include modernizing the tax system and preparing the FY2026 budget with a historic increase in domestic revenue financing.

During the year under review, the MFDP managed the historic $1.2 billion national budget, although its revenue assumptions faced potential threats from the delayed ArcelorMittal expansion agreements

The Liberia Revenue Authority surpassed its year-to-date revenue goal by over $54 million, demonstrating improved fiscal discipline and economic resilience, as noted by the MFDP and the Liberia Revenue Authority.

During the year, the MFDP held strategic working sessions for the FY2026 budget, with a plan to finance 94.1% through domestic revenue, a significant shift from foreign aid, reports this Facebook post.

The MFDP also expressed a commitment to modernizing the taxation regime, including the adoption of Value Added Tax (VAT), to create more fiscal space for investments, per the IMF.

The ministry also supported the National Energy Compact by making progress on connecting households to the electricity grid.

Additionally, the ministry secured funding for several hydropower and solar projects, including the Gbedin Falls hydropower plant and the Mt. Coffee hydropower expansion.

Infrastructure Funding: Continued efforts to secure and allocate funding for critical infrastructure, including roads and ports, as part of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the MFDP faced missteps including a significant budget gap attributed to "human error" during printing, a temporary delay in salary payments due to system upgrades, and issues highlighted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) regarding unexplained transactions, unremitted contributions, and procurement irregularities, totaling over $2.8 million in identified holes in the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) payroll system.

Additionally, there were concerns about fiscal indiscipline, with the ministry under-disbursing budget allotments and failing to document the source of funds for certain expenses. A "$95 million gap" was found between the approved 2025 budget and the draft 2026 budget, which the Ministry attributed to "human error during printing".

A temporary one-week delay in October 2025 salary payments occurred because of technical challenges during a system upgrade.

An audit by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) revealed several issues at the MFDP and related agencies, including: $27.3 million in NASSCORP

operational accounts at the Central Bank of Liberia could not be traced.

There were variances of $1.1 million and $8.5 million between the Ministry's systems and financial statements. The GAC reported that the Ministry under-disbursed budget allotments by over $78.2 million to 106 other ministries and agencies without proper warning or documentation, contrary to the Public Financial Management Act.

The Ministry has been urged to take action on audit findings, but it has also challenged some findings, such as the invalidation of certain rollover instruments like Treasury Bonds.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: The second coming of Minister Augustine Ngafuan endured a rugged year. Will the new year see drastic reforms? The debate surrounding the historic $US1.2 billion national budget focused on implementing President Boakai's ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism) is expected to run into 2026.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MINISTER, SARA BEYSOLOW NYANTI

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for directing Liberia's external relations and management of its international diplomatic missions, was busy during the year, working to expand global partnerships and strengthened ties with various countries fostering collaboration.

2025 HIGH: Under Minister Beysolow's watch, Liberia reinforced its commitment to ECOWAS and the African Union, playing an active role in peacebuilding and regional integration. Liberia also secured €108 million in EU grants by reaffirming its commitment to multilateral cooperation. The ministry has made strong efforts to reform the passport system, including enhanced security and the establishment of regional offices for increased accessibility. The Ministry has worked to attract foreign direct investment.

Transparency and Accountability: The Ministry has promoted greater transparency by publishing quarterly performance and financial reports.

Also, during the year, Minister Beysolow successfully negotiated extension of US visa validity for several nonimmigrant visa (NIV) categories for Liberian citizens. The revised visa reciprocity schedule for Liberia takes immediate effect, extending the validity period for B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), and B1/B2 (business/tourism combined) visas from 12 months to 36 months.

The move is expected to strengthen travel, business, and people-to-people ties between Liberia and the United States, making it easier for Liberians to engage in trade, tourism, and other short-term visits without frequent visa renewals.

This development aligns Liberia's visa reciprocity period with that of several other nations, underscoring Washington's continued commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations with Monrovia.

The year was also a bright one for Liberia after a successful campaign led to the country's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term, marking a historic milestone in the nation's international reemergence.

President Boakai hailed the achievement as "a new chapter in Liberia's global engagement" and a tribute to the resilience and global vision of the Liberian people. "This is a moment of honor and humility for our 178-year-old republic," President Boakai said. Adding, "Our election symbolizes African perseverance and celebrates generations of Liberians who held firm to freedom, self-governance, and global solidarity."

2025 LOW: The ministry came in the line of fire when the government struck a deal with the United States of America to have Kilmar Abreho Garcia, a Salvadoran man at the center of a deportation row denounced by opponents of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, deported to Liberia.

Explaining the decision, the government said, the decision was "on a strictly humanitarian and temporary basis, following a formal request from the government of the United States of America". Mr. Trump's government accuses Garcia of being a violent MS-13 gang member involved in smuggling other undocumented migrants, a charge, Mr. Garcia and his supporters rebuffed.

During the year under review, multiple reports suggested that the US was contemplating a travel ban on Liberian citizens amid concerns over the alleged use of fraudulent documents, slow prosecution of fraud cases, and a high rate of visa overstays. The ministry took issue with reports and explained that it was engaged with the U.S. government to address these concerns, stating that it has been working with the U.S. to tackle the issues and has encouraged Liberians to comply with U.S. visa and travel regulations.

GRADE: A-

2026 OUTLOOK: With an offer from Costa Rica on the table, will the Salvadoran man still find his way to Liberia?

MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION & DEVELOPMENT

MINISTER, GBEME HORACE-KOLLIE

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry mandated to advice Government on all matters affecting the development and welfare of women and children, faced numerous challenges, including the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV), economic exclusion of women, underrepresentation in politics, and barriers to education and healthcare, during the year under review. Systemic issues like entrenched patriarchal norms, poverty, and limited access to justice hindered the ministry's efforts to promote equality.

Minister Gbeme Horace Kollie laid some of the blame for the ministry's missteps on the lack of finance. Addressing the UN General Assembly's Ministerial High-level Session on Women, Peace, and Security, the Minister underscored that while Liberia has achieved meaningful gains in gender equality and post conflict recovery, chronic underfunding remains the greatest barrier to impact.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, Horace-Kollie, opened a new Peace Hut and Cassava Processing Plant in Nyehn, Todee District, Montserrado County, run by Plan International Liberia and funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

The Peace Hut and plant aim to help women take part in peacebuilding and earn a living, especially in rural areas. These spaces will support community discussions, healing, and unity. So far, 1,140 Peace Hut members have been organized. Out of those, 945 are active. Also, 1,080 young women aged 18-35 are part of the project, with 1,037 actively involved. The project also includes 400 boys and young men, with 365 currently active.

During the year, the ministry launched a strategic plan to address issues like child protection and gender-based violence.

2025 LOW: Gender-based violence (GBV): GBV remains widespread throughout the year with very little sign that the ministry was doing much to address some of the high-profile cases. Despite the ministry's condemnation of violence against children, systemic barriers like limited access to justice and a culture of impunity continue to be major obstacles. In September, President Joseph Boakai suspended a deputy minister of Youth and Sports following serious allegations of raping a minor. The Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection are actively involved in the investigation, with one suspect arrested and a manhunt underway for another.

All this at a time when women are often concentrated in the informal economy with limited access to credit, formal employment, and social protections. There is a significant gap in financial literacy and business training, and many university-educated women still work informally.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: How much further is the government, through this ministry may be willing to commit to advancing gender equality and women's empowerment, supported by various national and international initiatives, though significant challenges remain in practice.

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION, CUTURAL AFFAIRS AND TOURISM

MINISTER, JEROLINMEK MATTHEW PIAH

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry which has the statutory responsibility to develop and disseminate factual information about the government both at home and abroad endured a rugged year. During the year under review, Minister Piah, underscored the centrality of road rehabilitation, tourism, and culture in Liberia's national growth strategy, urging a renewed spirit of leadership and stronger government commitment to development.

The minister emphasized that a fully developed culture and tourism sector can significantly contribute to economic growth, job creation, and global visibility for the country.

2025 HIGH: The year under review marked a departure from the tourism arm of the ministry with the ushering in of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), which is now the official government agency established to promote and regulate tourism in Liberia. It was officially created by the Liberia National Tourism Act. signed into law on August 15, 2025, which gave it more autonomy than previous tourism oversight housed within the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT). Princess Eva Cooper has been appointed the Director General and leads the agency, which is tasked with developing the sector to stimulate economic growth and employment. Prior to this, MICAT had opened its first Tourism Information Center at Roberts International Airport to provide information and boost the tourism sector.

In September, Minister Piah distanced the government from an internal memorandum purportedly issued by the General Services Agency (GSA), instructing security personnel to enforce restrictions on employees and visitors, forbidding attire such as shower slippers, sleeveless blouses, short skirts and dresses above the knees, muscle shirts, tracksuits, tight jeans, bushy beards, and even dreadlocks artificially grown by men. The memo, dated September 2, 2025, and signed by Boimah A. Sonnie, Director of Human Resources at the GSA, outlined a list of dress codes allegedly banned on the agency's premises.

The document which also circulated widely on social media, then drew public attention before the matter was strongly reacted to by the government's lead spokesperson.

Minister Piah furthered that there was no such government policy, suggesting that the public should not attach legitimacy to the said memo. "If the memo from GSA is indeed authentic, it should be disregarded immediately, as there is no policy of such in the government," Piah said.

The minister also took the line of fire when he defended the recently declared National Day of Prayer of the government, warning critics against mocking the nation's collective effort to seek divine guidance amid ongoing national challenges.

Minister Piah spoke at the Ministry's regular press briefing on July 31, when he addressed growing criticisms from segments of the public and some media institutions, who have questioned the relevance of the Day of Prayer in the context of governance and development.

The minister said, the call for prayer is not a substitute for policy or action, but rather a spiritual complement to the ongoing efforts by the government to improve the country's economic and social landscape. "When the Head of State declares a National Day of Prayer, it is not to replace economic reforms or infrastructure development," Piah said.

"Rather, it is a call for national unity and divine covering amid the many challenges we face."

2025 LOW: Minister Piah came under fire from several fronts for outbursts against the press and the public. In September, Bishop Kortu Brown, the founder of the New Water in The Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church (NWIDA), reacted to verbal attacks against its Founder and General Overseer by the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) Jerolinmek Mathew Piah.

Bishop Brown, a former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC)

blasted Bishop Brown for his outburst against public officials of the Unity Party (UP) led-Government.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service for recent graduates of the Mother Tegeste School in Brewerville, outside Monrovia, Bishop Brown described public officials of the Boakai-Koung administration as "mean, lazy and selfish" in performing their public functions.

"You can see a Baptist Church or a Methodist Church but you can't see New Water in the Desert. The only one here is the church on the VOA Road in Brewerville," Piah stated.

But in a statement released in Monrovia in September, the Church accused government of using the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) to attack those who differ with it (government). The Church further accused Minister Piah of straying away from the issue raised by Bishop Brown by questioning the numerical strength of his church.

Minister Piah clarified that he did not warn religious leaders at the regular press briefing as reported by this paper in its Wednesday, November 19, 2025 edition. However, Piah said he cautioned citizens against playing politics with legal matters and religion. He wants citizens to separate religion from politics, particularly when it comes to national and legal issues.

In a separate incident, the minister, the minister was accused of losing his temper during a regular press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, in November.

The outburst followed an employee of the Liberia News Agency (LINA) accusing the Ministry of Information's management of neglecting the agency despite its government-allocated budget. During the briefing, the employee questioned the minister whether LINA, a state-run agency similar to the Liberia Broadcasting System, had a budget and why the funds had not translated into better operational support, including logistics for reporters. The employee alleged that reporters of the agency often had to buy their own scratch cards and transport themselves to cover government functions, and that logistical resources were inaccessible under the current administration.

In response, Minister Piah angrily dismissed the claims, noting that LINA is not a separate entity from the Ministry of Information. He emphasized that he was only aware of the ministry's budget, which he said covers all departments and agencies under MICAT, but noted he has no knowledge of any budget for LINA.

