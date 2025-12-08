Congo-Kinshasa: Security Alert - Increased Armed Violence At Rwandan - DRC - Burundian Border

press release

U.S. Embassy in Burundi

Location: Tri-border area near Kamanyola, DRC

Event: There are reports of increasing violence at the tri-border area (Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi) near the DRC city of Kamanyola. There are currently no reports of violence on the Burundian side of the border, but there are reports of machine gunfire and artillery shelling around Kamanyola. U.S. citizens should avoid travel to this area.

Actions To Take:

Review your personal security plans and ensure your family has enough food and water should you need to stay home for several days.

Have essential items (clothing, medications, travel documents) packed in a bag that you can carry.

Monitor local media for updates and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.

Avoid large crowds.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Carry proper identification.

Review your personal security plans.

Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Maintain a low profile.

Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler's Checklist.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Bujumbura, Burundi

During business hours: +257 22 20 7000

After hours: +257 22 20 7318 / +257 66 618 026

Email address: bujumburaacs@state.gov

