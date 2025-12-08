Liberia's Political Amnesia Has a Price - and the Bill Has Come Due

Last weekend in Congo Town, Liberia saw a familiar scene: a politician once labeled as the embodiment of corruption was suddenly seen as a champion of integrity. Representative Thomas Pangar Fallah, long branded by Unity Party leaders and supporters as "Thief Five," "Walking ATM," and a sign of systemic decay, was instead celebrated as a patriot and received applause during the ruling party's US$2.5 million headquarters fundraiser.

This transformation did not occur because the allegations against Fallah were proven false. Nor did it result from any national truth-telling process. Fallah's rehabilitation happened through something much more typical in Liberia's political culture: convenience.

The ruling party needs money, influence, and to expand its legislative reach before 2029. Fallah arrives with all three, along with a caravan of lawmakers eager to follow his lead. That alone seems enough to erase nearly twenty years of accusations, criticisms, and public outrage.

What changed? Not the facts. Only the political wind.

For years, investigators, journalists, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens questioned how Fallah, once a plank seller, amassed significant personal wealth while Montserrado District #5 -- the district he represented for 18 years -- remained without basic public services: no public school, no clinic, no hall, no recreational center. Yet he built a sprawling university-sized campus, a high-end secondary school, multiple homes, and a private clinic.

These questions, unanswered then, remain unanswered today.

Rather than demand transparency, the Unity Party chose to celebrate Fallah as "a man of honesty, integrity and value," words that hung heavily in the air, not just for the contradictions they carried, but for the precedent they set.

If those once accused of corruption can switch jerseys and be absolved by applause, then Liberia's anti-graft rhetoric is not a principle; it is a political accessory.

President Joseph Boakai framed the new alliance as a necessary investment in unity, urging Liberians to move beyond division. The logic is understandable. Liberia needs stability. It needs political cooperation. It needs a functioning Legislature.

But unity without accountability is not reconciliation. It is capitulation.

And as some supporters rightly asked: What becomes of the promises made in 2023 -- the pledges to restore integrity, end impunity, and finally break from the transactional politics that kept the country stagnant?

Those who voted for a moral reset are now being asked to trust a partnership with the very actors they were once told embodied Liberia's governance failures.

Globally, post-conflict democracies are judged not by how loudly they speak about reform, but by how consistently they defend it. Liberia cannot demand international confidence in its governance systems while simultaneously normalizing political recycling without accountability.

Western partners have already grown wary of shifting political loyalties on the continent. Multilateral lenders scrutinize governance standards more than ever. And investors increasingly link capital to anti-corruption indicators.

What message does Liberia send when political expediency overrides stated values? When yesterday's "corrupt actors" become today's honored guests not because they were cleared, but because they switched sides?

This is not just a domestic matter. It affects how Liberia is perceived -- and how its institutions are trusted -- on the global stage.

Some Fallah critics described the Unity Party's embrace as a "betrayal of trust" and a "trade of integrity for money."

Their anger is real. Their disappointment is justified.

Liberia has fought too hard, buried too many hopes, and endured too many cycles of elite convergence to pretend this moment is normal. It is not. It is revealing.

It reveals a political class more committed to survival than to standards.

It reveals a party willing to dilute its message for strategic gain.

It reveals the fragility of public trust in a country where corruption still defines everyday life.

Fallah's appearance at the Unity Party fundraiser is not merely a political event. It is a test of Liberia's moral vocabulary.

If integrity is negotiable, then it is meaningless.

If anti-corruption commitments crumble at the appearance of a checkbook, then they were never commitments -- only slogans.

If political enemies can become allies without public accountability, then Liberia's democratic renewal remains unfinished.

President Boakai's call for unity is noble. But unity cannot be built on selective amnesia. Liberia needs alliances rooted in transparency, not opportunism; in truth, not convenience.

The nation deserves more than recycled politics dressed in new colors. It deserves leaders willing to match words with actions -- even when politically inconvenient.

Liberia must decide whether it is still serious about integrity, or whether the pursuit of power will always outrun the pursuit of truth.

Because if everything, even morality, is for sale, then Liberia's future is already mortgaged.