The minister further criticized the previous administration for creating a separate agency under the ministry and appointing a Director General who allegedly refused to adhere to ministry protocols. "You broke the law by appointing a Director General when LINA was not an independent or autonomous agency. LINA is like any department in the Ministry of Information, and it is meant to follow ministry regulations. Restoring the law is what some of you find difficult to accept," Minister Piah said.

The minister was also at the center of another controversy following accusations of physically harassing D. Franklin Doloquee, FrontPage Africa's Nimba County correspondent, during a press event in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, over the weekend. The incident has reawakened concerns about the minister's record of hostility toward the media. According to witnesses and a corroborated audio recording, the dispute escalated after Doloquee questioned Piah over the unexplained absence of Vice President Jeremiah Koung. In response, Piah demanded that all interview photos and videos be deleted--an order the reporter refused. The minister then seized Doloquee's phone and deleted several files himself.

The incident triggered an immediate and forceful response from journalists and concerned citizens, with widespread calls for a transparent, independent investigation and urgent safeguards for press freedom--warning that unchecked assaults on journalists threaten to derail Liberia's fragile democratic gain.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: Will calmer storms prevail in the coming year?

MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

MINISTER, MINISTER FRANCIS S. NYUMALIN

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry tasked with overseeing local government, maintaining peace and tranquility, and promoting national development through its administration of the country's political subdivisions,

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry focused on strengthening traditional governance, improving public service delivery, and enhancing decentralization. Minister Nyumalin sought to ensure fair compensation for chiefs and renovation of their headquarters.

The ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNICEF to support child rights and decentralization. The ministry also worked with the World Bank on the GREAT project and contributed to budget discussions for 2026.

Also, during the year, the ministry announced the suspension of all activities related to the Poro and Sande societies for a period of eight months, starting from April 30, 2025, to January 2026.

The decision followed a consensus reached by the National Council and Chiefs, who approved the temporary halt of the practice. Minister Nyamulin explained that the suspension is in response to numerous complaints from chiefs and traditional leaders across the country regarding the conduct of these societies, particularly concerning the initiation of children and its impact on education.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the ministry found itself entangled in a number of controversies and scandals, including allegations of corruption and nepotism. The handling of the confirmation process for a deputy minister nominee who lied about her credentials, and the suspension of traditional practices.

Deputy Minister-designate for Urban Affairs, Fatima Sirleaf, faced significant public scrutiny for lying under oath about her academic credentials during her initial Senate confirmation hearing. Though she later apologized, the Senate Committee on Local Government, Peace and Reconciliation was criticized for conducting a "stage-managed" second hearing that appeared designed to endorse her confirmation despite the ethical breach, raising concerns about integrity in public service and the influence of political patronage.

Even more troubling for the ministry, several officials faced accusations of corruption and nepotism. In March and June 2025, Minister Francis S. Nyumalin announced the temporary suspension of Poro and Sande societies, or "bush schools," until January 2026, due to concerns about the forced initiation of underage children and the disruption of their education. While the goal was to develop regulations, the move was met with mixed reactions, and local officials were suspended for failing to enforce the ban.

In July, Minister Nyumalin Sr., faced serious allegations of sexual assault in July 2025, brought to light by a prominent talk show. A separate assistant minister also drew criticism for a public statement referring to Liberians as "beggars" and claiming this behavior contributes to official corruption.

In the same month, the Senate summoned the Internal Affairs Minister for an explanation after he was accused of breaching the Local Government Act regarding the appointment of superintendents without proper procedure.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: With so much emphasis on proposed increases in the MIA's budget in the draft 2026 National Budget to approximately US$57.07 million, up from an approved US$31.35 million in 2025, wandering eyes are wondering why rural Liberia remains poor and massively underdeveloped.

MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

MINISTER CLLR. N. OSWALD TWEH,

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for the enforcement of the laws of Liberia and the investigation of all criminal activities endured a turbulent year despite President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's affirmation that his administration is committed to judicial reforms and national renewal.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry some milestones in criminal justice reform by appointing a new Board of Parole, and in drug enforcement by overseeing the destruction of over 9,651 kg of illicit drugs. The ministry also made in roads, partnering with Kennedys law firm to host an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) training program, the introduction of a "Responsible Citizens" program for students, and progress on policies like the draft Anti-Torture Bill and the abolition of the death penalty.

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): A two-day training program was held in Monrovia to strengthen the application of ADR mechanisms among government, judicial, and private sector stakeholders.

Additionally, the Ministry launched the second cycle of this student program, which aims to mitigate conflicts and encourage responsible citizenship.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), under the Ministry, destroyed over 9,651 kg of illicit drugs in June 2025, with an estimated street value of approximately $4.9 million.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousman F. Feika slammed Minister Tweh, accusing the government of neglecting the country's prison infrastructure and failing to address chronic overcrowding and delays in criminal trials.

Judge Feika said the situation at the Monrovia Central Prison has reached a breaking point, with more than 1,600 inmates crammed into a facility built in the 1970s to hold just 375 prisoners.

Minister also came under fire over his interpretation of a controversial Supreme Court ruling in the arson case involving former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

Montserrado District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko Jr. filed a formal complaint with the Chief Justice, accusing Minister Tweh of an ethical breach for allegedly misinterpreting a Supreme Court ruling in a public statement, demonstrating disregard for the court's authority. The matter was referred to the Supreme Court's Grievance and Ethics Committee for investigation.

The Senate also took swipe, raising an alarm over repeated "legal blunders" by the Executive Mansion and summoned the Legal Advisor and the Justice Minister for clarification.

While Minister Tweh has reaffirmed the government's commitment to prosecuting corruption cases, the public and anti-graft advocates are not so sure, with some expressing impatience with the slow pace of action against past and current officials. Tweh has attributed delays to the complexity of investigations and the power of alleged perpetrators to obstruct the process.

The Ministry has also been involved in refuting what it called "baseless" social media allegations, including claims that the Minister disassociated himself from a press release regarding protest permits and alleged involvement in illegal mining, a move which indicates ongoing public scrutiny and the need to manage public perception.

Past Controversies: While not a misstep in 2025, the Minister's actions under the previous administration, specifically his role as Justice Minister in the "missing diamond" case where the government seized a 53.34-carat diamond, continue to be a point of legal contention, with the Supreme Court ordering the civil court to resume the case in October 2025.

GRADE: B-

2026 OUTLOOK: What can the public expect from a planned start of an Anti-Corruption Court in November 2026, a key part of the UP-led government's effort to strengthen integrity in the judiciary.

MINISTRY OF LABOR

MINISTER, CLLR. COOPER W. KRUAH, SR.

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry is set up to plays a pivotal role in shaping the socio-economic landscape of Liberia and mandated to promote decent work, safeguard the rights of workers and employers, and ensure a balanced and just labor market that supports national development. Upon assuming the helm at Labor, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of equity, inclusion, and opportunity for all regardless of gender, age, background, or status.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry focused on strengthening labor standards, combating human trafficking, and creating employment opportunities through initiatives like skills training and partnerships. The ministry Key achievements include the successful auditing of work permits, which generated over $9.3 million, and providing rehabilitation and reintegration support for victims of human trafficking through vocational training. The ministry also conducted labor reforms, strengthened the Inspectorate Division, launched health and safety programs, and worked to ensure retirement benefits for employees.

Under Minister Kruah's leadership, the Ministry of Labor has introduced work permit audits for foreign workers in Liberia, resulting in the revocation of 27 foreign workers' work permits. This initiative ensures that only qualified and authorized personnel operate in the country. Notably, the Ministry has generated over $9.3 million in revenue from work permits and related fees from January to October 2025, contributing significantly to the national budget.

After months of back-and-forth public spats, Minister Kruah and Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon laid their squabbles to rest with the Senator agreeing to back off from his persistent, often "combative," advocacy on the issuance of work permits to foreigners--a stance he said was rooted in his desire to protect job opportunities for Liberians.

The senator's criticism led to Minister Kruah being summoned multiple times to the Senate, triggering sharp verbal exchanges, including from officials of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), the party chaired by Minister Kruah. Senator Dillon softened his tone, pledging to disengage from what he described as a "combative" approach. His shift followed a closed-door meeting with Minister Kruah and Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, Chair of the Senate Committee on Labour, at Dillon's Capitol Building office.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, ministry faced significant scrutiny and criticism for various "lapses" related to its handling of foreign work permits, enforcement of labor laws in extractive industries, and overall job creation strategies.

In March, Minister Kruah faced a potential contempt charge from the Senate for allegedly refusing to submit requested details on all work permits issued. Lawmakers accused the Ministry of issuing thousands of permits to non-Liberians for jobs that qualified Liberians could perform, such as drivers and carpenters, violating national regulations.

Also, in response to the scrutiny and an effort to enforce compliance, the ministry intensified unannounced inspections, particularly in the mining sector. In November 2025, inspections at companies like Bangli Mining Company led to the revocation of work permits for foreign workers found in violation of labor laws.

Additionally, leaked documents from mid-2025 alleged that Minister Kruah solicited specific executive jobs for individuals from the Ministry's database by directly recommending them to a private company, Western Cluster, raising ethical and legal concerns regarding breaches of the

In July, the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms (NCCRM) noted that persistent weaknesses in enforcement, monitoring, and institutional coordination continue to drive labor exploitation and abuse across the country. The Ministry has since worked to train and uniform its inspectors to improve field enforcement and professionalism.

GRADE: B-

2026 OUTLOOK: How rigorous will the enforcement of the Decent Work Act which aims to protect Liberian jobs and scrutinizing foreign workers applications be?

MINISTRY OF MINES & Energy

MINISTER, R. MATENOKAY TINGBAN

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry's mandate responsible for ensuring the efficient administration and sustainable management of Liberia's land, mineral, energy, water, and environmental resources, witnessed a change at the helm when President Joseph Boakai dismissed Minister Wilmot Paye.

2025 HIGH: Outgoing Minister Wilmot Paye's surprised departure left lingering questions regarding the reason behind the president's decision to let him go.

The minister threw parting shots, delivering a detailed and introspective account of his twenty months in office.

Paye recalled his initial involvement in the Joint Presidential Transition Team where he led the Energy and Petroleum Cluster Working Group that assessed the structural and operational conditions of the sector prior to the inauguration of the new administration.

The findings of that assessment, he said, revealed an alarming state of decay that included derelict Ministry infrastructure with no electricity or internet services, lack of basic office supplies, serious deficiencies in technical expertise across engineering and geosciences, and an over reliance on volunteers in the inspectorate division which the assessment described as a major risk to the mineral sector.

During the year under review, the ministry focused on capacity building and reforms, notably through a revamped secondment program that placed 114 engineers and geologists in companies and the establishment of a Board of Hearing to provide due process for license holders. Other achievements included hosting the first 2025 National Kimberley Process Meeting and initiating efforts to improve the Mining Cadastre Information Management System and update mineral resource studies in collaboration with partners like the USGS.

The ministry also collaborated with the China Geological Survey to conduct a survey that indicated significant reserves of iron ore, diamonds, and gold, along with other critical minerals. Discussions were initiated with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to update the 50-year-old mineral potential studies and provide a clearer picture of Liberia's mineral wealth.

The ministry provided technical insights and supervision for projects like the Bao Chico port facility to address challenges related to ore transportation.

The administration worked to restore investor confidence in the mineral and energy sectors. The ministry presented Liberia's Energy Compact at the Africa Energy Summit to advance the goal of providing electricity access across Africa.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the ministry addressed several lapses in compliance with the country's mining laws and concession agreements, leading to ministerial changes and the termination of some licenses. The primary issues include fraudulent license applications, non-compliance with Mineral Development Agreements (MDAs), and community conflicts.

During the year, the ministry issued default and termination notices to several mineral exploration license holders for non-compliance with regulations. A Special Investigation Committee also recommended the immediate revocation of all licenses linked to fraudulent activities by companies like Hamak Mining and 79 Resources.

