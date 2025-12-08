Liberia: LFA Extends Women's Football Campaign to Bong County

Gbarnga — Igniting a love for the game of football in girls aged 6 to 12 remains a key focus of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), as every girl deserves the chance to experience the joy of football.

The LFA extended its Women's Football Campaign drive to Gbarnga, Bong County, on Friday, 5 December, following the official 2025 launch in Montserrado on 28 November.

Bong is one of the counties currently without a women's football league, making this grassroots effort particularly significant.

This initiative, supported by FIFA through the FIFA Women's Football Development Programme, seeks not only to ignite a love for the game but also to increase the number of girls playing football at the grassroots level, thereby empowering the next generation of women's football players.

Over 400 girls expressed themselves on the pitch in Gbarnga, which allows them to feel included, have fun, and be inspired.

The campaign aligns directly with the LFA Women's Football Strategy Plan, specifically under the Grassroots and Youth Football Development Pillar (LITTLE PHENOMS).

The campaign will be rolled out across five counties: Montserrado, Bong, Margibi, Rivercess, and Sinoe.

This launch marks the continuation of a coordinated national effort designed to elevate women's football and empower girls to see potential in every moment they spend on the pitch.