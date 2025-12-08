Nigeria: US Lawmaker, Who Made Christian Genocide Claims Against Nigeria, Holds 'Productive' Meeting With Ribadu, Others

On Monday, Mr Moore wrote on X that "There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length" with Mr Ribadu and other Nigerian officials.

The US Congressman, Riley Moore, who made repeated claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, says he and other American lawmakers held "productive and positive" conversations with Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Mr Moore is part of the US congressional delegation visiting Nigeria to discuss security in the West African nation.

The Republican lawmaker had repeatedly criticised the Nigerian government for not doing enough to protect the country's Christians and claimed there was a Christian genocide in the country.

He insisted on his claims despite the Nigerian government and local and international organisations saying different factors caused the insecurity in Nigeria and could not be tagged a genocide against any group or religion.

On Monday, Mr Moore wrote on X that "There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length" with Mr Ribadu and other Nigerian officials.

He said if the steps are "fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians."

Details later...