Also, during the year, reports highlighted "government lapses" that led miners into community forests, causing conflicts with locals and conservation efforts. The Ministry has worked with local authorities to address specific disputes, such as in Ben-Ben Town, where it was determined the disputed site belonged to the government and no valid licenses were held by the involved parties.

Companies like China Union have acknowledged lapses in their compliance with their MDAs, specifically regarding infrastructure development, social obligations, and environmental plans. In response to these challenges, the ministry took steps to strengthen oversight, including training county office staff in digital licensing procedures to enhance decentralization and transparency. The government is also in the process of reviewing the existing 2000 Minerals and Mining Laws.

These actions reflect the Liberian government's increased focus on ensuring accountability, improving regulatory oversight, and maximizing national benefit from its natural resources.

GRADE: D

2026 OUTLOOK: The new minister, has pledged a transparent, accountable, and forward-looking administration at a ministry with a checkered history mired in controversy and allegations of corruption. Will be an upgrade from his predecessor? Time will tell.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

MINISTER, GERALDINE GEORGE-JOHNSON

THE LOWDOWN: The MOD which has a mandate of maintenance of national defense and the governance of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) endured some lingering issues during the course of the year under review, including persistent problems with corruption, chronic underfunding, and inadequate infrastructure, as well as challenges with civil-military relations. The ministry is actively trying to address some issues by implementing new policies, focusing on improving barracks, and securing funding for projects.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the MOD focused its 2025 achievements on institutional excellence, national food security through military agriculture, and strategic modernization of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

The MOD was recognized by the Liberian government as one of the top three best-performing institutions during the 2025 Performance Contracts and Recognition Ceremony for its exceptional efficiency and commitment to service delivery.

Also, during the year, the Ministry set up implementation teams for new policy documents focused on good governance, operational excellence, and institutional resilience. These policies aim to enhance transparency, standardize procedures, and establish robust risk management and internal audit frameworks.

Minister George-Johnson received the Global Power Women Award at the Global Power International Forum for African-Caribbean Leadership for her outstanding leadership as the country's first female Defense Minister.

During the year, the AFL has reactivated several specialized battalions to boost national capacity and the Engineering Battalion became fully operational earlier in the year to conduct construction and civil works projects.

The Agricultural Battalion was activated on February 6, 2025, with the goal of enabling the military to produce its own food and contribute to national food security. The battalion produced harvests, including an expected three metric tons of swamp rice from its first project, as a landmark step toward self-sufficiency and reducing government expenditure. The ministry is also making efforts to renovate and expand military facilities, such as the EBK Barracks, to alleviate congestion and improve living conditions for service members and their families.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, MOD proactively addressed potential future operational and financial lapses by implementing 11 new policy directives aimed at increasing transparency and accountability. These actions were taken following general concerns about financial management within the broader Liberian government, which were highlighted in a 2024 General Auditing Commission (GAC) report that was released in September.

Rather than specific new lapses being reported within the MOD in 2025, the new Minister of National Defense, Geraldine Janet George, focused on implementing reforms to prevent them:

The ministry also undertook documentation and compliance initiatives aimed at streamlining internal processes, ensure adherence to the Public Financial Management Act and other regulations, and improve documentation to address previous issues related to record-keeping.

The Liberian government as a whole, including the MOD, was subject to increased scrutiny by the GAC and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to ensure strict adherence to "no funds, no contract" directives and proper budget execution.

The push for reform in 2025 came after the GAC's 2024 report (published in late 2025) highlighted systemic issues across various government entities, including:

Undisbursed Funds: A significant number of approved appropriations (over US$78 million) were not disbursed to 106 government entities, with the GAC citing lapses in the Finance Ministry's processes for issuing budget variation notices.

The GAC frequently noted a lack of adequate supporting documentation for transactions, which the Ministry of Finance classified as an "archiving challenge" rather than fraud. The GAC reports from this period for various ministries commonly identified issues such as a lack of approved HR policies, missing personnel records, payments to vendors without proper documentation, and the use of unauthorized bank accounts.

The Liberian Ministry of National Defense is actively working in 2025 to install robust internal controls to mitigate such vulnerabilities going forward.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: With much emphasis on modernization, increased budget allocation, and a significant recruitment drive for the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) as part of a new five-year strategic plan (2026-2030), the ambitious budget faces skepticism from the opposition regarding the realism of the overall revenue projections, which some critics argue could lead to shortfalls. Concerns about long-term planning and resources for the increased personnel also persist.

NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY

DIRECTOR, PRINCE CHARLES JOHNSON, III

THE LOWDOWN: The National Security Agency (NSA) is an apolitical government intelligence institution that is solely tasked with the gathering/collection, analyzing and dissemination of national security information for decision/policy makers including the President of the Republic of Liberia. The Agency is committed to Service, knowing that our citizens, friends and allies are relying on us for our dedication, fulfillment and commitment to serve in pursuit of excellence in our critical mission.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the NSA focused on rebranding- and for the first time since the civil war, nominated an Inspector General (IG) in July 2025 who was subsequently confirmed by the Senate and appointed. The IG is responsible for Internal Audit and head of the Inspection Directorate at the agency.

The year saw the agency alleviating it workforce to digital platforms real-time in support to others security apparatus to include the LNP, LIS, LDEA, etc. Under the new leadership, the agency has seen the increase in local/foreign trainings and additional logistics.

As a counterterrorism measure, the NSA has strengthened its partnerships with the Mano River Union (MRU) countries that saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in June 2025 in Monrovia, Liberia. In addition, the agency has increased its representation and relationships with countries around the world and support to Liberia's none permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

During the year, the NSA was focused on counter-terrorism, including monitoring potential threats and identifying radicalization. Key achievements include the launch of a multi-sectorial task force in June 2025 to address national security concerns, and the establishment of performance contracts for the transport and aviation sector with a focus on aligning operations with strategic goals for 2025. Other related national security developments include the election of Liberia to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2026-2027 and efforts to strengthen ties with the United States.

2025 LOW: Tragedy struck when a predawn fire gutted the residence of NSA Director Prince C. Johnson, in the Soul Clinic Guinea Community, Paynesville. According to eyewitnesses, the blaze started around 3:00 a.m. at the three-bedroom home. Residents in the area raised the alarm as smoke and flames engulfed the property.

The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) confirmed that the time they received the alert, firefighters from Stations 4 and 5 were immediately dispatched to the scene. Crews reportedly arrived within 15 minutes and battled the flames for several hours before fully extinguishing the fire at 6:23 a.m.

"No casualties were recorded," the LNFS stated, noting that while no lives were lost, valuable belongings were destroyed in the fire.

Also, during the year, the NSA formally requested Nelsco A. Wolo, its Assistant Director for Operations, to return all agency property following his unauthorized participation in the funeral services of the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson. In an official communication dated January 20, 2025, the NSA cited Wolo's delivery of a tribute on behalf of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) as a direct violation of agency rules and regulations.

The letter, signed by Deputy Director for Administration Hon. Patrick P. Doe, listed the items to be returned, including a vehicle, badge and identification card, communication headset, and weapon. Additionally, Wolo is required to submit a written explanation for his actions, addressed to the Office of the Director. The NSA emphasized the importance of prompt compliance with this request.

During the year, there was some public debate and criticism regarding the proposed FY2026 budget for the NSA, which saw a substantial increase from the FY2025 allocation. Critics argue this reflects misplaced priorities given the underfunding of social sectors like health and education.

Additionally, the government-initiated audits of several key financial and security institutions, including the NSA and the Central Bank of Liberia, following reports highlighting significant lapses in financial management and compliance with regulations. The General Auditing Commission's (GAC) reports have consistently pointed to financial indiscipline and weak oversight.

GRADE: B

2026 OUTLOOK: It will be interesting to see how the NSA addresses key issues influencing the NSA's work are the country's high crime rate, its dynamic political landscape, and the government's focus on issues like corruption and the rule of law.

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS

MINISTER, ROLAND LAYFETTE GIDDINGS

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for surveying, drafting and designing construction and supervising construction contracts, and the maintenance of roads, bridges, and public buildings, endured a year of mixed fortunes amid criticism of slow progress of infrastructure projects, caused partly by heavy rainfall halting a nationwide road initiative. Some argued that there is a strong need to maintain and improve deteriorating roads, manage traffic disruptions from major construction projects, and ensure compliance with regulations, such as issuing stop orders to internet providers for not having permits. Additionally, the ministry is managing the eviction of squatters from Hotel Africa and revoking a moratorium on heavy duty vehicles.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry focused on several key achievements, including launching major road projects like the overpass bridges at Ministerial Complex and SKD Boulevard, continuing work on the RIA Road and the Sanniquellie to Louquatuo Road, and beginning construction on the Coastal Highway. Other accomplishments include revoking a moratorium on heavy-duty vehicles, initiating the renovation of public buildings, and organizing an "Open Governance Open House Initiative" to promote transparency and accountability.

The ministry also broke ground on two overpass bridges at the Ministerial Complex and SKD Boulevard Junction, with construction by China Bridge and Road Company expected to be completed in 2027.

Additionally, the ministry made significant progress with a completion rating of approximately 32% and continued work on this African Development Bank and EU-funded project, which was at 77% completion.

The ministry scured initial funding and planned to begin construction from Barclayville to Sasstown and the 100km road project under the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP) to connect farms to markets.

2025 LOW: During the year, minister Giddings declined to provide information regarding the alleged construction of a US$10 million presidential villa in Foya, Lofa County, citing security concerns. His remarks have reignited public debate and heightened calls for government transparency over a project that has become one of Liberia's most talked-about mysteries.

The minister, speaking on the "T-Max 50-50" radio program, pressed by journalists to clarify persistent reports that a multimillion-dollar residence was being built for the presidency in Foya, President Joseph Boakai's hometown. The minister, however, distanced himself from the matter, insisting it was outside his ministry's authority.

"I will leave that with the Executive Mansion to speak to it. It has security implications," Minister Giddings said. "I don't know the details of the project."

The minister's comments, viewed by many as evasive, intensified speculation surrounding the project's ownership, funding source, and true purpose.

During the year, the ministry was accused of extensive corruption, with the current Minister noting that some construction companies were paid but failed to complete their contracts. This corruption allegations resulted in significant financial losses for the government.

The ministry also faced criticisms for its slow performance in addressing infrastructure concerns. There are allegations that political interference is slowing down development in communities. Interestingly, Issues were raised about irregularities and a lack of transparency in how contracts are awarded and managed, with accusations that specifications and contracts are not being submitted to the legislature as required.

The ministry has been accused of selectively paying contractors for work done on roads, leading to unfair treatment.

The ministry also faced criticisms over the stoppage of a $13 million bridge project in Gbarnga, with the ministry citing a lack of official approval and technical design. However, some community members claim the decision was politically motivated.

The Ministry did acknowledge a representative's concerns about the deteriorating Toyota-Sanoyea Road, explaining it was in the final stages of a procurement process to find a contractor for full rehabilitation. Allegations of irregularities have clouded a recent bid for yellow machines, involving an evaluation committee with representatives from the Ministry.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: Lingering questions continue to cast dark clouds over the yellow machines' controversy. This, couple with challenges that include significant funding gaps from a cancelled USAID project, impacting job and contractor opportunities, and a need to address payment issues with contractors to maintain project momentum, are likely to dog the ministry heading into 2026.

MINISTRY OF STATE

MINISTER, SAMUEL A. STEVQUOAH

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for coordinating the President's agenda, managing the operations of the President's office, and providing support for the President in carrying out executive functions, suffered the loss of Minister Sylvester Grigsby, dealing a major blow, not just to the ministry, but Liberia where he served diligently for many years. President Boakai named Samuel A. Stevquoah who was confirmed as the new Minister.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry successfully coordinated the diplomatic campaign that secured Liberia a Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026 to 2027 term, winning 181 out of 188 votes and restoring Liberia's stature in global peace and security leadership.

