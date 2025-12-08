Liberia's Largest Parties - - Ruling Up, Opposition CDC Rally Partisans to Build New Headquarters, Seen As Early Test for 2029

Monrovia — Liberia's two largest political institutions, the ruling Unity Party and the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change, have begun an intense round of mobilization, fundraising and construction of new party headquarters across several counties in what political observers widely view as the earliest open contest for influence ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The simultaneous activities, held over the weekend in Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Bong counties, drew thousands of partisans and signaled that both parties are already working to consolidate grassroots strength and test internal loyalty more than four years before Liberians return to the polls.

The Unity Party staged a major homecoming and fundraising rally in Congo Town, marking its return to the facility that served for years as its national headquarters. Supporters filled the compound and surrounding streets as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, accompanied by senior party officials and lawmakers, declared that the event symbolized a renewsd chapter for the governing party.

Addressing a cheering crowd, he said the Unity Party's return to its original home reflected resilience and a determination to rebuild along with the Liberian people. The President assured the gathering that his administration remained focused on job creation, youth empowerment, improved infrastructure and efforts to elevate Liberia's international standing.

He cited work on key road corridors, including the Bo Waterside and Menicorma routes, and noted that progress was expected on the return of Turkish Airlines as part of wider efforts to connect Liberia more effectively with the region and the world.

The ceremony also produced one of the most notable political shifts of the year with the public defection of Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah.

A veteran legislator from Lofa County and once a prominent figure in the Coalition for Democratic Change, Fallah told the audience that his move to the Unity Party came after deep reflection. He said his long term commitment would depend on how he and other newcomers were embraced within their new political home. Speaking on behalf of colleagues from Lofa, he pledged up to thirty thousand United States dollars to the Unity Party's national fundraising drive.

Five lawmakers accompanied Fallah and formally crossed over to the governing party. They included Austin Taylor of Maryland District Three, Alex Joe Grant of River Cess District One, Sumo Mulbah of Montserrado District Three, and Prince Koinah of Bong District One. Speaker Richard Koon presented the lawmakers and personally pledged five thousand United States dollars toward the renovation and expansion of the Unity Party's headquarters facilities.

Notably absent from the event were senior leaders of the Liberty Party, including Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence and Senator Abraham Darius Dillon. Their absence fueled speculation of ongoing internal strains within the Unity Party-Liberty Party partnership.

Only Montserrado District Five Representative Precilla Cooper attended, a move some analysts interpreted as quiet resistance to an alleged party instruction discouraging participation.

Despite the noticeable absence of Liberty Party executives, Unity Party officials reported that the national fundraising effort had generated more than 1.3 million United States dollars through cash contributions, mobile money transfers and checks. Lofa County reportedly produced the highest level of support followed by Bong, Nimba, Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Cape Mount, River Cess and Sinoe.

Party leaders said the funds would support the renovation of the national headquarters and the purchase of land for the construction of offices in multiple counties.

As the Unity Party celebrated consolidation in Montserrado, the Coalition for Democratic Change launched its own highly visible series of events in Grand Bassa and Bong counties. In Buchanan, thousands of supporters filled the city's major streets as the party broke ground for a new sub headquarters.

Local residents described the crowd as one of the largest public gatherings seen in the area since the 2023 elections. The ceremony also included the honoring of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, who was presented with traditional attire and commended for what local leaders described as significant contributions to Grand Bassa.

CDC partisans paraded through the streets waving party flags, singing and chanting slogans that reflected a desire to show strength following the party's departure from national leadership in January 2024.

A second major mobilization took place in Gbarnga, Bong County where partisans gathered to honor former Minister of State and current Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill. Residents presented a petition expressing gratitude for what they called his support to the county during his time in the George Weah-led government. The event also served as the groundbreaking ceremony for the CDC's Bong County headquarters, adding another physical symbol to the opposition party's effort to strengthen its structures ahead of the next national campaign season.

With both parties launching parallel activities involving large crowds, major fundraising drives and symbolic construction projects, the early signals suggest Liberia is entering a prolonged and highly competitive pre election environment years before official campaigning begins.