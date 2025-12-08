Ghana: A Plus Urges Young People to Check Blood Pressure to Prevent Avoidable Deaths

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, is calling on young people to take hypertension seriously by checking their blood pressure regularly and taking prescribed medication to prevent sudden deaths and stroke.

In a message shared to the public, the MP noted that cases of young people dying from high blood pressure are rising, even though the condition is preventable.

He mentioned that many refuse to go for checkups, and those who later discover they have hypertension still stop or avoid taking their medication.

He expressed worry that some men refuse treatment because they believe blood pressure drugs affect their sexual performance, a belief he described as misleading.

A Plus stressed that staying alive and healthy should be the priority, adding that complications from uncontrolled hypertension could lead to stroke and long term disability.

He encouraged the youth, especially men, to get their blood pressure tested and take treatment seriously to protect their health and future.

A Plus urged the public to spread the message so more people will take action on their health.