High level engagements elevated Liberia's international partnerships, including a State Visit to France, the establishment of the Liberia Trade and Investment Office in Philadelphia, major diaspora mobilization efforts, and expanded bilateral cooperation with Japan, China, and the United States. These engagements led to commitments for value addition in mining, trade expansion, urban planning support, and medical equipment procurement.

Domestically, the Ministry restored the dignity and operational capacity of the Presidency through modernization efforts, completing major renovations at the Executive Mansion and advancing the Presidential Palaces Project in Buchanan, Sanniquellie, Voinjama, and Grand Kru. Water, power, and waste management systems were upgraded, and fleet modernization improved Presidential mobility and logistics reliability.

Institutional integrity and accountability improved significantly, with the Ministry achieving an unprecedented 82 percent implementation rate of General Auditing Commission recommendations. Financial reforms included the development of the first Financial Operations Manual, payroll certification, and the cleanup of ghost workers through biometric verification. Governance delivery mechanisms were strengthened through the launch of the Performance Management and Monitoring System, revitalization of the President's Delivery Unit, and the introduction of performance contracts for Cabinet Ministers.

The Ministry played a central role in advancing the ARREST Agenda through policy implementation and resource mobilization, including the signing of the 1.8-billion-dollar railway rehabilitation agreement, the 88.7-million-dollar World Bank EXCEL education financing program, and the operationalization of the Public Sector Investment Plan with initial disbursements to agriculture.

Social impact initiatives expanded under Presidential leadership with the introduction of a group medical insurance scheme covering 60 percent of premiums for staff beginning January 2026, and the management of the Presidential Scholarship Program benefiting 455 underprivileged students who also carried out community service across multiple counties.

Overall, the Ministry successfully transitioned from stabilization to strategic projection, restoring confidence in government leadership, modernizing state infrastructure, strengthening accountability, and positioning Liberia as a proactive contributor to regional and global affairs.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, audits and reports highlighted some issues, including findings from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) on the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) that were reported in 2024 and still relevant to the overall government's transparency efforts in 2025.

The U.S. Department of State's 2025 Fiscal Transparency Report noted progress in some areas, but also highlighted that the government maintains off-budget accounts not subject to audit or oversight and does not disclose earnings from major state-owned enterprises.

Earlier audits of the MOS itself indicated a lack of approved human resource and salary structures, as well as deficiencies in cash, procurement, and fixed assets management, including significant payments made without proper supporting documentation.

Suspensions for Non-Compliance: President Boakai has taken actions in 2025 to address some of these issues, including suspending officials in February 2025 for failing to declare their assets, underscoring a push for greater accountability.

Overall, while there have been efforts to improve transparency and address corruption, reports from 2025 indicate that significant lapses in governance and fiscal oversight persist within various Liberian government institutions, including those related to presidential affairs.

GRADE: B

2026 OUTLOOK: The ministry is still grappling with the fallout from the yellow machines' controversy, something likely to drag into the coming year.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

MINISTER, SIRLEAF TYLER

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry tasked with establishing a policy framework that ensures an effective and efficient service delivery, and infrastructure development in support of the overall growth and development of Liberia, endured a rugged year amid lingering fight over the traffic management.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry successfully intervened to resolve a recent go-slow action by commercial drivers across Liberia. The protest action, which saw hundreds of commercial vehicles pulled off major highways, was triggered by allegations of excessive ticketing by Liberia National Police officers and the increasing number of security checkpoints disrupting the smooth flow of transportation.

The go-slow had caused serious inconveniences for citizens commuting between counties and within urban centers, leading to widespread concern about the availability of affordable public transport. Drivers complained that officers were issuing violation tickets with high and unjustified costs and that security checkpoints along various highways were too frequent, especially during night time hours.

In response, the Ministry of Transport, through its Division for Land Transport, took swift action. A high-level meeting was convened with the leadership of commercial drivers' unions from across the country, led by Director of Land Transport Mr. Jaspad White, Hon. Rudolph Natt Deputy Minister for Land and Rail Transport, and Assistant Minister for Land and Rail Transport, Mr. Zunu Duyann.

Also, during the year, the ministry successfully completed a major road activity in Monrovia and nearby areas. Through its Division of Research, Statistics, and Information, the Ministry carried out a seven-day traffic count from May 12 to May 22, 2025. The exercise was a big step toward understanding how vehicles move on the roads of Liberia's capital city. Every day during this period, traffic teams were seen at busy road intersections, counting cars, taxis, buses, motorcycles, and trucks.

The goal of this traffic count was to collect important data to help improve road safety and traffic flow in Monrovia. By knowing how many and what kinds of vehicles pass through different parts of the city, the Ministry will now have the right information to plan better traffic systems.

To carry out this important work, the ministry trained a group of university students. The exercise of the traffic counts took place at various intersessions namely, 20th streets, 22nd street, Boulevard Junction, Broad and Johnson streets intersession among other streets and intersessions within Monrovia and its environs.

These students were given proper training on how to count vehicles and record traffic information correctly.

Also, during the year, the ministry, through its Division for Insurance Director Miss. Florence B. Paye, successfully mediated a conflict between Blue Cross Insurance Company of Liberia and a third-party motor accident victim, bringing a fair resolution to a month-long dispute.

The dispute arose after motorist Ibraham Duklay filed a formal complaint with the Ministry's Insurance Director, Miss Florence B. Paye, regarding delays in the settlement of his claims.

During the latter part of the year, the ministry officially commenced the installation of chargeable cat's-eye traffic signers, with the first phase taking place on the Japanese Freeway in Montserrado County and its surrounding areas. This initiative follows the recent launch of nationwide road sign installations led by Hon. Sirleaf Raph Tyler, Minister of Transport, in collaboration with the Road Safety Secretariat (RSS) and the National Road Fund (NRF). Rudolph G. Natt, Deputy Minister for Land and Rail Transport, and Hon. Zunu K. Duyann, Assistant Minister for Land and Rail Transport, spearheaded a technical team to implement the installation of the cat's-eye traffic signers on the Japanese freeway. During this operation, both pedestrians and road users expressed their appreciation to the Ministry of Transport and the government of Liberia for this forward-thinking initiative.

The introduction of the cat's-eye traffic signers is expected to significantly enhance road safety by helping drivers maintain their lanes, thereby reducing the likelihood of accidents along all corridors in Liberia. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure and ensuring safer travel for all citizens and road users.

In October, the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Transport Union of Liberia, announced new 2025 transport fares for commercial gasoline tankers, taxis, and buses operating in Liberia's leeward counties.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the House of Representatives took decisive action to halt all operations by the Liberia Traffic Management (LTM) pending a full-scale investigation and review of the agreement. The decision followed several hours of leadership meeting and protest by aggrieved employees of the Ministry of Transport and collaborating drivers and transport unions.

The meeting, held in August, came on the heel of a petition by aggrieved workers of the Ministry of Transport, which called for immediate suspension of operations by the LTM. The move came amid growing concerns over the legality and transparency surrounding the concession agreement between LTM and the Government.

During the course of the year under review, the ministry faced significant lapses, including the suspension of its deal with Liberia Traffic Management (LTM) and a lapse in enforcing its mandatory government vehicle insurance policy. The LTM deal was halted due to a failure to appear at a legislative hearing, leading the HOR to put a stay order on the concession and reclaim authority over traffic management. Concurrently, a six-year lapse in enforcing the compulsory vehicle insurance policy resulted in the government spending over

The ministry came under fire during the year as the government's new transport fare structure sparked widespread confusion and criticism, with many citizens questioning inconsistencies in the prices announced by the Ministry of Transport.

According to the new fare list, the cost of traveling from Monrovia to Sanniquellie is set at L$2,000, while the fare from Monrovia to Ganta -- a shorter distance on the same route -- is listed at L$2,200. Similar discrepancies appear along the Western Corridor, where the fare from Monrovia to Foya is L$4,000, but Monrovia to Kolahun is L$5,000, even though Kolahun is geographically closer to Monrovia.

Other questionable listings include Monrovia to Weala at L$200, compared to Monrovia to Kakata at L$300. The fare from Monrovia to Buchanan is set at L$500, and Monrovia to Gbarnga at L$600, while Monrovia to Phebe is listed at L$1,000.

GRADE: B

2026 OUTLOOK: With many commuters unhappy with the new fares, will the ministry make adjustments in the new year? Many commuters say, the fares do not correspond with travel distances or fuel costs. Control of traffic management is key.

MINISTRY OF POST & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible to develop and promote a people- friendly postal industry and set the agenda of Information Communications Technology (ICT) and Telecommunications in Liberia, endured a rugged year under review, compounded by some temporary technical challenges with mailing systems as a result of upgrade aimed at enhancing our services and aligning them with international standards.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry completed the country's first Digital Village in Lofa County to bridge the digital divide. The ministry also hosted a landmark technology summit to advance its National ICT Policy and strategy, and modernizing the postal service through solar-powered post offices and expanded digital hubs.

Additionally, the ministry participated in regional efforts to secure information integrity and hosted a validation workshop for the second West Africa submarine cable system and expanded digital postal hubs, introduced broadband connectivity in rural areas, and established solar-powered post offices to support e-commerce and local businesses.

The ministry also hosted an ECOWAS regional validation workshop for the second submarine cable system in Monrovia. During the year, the ministry was awarded for its role in improving telecommunications services, and its staff were recognized for their contributions to the modernization efforts.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the ministry announced the temporary suspension of all airmail shipments to the United States of America, citing recent changes in U.S. customs regulations. The suspension in August came after the U.S. government revised its import policies, particularly the "de-minimis rule." This regulation requires that customs duties now be paid on every shipment, regardless of the value of the goods, significantly impacting the cost and process of international mailing.

The Ministry explained that, under the new rules, duties must be paid by transport companies to U.S. customs authorities for all incoming shipments. As a result, airlines conveying Liberia's mail have temporarily halted deliveries to the United States.

A separate initiative was launched with the Universal Access Fund to repair and restore rural mobile networks, indicating a need for infrastructure improvements in those areas.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: The ministry is expected to prioritize digital transformation initiatives, improving infrastructure, and navigating international postal regulations in alignment with the broader national development plan, the ARREST Agenda.

MINISTRY OF YOUTH & SPORTS

MINISTER, CLLR JERROR COLE BANGALU

THE LOWDOWN: The ministry responsible for directing the affairs of youths of the nation, accredit National youth and sports organizations, federations and associations;

Coordinate and strengthen activities in all Liberian youth organizations in the interest of national development

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the ministry achieved some milestones, including the commissioning of new digital floodlights at the SKD Sports Complex, the launch of a five-year strategic plan, and the successful execution of the National Youth Policy and Action Plan. The ministry also supported youth empowerment through initiatives like the National Service Program and a "Back to School" campaign, while celebrating key athletic achievements, despite some controversies.

Sports and athletics

The ministry, with support from Winners Incorporated, held the 2025 National County Sports Meet, awarding significant cash prizes. However, a controversy arose regarding the "Best Young Player" award.

The ministry highlighted the achievements of athlete Thelma Davies, who broke the Liberian 100m record and advanced in other competitions, and recognized the nomination of Determine Girls FC for a regional award.

The ministry also launched its 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, focusing on leadership, entrepreneurship, and sportsmanship.

The ministry also launched the 2025 National Youth Policy and Action Plan, developed with partners like the UNFPA, which aims to promote youth participation in governance and development.

Under the National Service Program, the ministry launched a back-to-school program to provide educational materials to elementary and junior high students across the country and celebrated the graduation of youth who completed a literacy program focused on reading, writing, and numeracy skills, held in partnership with the Luminos Fund.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the ministry faced several missteps, most notably the suspension of a Deputy Minister following a rape allegation and widespread criticism for removing track and field from the National County Sports Meet.

Deputy Minister for Youth Development, J. Bryant McGill, was suspended by President Joseph Boakai in September after allegations of rape of a minor surfaced.

The suspension was to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the serious allegations. Additionally, the ministry was involved in a dispute with a youth organization, the Liberia National Youth (FLY), over its general assembly elections and has faced pressure regarding the handling of youth issues, including drug abuse.

