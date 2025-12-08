Liberia: Patel Chief Decries 'Harmful Accusations,' Says Misinformation Is Hurting Local Businesses

MONROVIA — Dominic Nimely, prominent entrepreneur and Chairman of the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL), has sounded a stark warning to Liberians, urging them to end what he calls a growing culture of false accusations and harmful generalizations--conduct he says is crippling trust, damaging reputations, and stifling local business growth.

Speaking at a weekend press conference at his Monrovia office, Nimely said the widespread labeling of public officials and businesspeople as corrupt--often without evidence--has created a toxic environment that undermines economic progress.

"In Liberia, when people go into public offices, they are seen as criminals. It is wrong," he said, adding that such baseless assumptions are discouraging foreign and domestic investors from participating in the economy.

He stressed that misinformation and stereotyping "are leading to the downfall of numerous Liberian businesses," making collaboration and trust increasingly difficult.

Nimely who is also the Chairman for the Used Car Dealer Association of Liberia also urged citizens at home and abroad to stop spreading what he referred to as "hateful words," noting that a culture of suspicion weakens the very foundation of national development.

"We need to stop spreading hateful words," he stressed. "Liberians should support and love one another."

He argued that the success of local enterprises depends not only on government policies but also on how citizens treat one another in public discourse.

Nimely warned that potential investors--both Liberian and foreign--are being pushed away by constant unfounded allegations.

He dismissed claims that every official who owns a vehicle or builds a home is automatically stealing, saying, "It is not a crime to build a house or buy a car. The fact that government officials ride fancy cars does not necessarily mean they are stealing."

"Yesterday Liberia was the hub; we are pushing down the dream. It needs to come to an end," he said.

"We're Hurting Ourselves," Nimely Says

The PATEL president stressed that internal hostility is a major factor behind failing local businesses.

"Liberians, shine your eyes. We're not doing well to ourselves," he said, acknowledging that while corruption exists, it should not be used to collectively condemn every public servant or entrepreneur.

"Yes, there are thieves in government, but you don't use that to judge other people," he added.

He called for stronger unity and teamwork, emphasizing, "If we should build our country, we need to unite and work together as a team."

Nimely also turned his attention to the nation's telecommunication sector, expressing frustration over what he described as persistently poor network services from Orange Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN.

He warned that if service quality does not improve, he will pursue legal action against both companies.