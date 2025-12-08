Tanzania: PM Urges Tanzanians to Celebrate the National Day At Home

8 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba has directed Tanzanian citizens to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow, December 9, 2025, from their homes if their activities do not require them to go outside.

Dr. Nchemba made this call today, December 8, 2025, while delivering a message from President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan regarding the commemoration of this national day.

"The government advises all citizens who do not have any urgent matters on December 9, 2025, to use the day for rest and celebrate it at home, except for those whose work duties require them to be at their workplaces as instructed by their leaders," he said.

It should be noted that Tanganyika, now Tanzania Mainland, gained its independence on December 9, 1961, from the British Empire.

