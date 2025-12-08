Liberia: LFA Extends Women's Football Campaign to Bong County

8 December 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Gbarnga — Igniting a love for the game of football in girls aged 6 to 12 remains a key focus of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), as every girl deserves the chance to experience the joy of football.

The LFA extended its Women's Football Campaign drive to Gbarnga, Bong County, on Friday, 5 December, following the official 2025 launch in Montserrado on 28 November.

Bong is one of the counties currently without a women's football league, making this grassroots effort particularly significant.

This initiative, supported by FIFA through the FIFA Women's Football Development Programme, seeks not only to ignite a love for the game but also to increase the number of girls playing football at the grassroots level, thereby empowering the next generation of women's football players.

Over 400 girls expressed themselves on the pitch in Gbarnga, which allows them to feel included, have fun, and be inspired.

The campaign aligns directly with the LFA Women's Football Strategy Plan, specifically under the Grassroots and Youth Football Development Pillar (LITTLE PHENOMS).

The campaign will be rolled out across five counties: Montserrado, Bong, Margibi, Rivercess, and Sinoe.

This launch marks the continuation of a coordinated national effort designed to elevate women's football and empower girls to see potential in every moment they spend on the pitch.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.