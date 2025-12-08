Ghana: International Chess Polytechnic Donates Equipment to Boost Accra Tournament, Announces Major Regional Initiatives

MONROVIA — The International Chess Polytechnic (ICP) has donated a full set of chess equipment to support the Accra Monthly Chess Tournament, strengthening its ongoing commitment to promoting chess development across West Africa.

At a ceremony held in Accra on November 29, ICP Global President William Telebo Thompson presented 20 standard chess sets and 10 digital clocks to The Elichess Club, organizers of the monthly competition. The donation was received on behalf of the Ghana Chess Association (GCA) by its president, Philip Ameku.

Ameku praised the gesture as both timely and transformative, saying the equipment will help enhance local competitions, expand training initiatives, and encourage more young people to participate in chess programs nationwide. He emphasized that the support aligns with Ghana's broader efforts to advance chess education and strengthen grassroots development.

Thompson -- a former president of the Liberia Chess Federation and a former Executive Board member of FIDE -- described the donation as "the little beginning of a broader regional intervention aimed at elevating chess across West Africa."

He announced that ICP has secured space at the Invincible Sports Park in Monrovia to establish a modern chess hub in Liberia. The facility, currently undergoing full branding, will be operated in partnership with the Liberia Chess Federation and will serve as a center for training, outreach and holistic chess development. Thompson added that similar hubs will soon be launched in other countries as part of ICP's global expansion agenda.

Ambassador Thompson concluded by revealing that ICP will soon announce a series of strategic appointments to strengthen its operational capacity and accelerate its long-term vision for chess growth on the continent.

The donation and the accompanying announcements highlight Thompson's leadership and dedication to empowering young people while positioning West Africa as a rising force in global chess through sustainable, collaborative initiatives.