Additionally, the Ministry faced strong criticism and outrage for its decision to exclude track and field from the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

The ministry has received criticism for its response to other issues, such as the drug abuse crisis among at-risk youth and alleged "snail pace" approach to addressing concerns raised by youth organizations. A Senator also pointed to mismanagement by the Ministry, along with the refereeing, in the case of the National County Sports Meet, which led to the exclusion of his home county from the competition.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: How focused is the ministry on implementing its new five-year strategic plan (2025-2030) by prioritizing youth empowerment through skills development, entrepreneurship, and sports, as well as improving sports infrastructure?

LIBERIA NATIONAL FIRE SERVICE

DIRECTOR, G. WARSUWWAH BARVOUL SR.

THE LOWDOWN: The LNFS tasked with safeguarding life and property from scourge of destructive fire, across the length and breadth of the country, as well as to promote efficient fire prevention service, struggled for most of the year to put out fires, owing to limited budget and financial constraints.

2025 HIGH: During the course of the year under review, the LNFS launched a fire safety awareness campaign. The fire service also unveiled a new fleet including fire trucks, water trucks, jeeps, and motorcycles. The LNFS also joined the international Dubai Civil Defense's 1 billion Readiness Initiative and the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC).

In July President Boakai commissioned a new fleet for the LNFS which included six fire trucks, three water trucks, 2 jeeps, and 10 motorcycles.

Additionally, the LNFS established a partnership with the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) following the attendance of its fire director at a conference in Florida.

As part of a busy year, the service focused on enhancing its capacity, with Director General Warsuwah Barvoul attending an international conference in the United States to learn about risk reduction and other critical areas.

During the year, the LNFS launched a nationwide "Fire Safety and Prevention Awareness Campaign" in April 2025. The campaign, themed "Fire is not one man's business; it's everybody's business," aims to raise public knowledge on safe practices.

The campaign's official launch took place in the West Point community, a region frequently impacted by fire outbreaks.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the LNFS continued to complain about

insufficient funding, a failure to adequately address the growing risks of fire, and ongoing investigations into several high-profile fires, suggesting a lack of capacity and resources. The proposed budget of $3 million for 2025 is insufficient to meet operational needs, and despite a significant number of fires, including fatal ones in September, the LNFS continues to struggle with resources.

The 2025 draft budget proposes $3 million for the LNFS, but past experience shows a potential shortfall in actual disbursement. This amount is considered insufficient to improve operations and address growing fire risks. Past incidents have been directly linked to the agency's inadequate budgetary allocation.

As of late 2025, the LNFS has been involved in multiple high-profile incidents, including a fire at the home of a former president and another at the residence of the Director of the National Security Agency. A separate fire in Jacob Town resulted in fatal consequences, with the LNFS launching an investigation. There are ongoing investigations into some of these fires, suggesting a continued struggle to manage and respond to incidents effectively. The situation highlights a failure of leadership in adequately prioritizing the LNFS, which could lead to national disaster.

Experts and public calls have been made for lawmakers to prioritize the safety of citizens by providing the necessary resources to the fire service.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: Will an increased budget of around $2.167 million be enough to tackle the challenges in the new year?

CIVIL SERVICE AGENCY

DIRECTOR GENERAL, JOSIAH F. JOEKAI, JR.,

THE LOWDOWN: As the principal human resource institution for the Government of Liberia, responsible for managing the Civil Service workforce and ensuring compliance with established regulations and procedures, the CSA was set up to play a crucial role in driving institutional excellence and promoting public trust in Government operations

2025 HIGHS: During the year under review, DG Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., laid emphasis on strong institutions and healthy workplace cultures, urging civil servants to foster respect, honesty, and collaboration.

In a determined effort to elevate ethical standards and professionalism within Liberia's public sector, the CSA, in October, launched a four-day Civil Service Awareness and Education Forum in Tubmanburg, Bomi County. The forum brought together civil and public servants from across Bomi County for interactive sessions focused on Standing Orders, Human Resource Policies, and Operational Guidelines that shape public service delivery. These sessions are designed to encourage open dialogue, build institutional capacity, and reinforce the values of transparency, accountability, and service excellence.

Also, during the year, the CSA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), in August began the Annual Manpower Hearing and Budgeting (AMHB) sessions for 105 government spending entities.

The AMHB, held every year, is a structured and strategic exercise that provides government institutions with a formal platform to present, justify, and defend their manpower needs for the upcoming fiscal year. Its primary goal is to ensure that staffing levels remain appropriate, cost-effective, and aligned with national priorities.

The CSA solidified its dedication to employee health and wellbeing through a series of transformative initiatives. Partnering with Jahmale Health Center, the CSA organized a medical outreach program in March, under the auspices of its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Division. The initiative was designed to promote health awareness, provide medical lectures, and deliver tailored medical examinations for CSA staff, with the Director General emphasizing the initiative's importance to employees.

DG Joekai underscored the vital role of a healthy workforce in driving exceptional performance. He commended the OHS Division, led by Director Cherie Watkins, for spearheading such a meaningful program and encouraged employees to make full use of the resources available. "A healthy workforce is the cornerstone of productivity and excellence," he remarked.

A major accomplishment of the year for the CSA was the release of an infamous report which captured the workings of employees of the Judicial Branch of government within Montserrado County. As a result of the report, several staffers now risk stern disciplinary action ranging from salary deduction, suspension and dismissal as a result of high levels of absenteeism.

The report came on the heels of a seven-day Personnel and Credential Verification Exercise conducted by the CSA at the formal request of Supreme Court Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr.

According to the CSA, the credential verification exercise is consistent with the Government of Liberia's public sector reform strategy and the need for improved personnel management within government spending entities.

During the year, the CSA uncovered a major payroll scandal within the House of Representatives, exposing US$1.5 million in public funds lost annually due to double dipping and payroll duplications.

The CSA's investigation reveals that numerous individuals have been illegally receiving salaries from both the House's central administration and its supplementary payroll, breaching transparency and accountability standards set by the National Remuneration Standardization Act of 2019.

DG Joekai, Jr., announced the findings and outlined the agency's plans to address the issue, which he described as "a clear violation of the law and public trust."

Additionally, the CSA took a firm stand on transparency and accountability, by cracking down on non-compliance by blocking the salaries of 216 public officials who failed to declare their assets. Through the Civil Service Agency (CSA), this decisive action for February 2025 has led to cost savings of approximately $104,000 USD.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the Director-General of the CSA, Hon. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., PhD, disclosed that the affected officials belong to 105 spending entities under the CSA's direct supervision and authority.

Among those impacted, two officials are from the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, 198 from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and three from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, officials from other government entities, including the Governance Commission, Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Liberia Land Authority, Ministry of Justice, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Ministry of National Defense, have also been affected.

2025 LOWS: During the year under review, the CSA was engulfed in scandal when its Director-General Joekai was accused of using his authority to position close associates in key government roles. According to sources, Joekai's wife, Jay Domingo, serves as Director for Nursing at JFK; brothers Korvy V. Joekai (Director, Ministry of Health) and Victor Kpatakolee (Director of Security, CSA) are both on the agency payroll.

His wife's brother, Zarballee Woiwor ("ZB"), was promoted from Deputy Director at the Employment Service to Special Technical Assistant and Chief of Office Staff, with a salary equivalent to that of an Assistant Minister. Joekai's cousin, Mulbah K. Yorgbor, Jr., serves as Director for Reform at CSA, while Prince Weeks, a relative of his wife, heads Procurement.

Additionally, Josiah's younger brother, David Kolubah Woi, who was previously employed at the MFDP, was transferred by Josiah to CSA without any standard recruitment procedures, violating established laws. This move further flagged concerns about employment practices under Joekai's leadership.

Critics, frustrated over the situation, describe the agency's leadership as a "Joekai and Wife Dynasty," accusing management of sidelining merit in favor of bloodlines. "It's a public institution serving private interests--and it destroys faith in government altogether," one CSA employee said, asking not to be named.

The CSA also found itself swarmed in another scandal surrounding payroll fraud, ghost workers, and asset declaration issues. These include the discovery of hundreds of "ghost names" on payrolls, leading to the removal of some employees and significant cost savings for the government. The agency has also uncovered systemic fraud, like employees receiving multiple salaries ("double dipping"), with one audit finding a US$1.5 million annual loss in the House of Representatives alone. Additionally, a crackdown in February 2025 led to the suspension of hundreds of officials for failing to declare their assets.

GRADE: D

2026 OUTLOOK: Will DG Joekai's perceived sense of entitlement and padding government agencies with relatives continue in the coming year?

EXECUTIVE PROTECTIVE AGENCY

DIRECTOR, SAM GAYE

THE LOWDOWN: The agency responsible for the safety and protection of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Liberia had its hands full during the year under review.

2025 HIGH: During the year, the EPS significant milestone by graduating more than 100 cadets, with the "Class 2" graduation seeing 166 officers complete their training at the National Police Academy. The event, attended by international partners like the United Nations Development Project (UNDP) and the Chinese Embassy, highlighted a dedication to building resilient institutions and strengthening national security through enhanced training and professionalism.

The EPS inherited more than 400 unqualified, unvetted and untrained officers from the previous administration. Of this number, some were known criminals, drug dealers and potential threats to national security. The new administration dismissed over 200 officers deemed unfit for duty. However, the new administration vetted and retained a significant number of these officers. To date, over 150 officers have been trained in basic police science and VIP protection.

The EPS new administration also reactivated the Uniformed Division which had been dissolved by the previous administration. The Uniform- sky and navy blue had historically been the symbol of the presidency under the defunct Special Security Service (SSS).

The new EPS administration instituted stringent measures in keeping with its Code of Conduct. As a result, certain officers were publicly reprimanded for soliciting bribes or gratuity. As a paramilitary institution, the EPS continues to identify and weed out those officers who are unfit for duty.

The EPS administration sent some of its officers to attend advanced training in Egypt and at the U.S. sponsored International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Botswana, respectively. In both training schools, the EPS officers came number 1 & 2 among all the candidates from all the African countries. The EPS continues to make upward salary increases for outstanding officers. This exercise is ongoing.

2025 LOW: The EPS was in the line of fire for most of the year under review with opposition figures, including the leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Mr. Simeon Freeman, sharply criticizing huge sums of money allocated to the agency in the 2026 Draft National Budget. Mr. Freeman denounced what he describes as "extravagant" allocations for the executive branch and security agencies at the expense of critical public services such as education and health.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Monrovia on Tuesday, Freeman accused the Unity Party administration of crafting a budget "full of noise but empty in substance," aimed more at projecting an image of authority than meeting the real needs of Liberians.

The agency's boss, Sam Gaye, found himself at loggerheads with former Information Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe, seeking US$2 million in damages. The legal action, filed at the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court in Monrovia, follows comments Nagbe made during a March 31 interview on OK FM 99.5, where he discussed a circulating claim that Gaye had displayed a photo of a gun pointed at former President George Weah in his bedroom.

Gaye, who claims the allegation has caused severe damage to his reputation, is demanding compensation for the purported defamation. However, Nagbe is standing firm against the lawsuit, describing it as "frivolous" and without merit.

Gaye also came under fire from the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), who strongly criticized threats to withdraw security protection from public officials he accused of advocating for "political insurrection" and actions that threaten the peace of Liberia.

Director Gaye had warned that any VIP under EPS protection who engages in calls for insurrection, rebellion, or violent protest against the Government of Liberia would have their security detail removed. Though he did not name any specific individuals, his comments have drawn considerable public and political attention.

The warning came in the wake of public remarks by former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, political leader of the National Patriotic Party (NPP). Madam Taylor and other political figures here had warned that the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai would face "chaos" if he continues to disregard the rule of law.

The EPS was also entangled in a massive battle with dismissed employees who sought the intervention of the Legislature into what they termed as the illegal termination of their services.

