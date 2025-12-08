Liberia: Police in Grand Kru County Probes 18-Year-Old Over Alleged Rape a 10-Year-Old

Barclayville — The Grand Kru County Detachment of the Liberia National Police is currently investigating an 18-year-old individual, Fredrick Weah, who has been accused of statutory rape involving a 10-year-old minor in Behwen, Trehn District.

According to the Behwen Police Department's report, the parents of the victim have accused the alleged rape suspect and a young man from within the community of sexually abusing their ten-year-old daughter.

The rape survivor mother (FELECIA) not her real name) told police investigators that she suspected her daughter was looking sickly and was showing strange behavior. She said that her daughter started asking her questions she couldn't answer about what was happening to her. She explained how she rushed her to the Behwan Health Center for a checkup. At the local health facility, her daughter claimed that Fredrick Weah was the one who forcibly had sexual intercourse with her when her mother was in Harper, and that he told her not to tell anyone.

The Behwen police authorities revealed that, based on the victim's allegations, the accused, Fredrick Weah, also known as Sharpie Kilo, was quickly apprehended and informed of his legal rights under Liberian law.

The accused told the police that he is unaware of the victim's statements and maintains his innocence regarding the allegations against him.

The rape survivor further told the police that she and the accused live in the same community; they are neighbors.

Fredrick Weah, the accused, is currently subject to a police investigation, while the victim is receiving medical treatment.

The police report states that the incident occurred on December 5 and was reported to the station on December 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, the complete medical report is still pending to confirm the situation.