Tanzania Cautions Its Citizens Against Unlawful Dec 9 Protests

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, has said that national security remains stable and continues to improve following the unrest that occurred on October 29, 2025, during the General Elections period, which resulted in significant property damage and loss of lives.

He cautioned Tanzanian citizens against joining what is being described as "peaceful protests without limits or an end," which are currently being promoted online and in various parts of the country.

Speaking to the media in Dar es Salaam, Minister Simbachawene said the protests lack official permission, their organizers are unknown, they do not follow legal procedures, and they have no defined end.

For those reasons, he said, the protests are unlawful and show signs of breaching the peace and even indications of an attempted uprising.

"I have called you to make it clear that these protests do not exist and have been banned. We urge everyone to stop immediately, and the Police Force will prevent them," he said.

The minister explained that the government has identified various online reports concerning individuals encouraging these protests, warning that such actions could threaten national security and the stability.

Additionally, Simbachawene thanked religious leaders for continuing to promote peace and guide their congregations, noting that this is the correct direction needed during this challenging period.

He also urged Tanzanian citizens to stop the habit of going to "watch what is happening," as they may find themselves associated with incidents they never intended to be part of.

"We ask everyone to return to where we came from. We have gone through difficult times, and these events have caused significant harm. People are now even afraid to bring food into the city. Protests or violence cause problems for innocent people, and their effects last a long time," he said.

The government has emphasized that it will not allow any activity that suggests a breach of the peace. It has urged citizens to maintain calm, prioritize safety, and avoid unofficial calls that could endanger the nation's peace.