The agents in a press statement in April, said they had filed a complaint to the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate drawing the attention of both bodies and soliciting their prompt actions into the 'illegal' act by the current leadership of the EPS headed by Director Sam Gaye to terminate their services without legal basis. "We are Agents of the elite of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) through this medium we have filed our complaint to the Liberia Senate and Representatives drawing your attention and soliciting your prompt actions into illegal act by the current leadership of the EPS headed by Director Sam Gaye to terminate our service without legal basis," the Agents expressed.

Also, during the year, the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-Council of Patriots (CDC-COP) issued a formal 72-hour ultimatum to the Boakai-Koung administration, demanding the immediate dismissal of three senior security officials: Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Executive Protection Service (EPS) Director Sam Gaye, and National Security Agency (NSA) Director-General Prince C. Johnson II.

The CDC-COP's National Chairperson, Foday N. Massaquoi, during a press conference held in February, presented serious allegations against these officials during a press conference in Monrovia, accusing them of human rights violations, corruption, and a pattern of mysterious deaths during their tenure. Massaquoi particularly highlighted concerns about conflict of interest and national security regarding Prince C. Johnson II's alleged possession of a Swiss passport. Regarding the NSA Director Prince C. Johnson II, Massaquoi accused him of being a human rights violator and a corrupt enforcer, allegedly linked to the mysterious death of Sgt. Bobby Mennah, further questioning the official explanation given for Mennah's demise.

GRADE: B-

2026 OUTLOOK: Murmurs of a major reshuffle has been in the air for months that President Boakai is contemplating sending Director Gaye to the LDEA. Will that happen in the new year?

LIBERIA ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

THE LOWDOWN: The commission tasked with the responsibility of preventing, deterring, and prosecuting acts of corruption and promoting good governance and the rule of law in Liberia was busy during the year under review, intensifying its investigative and prosecutorial measures, yielding significant outcomes, including obtaining indictments and prosecution of high-profile cases, and the effective implementation of the 2025 asset declaration regime and decentralization of anti-corruption Education and Prevention initiatives.

2025 HIGH: In a year marred by controversy and multiple reports of corruption in government, the LACC prioritized a key pillar of the ruling Unity Party-led government's ARREST agenda, an asset declaration regime for 2025 which facilitated the execution of "Integrity Pledge" by public officials.

The LACC reports that the statistics from the asset declaration exercise revealed compliance of two thousand three hundred sixty-six (2,366) public officials, representing 81.8% of a baseline of Two Thousand eight hundred ninety-four (2,894) public officials identified during the reporting period. Non-compliance during the period under review stood at five hundred twenty-eight (528), representing 18.2% of public officials who failed to declare the asset with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Commission also successfully completed the asset verification of fifty-five (55) past and current public officials for the period 2018 to 2024.

The Commission prioritized educational outreach by conducting training workshops for local government officials, Journalist, youth, and women, aimed at enhancing public participation and service delivery through transparency and accountability mechanisms in 12 out of 15 counties across Liberia (Rivercess, Sinoe, Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Bong, Nimba, Bomi, Grand Bassa, and Margibi). Moreover, substantial capacity building initiatives have been implemented for personnel of the commission to ensure its mandates are effectively fulfilled.

During the year under review, the commission reported through its Education and Prevention Department implemented the Social Accountability Project. The project hired and deployed seventy (70) volunteers at community level in six (06) counties, including Bomi, Gbarpolu, Cape Mount, Montserrado, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties, to gather intelligence on suspected corruption cases are report them to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Corruption. The social accountability project is enhancing increased citizens' participation in the fight against corruption while decentralizing sustained anti-corruption services to the beneficiary counties. Funding for the project is provided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Commission intensified investigative efforts by investigating and concluding twenty (20) corruption cases for the period under review.

Additionally, the commission obtained seven indictments for the period, prosecuted three (3), and obtained convictions in two (02) corruption cases to strengthen deterrent measures. The detail of prosecution for the period under review is as follows:

Indictments: Lofa County University; Gbarpolu Yellow Machine; Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC); Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA)-1; Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA)-2; National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission (NWASHC).

This led to convictions at the Planned Parenthood Association of Liberia (PPAL) and Bong Mines Hospital with one acquittal in the Margibi County Health Team Case.

Realizing that decentralizing anti-corruption services is a key priority of the commission's work, the LACC made significant strides toward achieving this priority. Specifically, the Commission in collaboration with the General Services Agency (GSA) dispatched a team to Bomi County and Bong County to assess the feasibility for the establishment of regional offices in the both counties.

The findings showed that there are office spaces at the Bomi County Service Center and the Old Superintendent Compound is also vacant but requires a major renovation. In Bong County, there is an office space at the Peace and Security Hub that needs to be renovated to make a ready for the Commission's regional office in the county. Besides, the assessment team also identified another office building that is owned by the Ministry of transport and available for occupancy.

The General Services Agency is leading the negotiations with local government authorities and the Ministry of Transport on the acquisition of the offices for the Commission.

Additionally, the Commission submitted a project proposal to the Ministry of Finance and Development planning for the renovation/construction of the offices to accommodate the Commission's regional offices in the Western Region and North-Central Region, respectively. The proposal encapsulates infrastructure, personnel and logistics. The commission's decentralization of anti-corruption services project targets six counties, including Bong, Lofa Nimba, Bomi, Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount counties.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the Commission faced several challenges during the period under review, in particularly, the LACC suffered from limited and delay in receipt of fundings from the MFDP, inadequate staffing levels, faulty equipment, data gap with some cases lacking verified financial figures/value, thereby complicating the risk of assessment and prioritization, inadequate logistics, mobility support and forensic tools continue to hamper efficiency, budgetary constraints impeding sustained public education and field engagements, as well as limited logistics for wider community outreach. The Commission has encountered significant delays within the judicial system that complicate the prosecution of corruption cases, undermining the enforcement of anti-corruption initiatives.

In December, the LACC faced a major public controversy after Jefferson Tamba Koijee, Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), accused the Commission of participating in a coordinated scheme to divert state funds for political purposes. Koijee alleged that the LACC, along with the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), channeled funds through what he termed the "December 6 Mobilization," which he claimed was used as a cover to raise money for the purchase of the ruling Unity Party's new national headquarters.

As part of his claims, Koijee released two checks purportedly issued by the LACC on November 28, 2025 -- one for US$180,000 made out to Elton Y.M. Livingstone, and another for L$21,895,200 issued to Rahoff Solomon.

The LACC swiftly dismissed the allegations as baseless, inflammatory, and politically motivated. It categorically denied any involvement in a December 6 Mobilization or the authorization of any payments linked to such an initiative. The Commission emphasized that its administrative and financial operations are governed by legal frameworks, internal controls, and external oversight mechanisms that make any illicit transaction difficult to execute unnoticed.

However, the Commission did not clarify whether the individuals named on the checks are employees, vendors, or otherwise affiliated with the institution. This omission has fueled further public debate, with some observers arguing that the LACC should go beyond issuing a general rebuttal and explicitly explain whether the checks were cashed for legitimate institutional purposes or whether they were fraudulent.

GRADE: B-

2026 OUTLOOK: Will the LACC finally become successful in its long quest to increase collaboration with judicial authorities and implement reforms aimed at expediting case processing, including the establishment of specialized anti-corruption courts to facilitate prompt adjudication of corruption cases? And critically, will the Commission provide conclusive evidence to prove that it did not authorize the controversial transactions -- or, if it did, that such payments were made strictly within established protocols and for legitimate, non-political purposes?

GENERAL SERVICES AGENCY (GSA)

THE LOWDOWN: The agency responsible registering managing, and maintaining all government active retire assets, expressed commitment to delivering efficient, transparent, and high-quality public service operations that have national development goals and enhance the effectiveness of GOL's programs, advance its operation to provide responsive and cost-effective administrative and logistical support to government agencies during the year under review.

In alignment with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the GSA supported national goals in all aspects of development by ensuring a more coordinated and effective overall strategy, and strengthening long-term preparedness of the GSA under.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the GSA completed negotiations for the purchase of three (3) decent office buildings for three entities (INCHR, EPA, and LCPS). Currently, there are ongoing conversations with few property owners about the purchase of additional office buildings for the LIS, LACC, and the FIA. The GSA in collaboration with the LRA has identified and is allocating four (4) acres of public land each in Twelve (12) of the fifteen (15) counties for the construction of modern customs barracks for the LRA. The GSA collaborated with the Liberian Land Authority (LLA) and the Ministry of Public Works to survey and deed the Hotel Africa property. The GSA completed payment for the property hosting the Hydrological Department of the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The GSA worked in collaboration with the GAC to validate the domestic debt. The current debt owed for rent is about 3.576 million United Stated Dollars. To date, a total of fifty (50) leases has been consummated for the budget year 2025, amounting to 1.573 million United States Dollars while several of them are in process.

The GSA also won praise for a new policy that caps government vehicle purchases at US60,000 and bans diesel-engine vehicles. In a bid to promote cost efficiency and curb unnecessary expenditures, the General Services Agency (GSA) Director General Galakpai W. Kortimai has announced a new policy capping the purchase price of government vehicles at USD 60,000. Director General Korimal disclosed the measure, which aims to ensure responsible asset management, during the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism's press briefing on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Also, during the year, Personnel Action Notices were prepared and signed by the Director General for the direct replacement of 15 vacancies and the Agency conducted interview for 15 applicants to fill direct replacement/employment to various vacancies. Documentation for that process was finalized and forwarded to the Civil Service Agency for processing. The Agency was successful in completing formalities for the placement of 16 employees on the payroll.

In March, the long-awaited honoring program for 19 retirees was finalized. Prior to their retirement, they were kept on the payroll for the period of eight months without work as tradeoff for their handshake. The pension program went on as planned with all 19 retirees and two family members each were present for the occasion. Representatives of invited institutions present were, National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), Civil Service Agency (CSA), Civil Servant Association of Liberia (CSAL), the Association of Human Resource Professionals (ALHRP) and Secure Risk Group Insurance Company. The payroll for the period was effectively scrutinized for approval to allow 342 employees to obtain credit in record time.

The agency also undertook painting of the facilities at the E.J.S. Ministerial renovated two offices at the Unity Conference Center (UCC). Lighting of the Interior and Exterior of the building, and the construction of walls to seal damage entrance to avoid criminal entrance into the building, and the erection of corner stones at various points to identify Government properties and the UCC land were completed. Painting of the Ministry of Health, currently on-going.

Additionally, the cluster of Logistics and Disaster was able to partner with Liberia National Food Assistance Agency (LNFAA) to takeover and manage the Forward Logistics Bases (FLB) in four counties: Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Bong, and Maryland Counties respectively. With these Cluster, the LNFAA will coordinate with other international and local NGOs for the renovation and subsequent storage of assorted materials and food for school-going kids in the country.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, GSA was implicated in a case involving alleged mismanagement of disaster relief rice, leading to the criminal indictment of its former director, Mary Broh, and the former Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA). This was part of a broader government effort to recover misappropriated assets, which also involves investigations into other agencies and broader issues like fiscal discipline, budget overruns, and payroll irregularities across various government entities, as highlighted by recent audits and reports.

The agency came under fire when a controversial memo surfaced on social media prompted the government through the Ministry of Information, to distance the government from a dress policy saga. The memo, dated September 2, 2025, and signed by Boimah A. Sonnie, Director of Human Resources at the GSA, outlined a list of dress codes allegedly banned on the agency's premises. It instructed security personnel to enforce restrictions on employees and visitors, forbidding attire such as shower slippers, sleeveless blouses, short skirts and dresses above the knees, muscle shirts, tracksuits, tight jeans, bushy beards, and even dreadlocks artificially grown by men.

GRADE: B-

2026 OUTLOOK: Will the agency make inroads in securing vehicles for guests?

The absence of dedicated vehicles for international guests created logistical constraints in the past year- and will most likely be a thorn for the agency in the coming year.

