Ghana: Speaker Engages First Term Members of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has met first term Members of Parliament to strengthen cooperation between his office and newly elected legislators.

The engagement was organised to help build better working relations and improve communication within the House.

Bagbin stressed the value of open interaction and mentioned that similar sessions will later involve continuing MPs, the media and the public through televised programmes.

He reiterated the 9th Parliament's goal of promoting openness and inclusion, describing integrity, honesty, civility and participation as key values for national progress.

He encouraged the creation of a mentorship system to allow experienced members to guide new ones.

Bagbin reflected on the growth of Ghana's legislature over the years, noting a shift from strong partisan conduct to a more mature multiparty atmosphere.

He urged MPs to maintain their party identity while working together for development.

Present at the meeting were the Clerk to Parliament Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Deputy Majority Whip Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe and the Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei.