Ghana: Interior Ministry Orders Probe Into Alleged Assassination Attempt On Special Prosecutor

The attention of the Ministry of the Interior has been drawn to information that the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, has survived two assassination attempts while discharging his duties to the Republic.

According to the ministry in a statement, the Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Samuel Appiah Darko, mentioned the assassination attempt on Newsfile, a television station in Accra, on December 6, 2025.

He also claimed on the same programme that he had been handcuffed and beaten by 17 police personnel.

"Beyond the security implications of these claims, such dangers to personnel of accountability institutions, if true, can undermine the government's efforts to combat corruption, which have intensified since it took office," the ministry stated,

The Ministry has therefore taken up the matter with the seriousness it deserves with some preliminary findings on the alleged assassination attempt.

The ministry revealed that initial contacts with Mr. Kissi Agyebeng have revealed that the assassination attempts on him, as claimed, happened before this year.

"There is no record or report of such threats against his life at any police station or at any of the state security agencies in the country," the statement further added.

Against this backdrop, the Minister of Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has further directed that "Since crime does not expire, the Ministry has ordered a full-scale investigation into the claim of assassination attempts."

The Ministry has also ordered an investigation into the claim by Mr. Samuel Appiah Darko that he was handcuffed and beaten by 17 police personnel.

The Ministry noted that it will update the public on the outcome of these investigations and the actions to be taken.

The Ministry of Interior has reiterated its commitment to protecting all lives and properties to ensure that all Ghanaians can conduct their lawful affairs without any fear for their safety.