LIBERIA NATIONAL POLICE

THE LOWDOWN: The frontline force of internal security in the fight against crimes, the protection of life and property, and in the maintenance of the rule of law, as directed by its statute, focused on enhancing community policing, improving officer professionalism, and strengthening international cooperation during the year under review.

Upon assuming command of the police in 2024, IG Gregory Coleman adopted a philosophy focusing on a people-first mentality as what's suitable for the Liberian people is good for the Liberia National Police.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the LNP increased Community Visibility with the launch of an intensified community visibility operations and introduced bicycle patrols in Monrovia to improve mobility in densely populated areas, enhance response times, and build public trust.

The LNP also initiated city-wide patrols in collaboration with the Liberia Immigration Service, the Liberia National Fire Service, and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency to enhance safety and community relations.

Additionally, the LNP successfully raided a notorious "World Trade Center" in Monrovia known for producing fake documents, confiscating equipment and arresting several individuals.

2025 LOW: Despite making some headways, the LNP endured some major hiccups during the year under review. Both the LNP and the DEA faced several public incidents and accusations of missteps, including corruption, abuse of power, excessive force, and administrative failures. Authorities took disciplinary action in some cases.

During the year, the LNP endured a recurring headache of bribery amongst its officers. Several officers were dismissed and suspended after being caught taking bribes from drivers on the highway in Bong County in January. The U.S. State Department's 2025 Investment Climate Statement highlighted entrenched corruption as a major issue stifling Liberia's economy.

An incident in July involved a police officer allegedly using force on a woman carrying a child and removing her head covering, prompting an immediate investigation by the LNP leadership. In March, two officers were suspended for riding a motorbike without helmets, an abuse of authority and a violation of internal regulations. In August, two officers were dismissed for attempting to steal a wig at a political party headquarters.

Also, during the year, a man with mental illness, Matthew Mulbah, was killed by LNP officers who were called to assist in October. Civil society organizations (like STAND) called for the dismissal and prosecution of those involved, citing a failure to de-escalate and use non-lethal intervention.

Additionally, a police raid on the World Trade Center in Monrovia in September sparked outcry from business owners, who claimed the resulting three-week closure was unjustified.

In August, four senior LNP officers were suspended in Bong County for failing to properly manage traffic for a presidential convoy and for missteps in a burglary investigation.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: Will the Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman get his wish? US$12 Million for the upkeep of his force?

LIBERIA DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

THE LOWDOWN: The LDEA, a semi-autonomous agency under the supervisory authority of the Ministry of Justice, responsible for effective and efficient enforcement of laws pertaining controlled drugs, substances and precursors, including essential chemicals, outlined a drug-crime focused role in national law enforcement, during the year under review. The agency which implements measures to protect the territorial borders of Liberia from the importation and exportation of drugs and controlled substances, published its 2025 annual report, outlining the total quantities and estimated market values of significant drug seizures across Liberia.

The report's findings highlight the agency's intensified crackdown on illegal substances and the substantial economic footprint of drug trafficking in the country. According to the report, 77,644 units of Cush were seized, with an estimated market value of USD$746,824. Also, 9,377.9 units of Marijuana were seized, with a market value of $7,415,764. Heroin: 1.37 units were seized, with a market value $548,564. Cocaine: 3.63 units seized, worth $1,838,412. Additionally, Methadone: 0.84 units seized, valued at $8,440. Ritalin: 2.80 units seized, market value $526,171. Tramadol: 189.46 units seized, valued at $37,385,499. And Precursors: 2.14 units seized, worth $442,874.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the LDEA made significant achievements, including major drug seizures and arrests, substantial drug incinerations, a logistical boost with new vehicles, and the implementation of internal reforms and community outreach programs.

The LDEA conducted numerous successful operations across the country, leading to multiple arrests and the seizure of substantial quantities of various illicit substances.

In October 2025, the LDEA intercepted over 1,000 packs of Tramadol (Tapentadol) at the Bo Waterside Port of Entry, valued at over USD $112,000. Operations between May 14 and 21, 2025, resulted in the arrest of eight individuals and the seizure of cocaine, Kush, and high-grade marijuana in various counties. Overall statistics for 2024-2025 reported a total seizure of over 9,651 kg of drugs (including Kush, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and tramadol) with a combined street value of nearly USD $5 million.

In November 2025, the LDEA destroyed over 40 million Liberian dollars' worth of confiscated narcotics, equivalent to about USD $257,000, as part of its ongoing efforts to curb illicit drug trade. This was part of a nationwide incineration exercise of seized drugs.

During the year, the agency received a significant boost in resources and implemented internal changes to enhance effectiveness. The Liberian government provided a new fleet of fifteen vehicles (Hilux pickups, Land Cruisers, and a Ford Tuner) to improve mobility and response times for nationwide operations.

The LDEA introduced mandatory drug testing for all officers to strengthen accountability and public trust in the institution.

Community and Interagency Collaboration: The LDEA has focused on community engagement and partnerships to bolster the fight against drug abuse.

The agency also launched a nationwide grassroots anti-drug campaign, establishing Peer Educator Clubs in schools and Community Anti-Drug Action Committees to empower local communities.

Additionally, the agency established collaboration with partners like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United States Embassy was highlighted during the 2025 World Drug Day commemoration, emphasizing investment in prevention and breaking the cycle of organized crime.

New partnerships were also established with the Center for The Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO) for public awareness campaigns and with the African Union Trading Company for the donation of breath analyzers.

2025 LOW: Lingering and recurring drug abuse issues led to a change in leadership, yet again when President Joseph Boakai rattled the leadership.

The president dismissed the LDEA Director General, Anthony Suoh, and his deputies in August 2025, citing "administrative reasons". This followed a previous suspension of other top officials in 2024 due to internal disputes, leading to concerns that frequent leadership changes undermine the agency's effectiveness. New county commanders, such as Special Agent Buster Jolon in Nimba County, were inducted with a pledge to take decisive action against drug traffickers. The agency also concluded a policy review and validation meeting to refine operational guidelines and align strategies with national and global standards.

During the year under review, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) faced significant criticism for various lapses, including leadership instability and allegations of corruption, which critics argue hindered the fight against a growing drug epidemic. These issues persisted despite high-profile seizures and official reports of progress.

The agency was rocked with widespread reports of unprofessional conduct and corruption within the LDEA. In one instance, a high-profile suspect escaped custody, raising concerns about potential internal complicity. Some residents and human rights officials have alleged that certain agents and even senior government officials are involved in the drug trade.

While the LDEA reported significant seizures and arrests throughout the year, including a large drug burn in June, an independent report in November 2025 claimed minimal arrests and no significant disruptions or new operations in the preceding months, suggesting an operational "stagnation instead of progress" in some areas.

Lack of Resources and Support Lawmakers and critics have pointed out that the LDEA suffers from inadequate equipment, poor pay, and insufficient budgetary allotments, which hamper its ability to effectively combat well-resourced traffickers.

Minimal Preventative Programs Efforts to engage the community and implement educational programs in schools on drug abuse have been largely non-existent or indefinitely postponed, leaving a gap in preventative strategies.

In response to the crisis, President Boakai declared drugs a public health emergency, and the LDEA has renewed partnerships with other agencies, such as the Financial Intelligence Agency, to combat trafficking and money laundering. Despite these efforts, public and political dissatisfaction with the LDEA's performance remained high throughout 2025.

The LDEA was criticized for a wrongful arrest where a man was paraded publicly as a "drug suspect" before the case unraveled due to a lack of evidence. Internal conflicts and corruption accusations plagued the LDEA leadership, leading to the dismissal of top officials by President Joseph Boakai in August after an officer accused government officials of involvement in the drug trade. The U.S. State Department placed Liberia on its Tier 2 Watch List for human trafficking for a second consecutive year, due to the government's failure to secure any convictions.

GRADE: C-

2026 OUTLOOK: With officers of the LDEA expected to see increase in salaries and volunteers also expected to be regularized. Will the war on drugs finally be won?

GENERAL AUDITING COMMISSION

THE LOWDOWN: The GAC, task with the responsibility of providing independent external audits of public resources to ensure accountability and transparency while supporting legislative oversight. Since assuming the role, AG P. Garswa Jackson has outlined a clear vision with emphasis on the need for the full implementation of the Commission's 2014 Act. The AG has been a strong proponent of the need to regularize the annual audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements, the annual audit of the GAC, the Bi- Annual Peer Review of the Commission and the preparation of Annual Activities Report to the Legislature, thus ensuring that the commission conducts financial, compliance, and performance audits of government entities and provide reports to the public and the legislature.

As the constitutional independent external auditor/ Supreme Audit Institution of Liberia charged with the responsibility of aiding the Legislature in its oversight responsibility by examining the execution of transparency and accountability in the use of public funds through the conduct and reporting of audits.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the GAC commissioned 100 audits. Forty-five (45) of those audits were completed, issued to the National Legislature and subsequently published on the Commission's website. Fifty-two (52) of the remaining audits execution phases have been completed pending issuance and publication between December 2025 to March 2026. The remaining Three (3) audits will be completed and published in Fiscal Year 2026. Most of these reports highlighted significant cases of systems and control weaknesses, non-compliance to laws and regulations and misappropriation of public funds, but most importantly, the GAC is currently facilitating follow-up activities (independent of the audit function) to provide technical capacity support in aiding the auditees expedite the implementation of audit recommendations. This will ensure that systems and controls are strengthened at these entities and reoccurrence of the reported irregularities and discrepancies are significantly mitigated.

Some notable audits published by the Commissioned include: The Domestic Debt Audit - Domestic Debt Claims in excess of US$704 Million (United States Dollars) were disqualified by the Commission. These domestic debt claims were disqualified due to the absence of required supporting documents thereby creating proposed significant savings for the Government, which can be utilized for developmental activities. Several other irregularities were identified including illegitimate domestic debt payments, and inadequate recording and reconciliations of domestic debt claims and payments. Significant recommendations were also proffered to facilitate a more comprehensive and accurate recording of domestic debts claims and creating legislations for statute of limitation for domestic debt claims and debt to GDP ratio.

Additionally, the Consolidated Fund Financial Statement Audit for Fiscal Year 2024 - highlighted a number of significant findings including expenditures without supporting documents in excess of US$2.8 million (United States Dollars). Documentation constituting subsequent usage of all of these expenditures was not made available for audit purposes as reported. Other significant findings included disbursement in excess of approved budgetary allotments to some Government Ministries and Agencies in excess of US$2.8 million (United States Dollars), under-disbursement to some Government Ministries and Agencies in the tone of US$78.2 million (United States Dollars) and unpaid tax liabilities at state-owned enterprises in excess of US$6.6 million (United States Dollars).

Other notable audits also commissioned by the GAC included the inaugural audit of the House of Representatives of the National Legislature and the Commission's second audit of the Judiciary Branch of Government. Both of these audits are ongoing and would be published in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.

The completion of the Auditor General's second Follow-up on the Implementation of Audit Recommendations Report due to be published in December 2025. The report highlights the status of implementation of audit recommendations across 62 entities and 327 audits reports. The status of the implementation of audit recommendations was ranked as fully implemented, partially implemented, not implemented and not implemented due to budgetary support, the later to distinguish lack of efforts from lack of budgetary support to the entities to aid in the implementation of the audit recommendations where applicable. The audit follow-up process aids in expediting the implementation of audit recommendations through provision of technical capacity support to auditees. The exercise is also intended to "name and fame" high implementers and "name and shame" low/non-implementers of audit recommendations.

The GAC also completed an inaugural comprehensive audit on the Revenue Systems and Reconciliations for the periods Fiscal Years 2018 - 2024. The audit report is expected to be published before the end of December 2025. The Commission believes that the speedy implementation of audit recommendations from this report will aid in strengthening Government revenue generation capacity and mitigate significant irregularities currently associated with our revenue systems.

