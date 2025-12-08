Tanzania Submits Clarification Report to CMAG On Oct 29 Unrest

Dodoma — THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, has submitted a clarification report to the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) following the unrest that occurred in the country on October 29, 2025.

The report was presented during an emergency virtual meeting of the committee.

While presenting the report, Kombo stated that the events of October 29, 2025, resulted in extensive destruction of infrastructure, government offices, and private property, as well as the burning of police stations, and led to deaths and injuries.

He said that following the unrest, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, established an Independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violence that occurred during and after the General Elections.

The commission has been given three months to complete its work and submit a full report to the President.

The commission's mandate is to investigate and determine the causes of the incidents and provide recommendations on the way forward that will form the basis for dialogue and various measures aimed at fostering reconciliation and understanding in the country.

Kombo also informed the CMAG committee of Tanzania's commitment to continue cooperating with the international community to strengthen peace and development. He appealed to the committee to exercise patience with Tanzania during this period as the Commission of Inquiry carries out its duties.

Once the commission completes and submits its report, Tanzania will open its doors for dialogue with the international community.