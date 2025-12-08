Ghana: Otto Addo Sets Sights On Strong 2026 FIFA World Cup Start

Otto Addo is taking a calm and focused approach to the World Cup after being drawn against England, Panama, and Croatia in Group L.

"I look forward to every game as special," he told ghanafa.org.

"Very important for us that we don't underrate any team. For sure, England is the favourite in that group," he acknowledged. "But for me as a coach, to be honest, I'm looking at each and every game equally."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Addo is particularly focused on getting a strong start against Panama. "I'm hoping that we have a good start against Panama, that will be very, very crucial," he said. "It will make the other games a little bit more relaxed and easier for the players psychologically. We will use the window of March for test matches, and then see," he said.

Related Articles

Despite being a young team, Addo is proud of his squad's progress. "I think we did very well in the qualifiers " he said. "We didn't lose a single official game, like the qualifying games, we did very well. We just played one draw and the rest we won, so we had quite a good year in 2025, after a bad year in 2024".

"Even though we have a very young team, we really, really did well, had a good harmony in the team, good union," he added.

Ghana will open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before facing England and Croatia in the other Group L matches on June 23 and 27 respectively.