Additionally, the GAC implemented some significant stakeholders' engagements demonstrating its emerging reputation in the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) community. These engagements are important in expanding the visibility of the Supreme Audit Institution of Liberia, communicating the country's transparency and accountability initiatives and progress, aiding in rebranding the country's image, and leveraging on global and regional perspectives to continuously improve our governance systems. Some of the notable stakeholders' engagements of the GAC included:

AG Jackson was elected President/ Chair of the Economic Community of West African States Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ECOSAI) for a period of three-years: 2026 - 2028, at the 3rd Meeting of the Organization in October 2025 in Accra, Ghana. He also made a presentation on SAI Liberia Follow-up on the Implementation of Audit Recommendations Processes.

The AG was also officially invited to and addressed the INCOSAI, the triennial general assembly of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions - INTOSAI and the biggest gathering of Auditors General globally, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on October 30, 2025. He facilitated a presentation and subsequently moderated a one-hour discussion for the English session of Theme 1 of the conference: "The Role of Supreme Audit Institutions in Auditing Central Banks and Government Activities During Financial and Economic Crises.

In March, Deputy Auditor General for State Owned Enterprises and Special Audits, G Cecil Dole, departed for the United States on a three-month capacity-building secondment at the US Government Accountability Office (US GAO), as part of our five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the US GAO. Mr. Dole participated in the highly prestigious International Auditor Fellowship Program of the US GAO, a program renowned for mentoring some of the very best public sector auditors globally.

2025 LOWS: The non-publication of most of the Government Audits completed in the fiscal year under review (FY 2025) due to delay in receipts of information needed for audit purposes. The Commission should endeavor to publish more Government Audits completed in subsequent fiscal years. Although public hearings on the Auditor General's report have been regularized by the PAC of the Legislature, recommendation reports from these hearings are yet to be sent to the Executive for implementation as required. This practice has the propensity to impede the timely implementation of audit recommendations and prolong the unwarranted culture of impunity for misappropriation of public funds in the country.

GRADE: A-

2026 OUTLOOK: The coming year should see an increase focus on transparency and accountability, with a budget increase of more than 13% to support its mandate. The GAC's draft budget for 2026 is set at approximately USD $6.36 million, a significant jump from its 2025 outturn. This increased funding aims to help the GAC become a more modern and independent institution, with a key role in verifying the government's FY2026 budget and curbing financial leakages.

GOVERNANCE COMMISSION

THE LOWDOWN: The GC is tasked with promoting good governance, economic and political development, and public sector efficiency through policy formulation, research, and advocacy. In particular, the commission was set to promote transparency and accountability, reforming public institutions, strengthening democratic processes, and improving service delivery to enhance the living standards of all Liberians. The commission's work is organized into five main mandate areas: Political and Legal Reforms; Public Sector Reforms; Civic Engagement, National Identity, and Visioning; National Integrity System; and Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Publications.

The year under review saw a change in leadership at the commission, ushering in Jallah C. Kesselly as its new Executive Director.

Upon assuming his post, Kesselly commended his predecessor, Ms. Gebeh M. Doteh, and acknowledged the efforts of GC staff in maintaining the institution's stability, promising to build on the foundation already established and emphasized a leadership approach rooted in collaboration. He announced that his first step will be engaging department heads to assess operational challenges and chart a way forward in line with the Commission's mandate. "Our mandate is clear: to promote good governance and national integrity in direct support of the President's ARREST Agenda," Kesselly said.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the GC focused on institutional reforms, including a renewed effort to implement the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) and reviewing the Service Delivery Charter. The commission also held a meeting with the West Africa Parliaments Network to share experiences in national governance, support for the National Symbols Review Project and collaborated with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission on public integrity surveys and other anti-corruption measures.

Additionally, the GC launched a comprehensive review of the PMCS, which was established in 2024 to promote transparency and accountability in government entities.

The focus is on the Service Delivery Charter to improve service delivery.

During the year, the GC, through its mandate, worked to promote integrity in the public sector by advising on codes of conduct and conducting annual public integrity surveys. This work is supported by the LACC's five-year strategic plan to strengthen integrity, accountability, and transparency across government sectors.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the GC faced numerous missteps including internal staff-related issues, where a directive for staff reapplication was criticized for being inconsistent and excessive. Concurrently, systemic governance issues at a national level, such as corruption, weak enforcement, and overlapping administrative functions, continued to impede development, as noted in a U.S. State Department report, despite some government efforts to address them.

The commission also came under fire after issuing a directive requiring over 80 staff members to reapply for their positions. This was met with criticism for its excessive and inconsistent requirements, which critics argued were not aligned with the commission's own policies.

Additionally, a U.S. report highlighted that foreign investors cited the need to pay bribes before even discussing deals, compounding the issue of poor infrastructure and legal protection for contracts. The report also pointed to a tax administration that was inconsistent and overlapping, as well as inadequate legal protection for contracts, creating a difficult environment for businesses and foreign investors.

Ironically, a policy dialogue hosted by the Governance Commission highlighted issues of duplicated functions, service delivery gaps, and unclear jurisdictions, suggesting a fragmented and inefficient system. The reports noted a general lack of accountability for government officials. For example, fewer than half of officials requested to declare their assets had complied with the request. There is a perception that some government positions are filled with "cliques" of incompetent or disloyal individuals, creating a "burden to a country's progress".

While some actions were taken to address governance issues, such as the dismissal of some officials and a large-scale suspension of hundreds of officials for not declaring assets, critics say the GC offered very little guidance to the government ministries and agencies, citing further that these measures were seen as insufficient on their own to reverse the negative trends, and critics argue for more decisive, systemic reforms to strengthen anti-corruption laws, improve infrastructure, and ensure independent oversight.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: The GC's focuses on specific governance reforms, natural resource management, and fiscal accountability, with a proposed budget of approximately $2.31 million, will be a key challenge in the new year, especially in the context of Liberia's pursuit of a second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact and the new government's development agenda.

FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

MOHAMMED A. NASSER, OFFICER IN CHARGE

THE LOWDOWN: As an independent and autonomous agency, the FIA was established to serve as the central, national agency of Liberia responsible for the receipt, analysis, and conduct preliminary investigations of suspicious transactions or activities reports, currency transactions or activities reports, other information relevant to money laundering, associated predicate offenses, terrorist financing, financing proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and proceeds of crime and other transactions or activities reports determined by the FIA and in the AML/CFT Act (FIA Act 2021, Chapter 67.2, Section (1).

During the year under review, Officer in Charge Mohammed A. Nasser laid emphasis on prioritizing interagency collaboration, coordination, and cooperation as critical pillars for the country's competent authorities to jointly prevent and combat financial crimes like Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF).

According to Nasser, Liberia has faced persistent challenges with financial crimes, which have significantly impacted its economic development and governance system.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the FIA achieved several key goals, including establishing international partnerships, strengthening domestic coordination, and enforcing compliance through significant fines.

Major achievements include the signing a financial intelligence partnership with the Bahamas, a joint agreement with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and enforcing regulations by imposing L$18.5 million in fines on the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI). The FIA also received support from the President to enhance its capacity and engaged in international forums, such as the Egmont Group 2025 Plenary, to improve its global standing.

Additionally, the FIA signed an MOU with the Liberian Immigration Service(LIS) in a bid to boost the fight against financial crimes through enhanced data sharing, joint investigations, and intelligence coordination.

The FIA also hosted the GIABA Technical Meetings and 44th Plenary in November 2025, bringing together over 250 delegates to review AML/CFT compliance and foster regional collaboration.

The FIA took a number of enforcement and regulatory actions by imposing a L$18.5 million fine on the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) for systemic weaknesses in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing controls.

Issued a L$6 million fine to 50/50 Casino for serious deficiencies, including failure to conduct customer due diligence and the lack of a risk-based AML/CFT policy.

The body also recognized the International Bank of Liberia Limited (IBLL) for significant compliance with AML/CFT regulations following a risk-based inspection, while also urging the bank to address remaining gaps, warning that failure to address deficiencies could trigger further supervisory actions and stressed its resolve to enforce compliance across all sectors.

The FIA received support from President Boakai to ensure the FIA operates with independence, resources, and the necessary technical capacity. During the year under review, the FIA imposed large fines on several institutions for anti-money laundering (AML) failures, particularly the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) for a L$18.5 million penalty, and two casinos, Colony Casino and 50/50 Casino, for a combined L$16 million fine. These enforcement actions resulted from investigations into systemic weaknesses in compliance controls, with deadlines set for the fined entities to submit remediation plans and fix their issues.

2025 LOW: The primary problems facing the Liberia Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) are challenges with enforcement and capacity in the wider Liberian financial system, as well as a past instance where over L$1 billion and US$500,000 were allegedly diverted from its own accounts. Liberia's overall money laundering risk is rated as high. There are still gaps in the AML/CFT laws, such as inadequacies in terrorist financing legislation and the criminalization of limited categories of predicate offenses (e.g., illicit arms trafficking).

GRADE: B

2026 OUTLOOK: In the coming year, emphasis will likely be focused on combating financial crimes to support the government's ambitious budget, which relies heavily on increased domestic revenue.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

DR. EMMANUEL K. UREY YARKPAWOLO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE LOWDOWN: The principal authority for the management and protection of the environment and sustainable use of natural resources in Liberia was keen during the year under review to push its five-year strategic plan for 2025-2029, marking a significant step in the country's commitment to strengthening environmental governance and promoting sustainable practices nationwide. Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, and CEO of the EPA, outlined that the plan is backed by a total implementation budget of approximately $32.1 million. Of this, the agency is actively seeking $16.9 million in support from international partners, while committing to mobilizing $15.2 million from internal resources. "Funding is crucial as we work towards tackling pressing environmental issues. The EPA is committed to ensuring sustainable solutions and effective environmental governance across Liberia," Dr. Yarkpawolo stated.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the EPA launched the County Environmental Committees (CECs) to strengthen local action, validated and launch the updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0), and the commissioning of an advanced environmental and radiation safety laboratory.

Additionally, the EPA improved scientific capacity with the commissioning of an advanced environmental and radiation safety laboratory to support evidence-based policy and research and promoted transparency by holding workshops to improve data collection, reporting, and access to climate data across government institutions and ensure gender and social inclusion in these systems.

In a bid to educate communities on climate change and resilience, the agency partnered with artists on environmental awareness songs and held workshops. The entity also reported 100% utilization of GEF-8 funds and launched the National GEF Committee for GEF-9 to improve resource allocation and community benefits and represented Liberia at COP30 in November 2025 to showcase its achievements and participate in discussions on climate change mitigation and finance.

In a bid to build capacity, the agency conducted workshops to build the technical capacity of staff in areas like identifying HFCs and verifying Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for cooling equipment.

During the year, the EPA launched a formal investigation into pollution allegations at the ArcelorMittal mine in Nimba County, following reports of river pollution and also dismantled illegal structures on canals and waterways in the Warri, Uvwie, and surrounding areas to combat flooding.

Also, a nationwide environmental monitoring and compliance initiative was conducted to ensure adherence to laws, particularly for mining operators. The agency initiated a nationwide crackdown on noise pollution, enforcing the 2017 regulations and encouraging employees to act as role models for noise control and partnered with the Berlin Climate Mobility Forum to launch Liberia's journey toward developing a National Climate Mobility Strategy to address climate-induced migration.

2025 LOW: The agency faced lingering challenges during the year under review while trying to focus on addressing them through enforcement, new initiatives, and international cooperation. Notable actions in 2025 include launching an investigation into ArcelorMittal's pollution in Nimba County, a crackdown on noise pollution, and the development of a National Climate Change Law. However, the EPA is still grappling with pervasive issues like deforestation, pollution, and waste management, which require strengthening enforcement measures.

Despite the EPA efforts, persistent environmental issues linger as Liberia continues to face significant environmental challenges, including deforestation, loss of biodiversity, waste, and pollution. Critics say there is a need for stronger enforcement and despite ongoing efforts, strengthening enforcement measures to combat these persistent challenges effectively is a key.

GRADE: B

2026 OUTLOOK: The EPA is expected to focus on implementing its new five-year strategic plan, which includes decentralizing operations while enhancing regulatory enforcement in the new year.