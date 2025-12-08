Liberia: LFA Needs Fresh Vision, Not a Third Raji Term,' Says Glassco

Monrovia — Emmett Stages Glassco, President of Senior Female Football Professional Football club, has ignited a major debate over the future of football leadership in Liberia, cautioning strongly against a potential third-term bid by Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji.

While the LFA Statutes do not explicitly prohibit Raji from contesting again, Glassco argues that the core issue is not simply legality, but whether Liberian football can achieve necessary growth under the current leadership.

'After Two Terms, It's Time for Something New'

Glassco asserts that Liberian football requires fresh ideas, a broader vision, and renewed energy to move forward.

"If someone has had two terms to share their vision and we are still not seeing the progress we want, it might be time to try something new," Glassco told FrontPage Africa.

He warned that prolonged leadership risks stagnation, complacency, and an over-reliance on a single individual within any organization.

Glassco alleged that Liberia continues to struggle under Raji which he believes demonstrate the need for new, dynamic leadership:

"Liberian football needs new energy and new strategies if we want to compete with the rest of Africa," he stressed.

Long-Term Leadership Can Weaken Accountability

Glassco further warned that allowing any LFA president to remain in office for too long could undermine the association's integrity and governance.

"When a single person stays in power for an extended time, it can lead to dependency and weaken accountability," he explained.

He emphasized that periodic leadership change promotes fairness, transparency, and the healthy exchange of ideas, which are essential qualities for robust sports governance.

Setting a Dangerous Precedent

Glassco cautioned that a third-term bid could establish a troubling example for future football leaders.

"If we let one president stretch their time in office, it could undermine transparency and accountability," he said, adding that sports organizations must uphold democratic values to avoid unhealthy power consolidation.

Football Belongs to the Community

He stressed that football is a shared national asset, and leadership must be reflective of the voices of club owners, coaches, former players, fans, and key stakeholders.

"No single person should dominate an area that relies on teamwork," Glassco added.

Acknowledging Efforts, Demanding Change

While Glassco acknowledged President Raji's contributions, he insisted that great leadership includes knowing when to step aside.

"Legacy also means understanding when to hand over the reins," he stated.

He concluded that the key question Liberia must face is not about Raji's personal effort, but whether the sport can sustainably grow under the same leadership structure.

Glassco ended his statement by urging a shift in direction ahead of the next LFA elections.

"Now is the time for change. Liberia's football deserves new ideas and dynamic leadership."

Raji Responds

When contacted for a response to Glassco's comments, LFA President Mustapha Raji said the matter will be addressed during his official consultations with football stakeholders.

"When I'm having the stakeholders' engagement, let those questions be asked and I will respond," Raji said.